U.S. Army

Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a $311,171,700 modification (P00074) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0076 for full-rate production of Javelins. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2022 Foreign Military Sales (Jordan and Lithuania) funds and Army procurement appropriations funds in the amount of $311,171,700 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Red Stone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

DCS Corp., Alexandria, Va., was awarded a $12,728,868 modification (P00001) to contract W56HZV-22-C-0069 for technical and engineering support services. Work will be performed in Warren, Mich., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2023. Fiscal 2010 research, development, test and evaluation, defense-wide funds in the amount of $12,728,868 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $9,881,011 modification (000163) to contract W31P4Q-17-G-0001 for developmental activities regarding the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of June 12, 2023. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $4,338,599 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Huckstep Holdings LLC, Colorado Springs, Colorado, was awarded a $9,020,627 modification (P00003) to contract W911SG-20-D-0002 for air traffic controller services. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 13, 2022. U.S. Army 418th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Bliss, Texas, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $75,560,904 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the purchase of software maintenance and software technical and development support for the Command and Control Personal Computer and the Tactical Service Oriented Architecture systems. This contract contains an initial one-year ordering period with four one-year optional ordering periods with a maximum contract ceiling of $75,560,904. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., with an expected completion date of September 2027 if all ordering periods are executed. The maximum dollar value for all five ordering periods is $75,560,904. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $4,924,224.44 will be obligated at the time of award and contract funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $51,204.25 will be obligated at the time of award. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with one offer received. The Marine Corps System Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M67854-22-D-2076).

Design Partners Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $49,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineer (A-E) contract for A-E services for housing and other lodging-type projects at various locations in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific area of operations (AO). The work to be performed provides for multi-discipline A-E services, but are not limited to, the execution and delivery of military construction project documentation; functional analysis concept development/design charrettes; final design construction documents; technical surveys and reports including site engineering investigation, topographic survey, geotechnical investigation, and hazardous material survey; munitions of explosive concern survey, cost and schedule risk analysis, and others; construction cost estimates; comprehensive interior design including structural interior design and furniture, fixtures, and equipment; collateral equipment buy packages; and post construction award services. Work will be performed within the NAVFAC Pacific AO, to include, but not limited to, Guam/Marianas (70 percent); Hawaii (20 percent); and Australia (10 percent). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of September 2027. Fiscal 2022 military construction design funds in the amount of $10,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website with four proposals received. NAVFAC Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-22-D-0004).

Sauer Construction, Jacksonville, Fla., is awarded a $20,677,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a vehicle maintenance and storage facility at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C. The work to be performed provides for construction of a single-story, vehicle maintenance and storage facility, with shipping/receiving office and storage spaces. The contract also contains three unexercised planned modifications, which if exercised, would increase cumulative contract value to $22,366,283. Work will be performed in Camp Lejeune, N.C., and is expected to be completed by June 2024. Fiscal 2018 and 2022 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,677,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website with four non-price proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-22-C-0037).

Elbit America Inc., Fort Worth, Texas is awarded a $12,622,704 delivery order (N00383-22-F-WY0U) under previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00383-20-G-WY01 for the procurement of large-area display in support of the F-18 aircraft. The delivery order does not include an option period. All work will be performed in Haifa, Israel, and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the full amount of $12,622,704 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this non-competitive requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

The University of Delaware, Newark, Del., is awarded a $9,821,100 cost-type contract for the Tailored Universal Feedstock for Forming (TuFF) thermoplastic composites for Navy Platforms: Phase 2. The contract provides for Phase 2 of an ongoing collaborative effort with Arkema and ATC Manufacturing to develop TuFF technologies specifically for IM7/PEKK (PolyEtherEtherKetone). TuFF is a short fiber composites technology that is more affordable and more amenable to process into complex parts. The material forms generated in Phase 2 efforts will be characterized to determine manufacturing process parameters for forming process design. In addition, the Phase 2 effort will focus on establishing program requirements for TuFF materials, performance and part geometries of interest to the Navy, the development and demonstration process, tooling methods, and the repeatability of the manufacturing process, mechanical properties and process scale-up. Work will be performed in Newark, Del., (48 percent); King of Prussia, Penn., (42 percent); Post Falls, Idaho (5 percent); and St. Louis, Mo., (5 percent). Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 14, 2025. The maximum dollar value of this contract is $9,821,100. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,821,100 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-22-S-B001 long range broad agency announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology dated Oct. 1, 2021. Since proposals are received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-22-C-1072).

Swan Contracting,* Peterborough, N.H., is awarded a $9,428,740 firm-fixed-price task order (N4008522F5879) under a multiple award construction contract (N40085-22-D-0026) for repairs to Pier 35 and demolition of Building 35 at Gould Island Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Rhode Island. The work to be performed provides for repairs to Pier 35 to restore capacity in order to safely demolish Building 35. Pier repairs include repairing the corrosion spalling on the underdeck and pile caps, jacketing of the steel pipe piles, and the addition of either two or four anodes on the steel piles. Building 35 demolition includes the contents of Building 35 and both the port and starboard elevators above their concrete encasement. Building 35 contents will be safely removed and the actual building will be deconstructed, and completely removed from Gould Island and disposed of at an appropriate facility. Work will be performed in Newport, R.I., and is expected to be completed by 2024. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Department of Defense) funds in the amount of $9,428,740 are obligated on this award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.



Defense Logistics Agency

Peckham Vocational Industries Inc.,** Lansing, Mich., has been awarded a maximum $37,351,500 modification (P00003) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-N152) with three one-year option periods for GEN III fleece cold weather jackets. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is Sept.16, 2023. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

R&M Government Services Inc.,*** Las Cruces, N.M., has been awarded a maximum $34,981,407 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for A-10 nacelle doors. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Florida, with a Sept. 12, 2027, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 Air Force working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Hill Air Force Base, Utah (SPRHA4-22-D-0003).

R&M Government Services Inc.,*** Las Cruces, N.M., has been awarded a maximum $33,235,467 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for A-10 nacelle doors. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Florida, with a Sept. 12, 2027, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 Air Force working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Hill Air Force Base, Utah (SPRHA4-22-D-0004).

U.S. Air Force

PC Krause and Associates Inc., West Lafayette, Ind., has been awarded a $19,952,469 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development for the Aircraft Modeling, Simulation & Analysis and Digital Engineering (AAMSADE) program. This will include integrated subsystem performance and the impact on the overall vehicle optimization and modeling performance improvements applied to power, thermal, actuation, propulsion and control/autonomy subsystems. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 14, 2027. This award is a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) III contract as a result of a continuing effort from a SBIR II and SBIR III. Fiscal 2021 research, development, technology and evaluation funds (RDT&E) in the amount of $56,523; and fiscal 2022 RDT&E funds in the amount of $630,000 will be obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Lab, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-22-C-260).

Defense Health Agency

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Va., was awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (HT001422C0016) in the amount of $15,445,423 to provide scientific leadership, traumatic brain injury (TBI) subject matter experts and high-performing subject matter support, including personal and non-personal services staff, to advance the mission of the Defense Health Agency Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence (TBICoE). The contractor will provide expert staff to conduct pilot and large-scale evaluation studies with human subjects to inform the state of science and ensure translation of key findings into clinical decision-making tools to support improved patient care; provide senior technical development of TBI clinical practice management and clinical recommendation tools; and dissemination, implementation, and training of TBI related clinical tools and clinical recommendations. The contractor will continue current and future Department of Defense (DOD)/Defense Health Agency database evaluation and development of past, current, and future studies to facilitate TBI data analysis; and development and execution of TBI outcome metrics within available data sources, unless otherwise directed. The contractor will support TBICoE’s mission services to include advising on and being responsive to dynamic TBI and brain health focused congressionally-directed mandates and DOD assigned missions, such as the congressionally-directed 15-Year Longitudinal Studies of TBI; current and future programs or strategies as outlined in National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2018, Section 734; the 2018 Deputy Secretary of Defense memorandum, “Comprehensive Strategy and Action Plan for Warfighter Brain Health”; and the subsequent 2019 memoranda specifying lines of efforts and their leads, and any future projects, queries or reviews to be named. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds were obligated at the time of the award. The place of performance is Silver Spring, Maryland. The period of performance is Sept. 7, 2022, to May 6, 2023. The Defense Health Agency, Northeastern Markets Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business

**Mandatory source

***Small business in historically underutilized business zones