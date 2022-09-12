Headlines — September 12

News

Biden honors 9/11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms

President Joe Biden has marked the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, laying a wreath at the Pentagon.

Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive

A growing flow of Western weapons is now playing a key role in the counteroffensive, helping Ukraine significantly boost its precision strike capability.

Business

Pentagon eyes commercial solution to supply chain problems

The U.S. Department of Defense is looking to commercially available software to help address supply chain disruptions, a growing concern as companies large and small deal with the continued fallout of pandemic-related parts availability issues.

DOD eyes waiver to resume F-35 deliveries halted over Chinese alloy

The Pentagon’s top acquisition official said Friday he is hopeful a temporary halt to F-35 deliveries, prompted by the discovery that a key magnet in the fighter was made with raw materials that came from China, can be resolved soon.

More F-15Es to get electronic warfare upgrades in award to BAE

The U.S. Air Force and industry partners are ramping up efforts to add the newest electronic warfare gear into as many as 43 already-operational F-15E fighters.

Zelensky to headline US defense industry conference

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address U.S. defense contractors later this month when he headlines the annual Future Force Capabilities Conference and Exhibition hosted by the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA).

Raytheon unit wins $583 million contract for US Army navigation

Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of Raytheon, won a contract worth as much as $583 million to produce the latest version of a technology that provides soldiers critical situational awareness and context on the battlefield.

DARPA developing small vertical-takeoff aircraft for military use

The ANCILLARY program aims to develop a “leap ahead” craft.

Poland asks US for Apache helicopters to pair with its Abrams tanks

The Polish Ministry of National Defence has sent a letter of request to the United States government to buy 96 Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters for the nation’s armed forces.

European Patrol Corvette to get fresh money from EU coffers

Nations teaming to build a flagship European corvette with the help of EU funding are looking ahead to a $200 million, or $202 million, investment from the bloc’s defense coffers next year to build the first prototype.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Defense

Navy is withholding court records in a high-profile ship fire case

The U.S. Navy accused a sailor of setting the 2020 fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard, but it refuses to release records in the case as the law requires.

US sends F-22 jets to Australia to train alongside F-35A fighters

American F-22 fighters are training in northern Australia alongside the host nation’s F-35A jets as part of an initiative meant to improve interoperability between their armed forces.

Navy says it has more UFO footage, but it is classified for national security

The videos have “sensitive information” and are “exempt from disclosure in their entirety,” the Navy claims.

Army, Marines declare Joint Air-to-Ground Missile ready for production

The U.S. Army and Marine Corps have declared the Joint Air-to-Ground Missile ready for full-rate production, manufacturer Lockheed Martin said in a statement on Sept. 8.

Kendall ‘more optimistic’ on hypersonic effort after successful tests

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said Sept. 7 he is more bullish about the future of the AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon after two recent flight test successes — but the key hypersonic program has not yet proven itself.

Veterans

VA moves ahead with abortion care as lawsuits and Republican opposition loom

The Department of Veterans Affairs on Friday plowed ahead with its plan to offer abortion counseling and services through its hospitals for the first time to veterans, spouses and dependents as abortion is being banned around the country and Republicans are vowing to block the move.

Deported veterans who returned to US face uncertain futures

It’s been more than a year since the Biden administration announced its interagency initiative to help deported veterans access certain benefits, encourage eligible service members to apply for citizenship and bring back those who have already been deported.