AV Wall trailer stolen from storage facility

A new trailer used by Point Man Antelope Valley and the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall was stolen recently from Life Storage on Palmdale Boulevard in Palmdale, Calif.

The theft was discovered on Sept. 10.

While the stolen trailer contained many items for the AV Wall display, “Fortunately, our beloved Wall panels are safely stored in our original trailer,” the organizations said in a statement. “We are blessed with funds, perseverance, and a determined mindset to be able to push forward with our Nov. 9-13 AV Wall display in Palmdale.”

A stolen vehicle report has been filed with Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

Point Man Antelope Valley and the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall Board are not asking for monetary donations, but instead said, “We will appreciate your prayers and volunteer time during the set-up of the display.”

They also ask the public to be on the lookout for:

2022 7”x18” White Carson Trailer license plate 4UR2572

4”x4” black steel tubing with attached stakes

8 Wood slat benches with black metal backs

16 4”x4”x16” engineered lumber (glue-lams)

AV Wall/Point Man AV Tent Canopy with walls

Keychain beads representing US Military conflicts

Battlefield Cross box and contents (replica rifle, helmet, boots)

4 100” yellow #10 extension cords

24 Orange work lights with stakes

2 120” 8-gauge electric cord with spliced-in junction boxes

36” Red, white, and blue floral wreath with large red ribbon

4 Black sign holders with AV Wall Hallowed Ground signs

“This theft is a definite hurdle and we know the set-up for our Palmdale display will be much more difficult, but our mission is to display our Wall to promote healing and to honor our fallen warriors,” said the statement. “We promise to fulfill that mission.”

If anyone has questions or information regarding the theft, contact Stacia Nemeth at stacia@avwall.org.