U.S. Navy

Insitu Inc., Bingen, Wash., is awarded a $191,835,973 firm-fixed-price modification (P00002) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001922D0038). This modification adds scope to procure 13 RQ-21A Blackjack air vehicles, 25 ScanEagle air vehicles, 48 RQ-21A and ScanEagle payloads and turrets, support equipment, spares and sustainment spares and tools in support of RQ-21A Blackjack and ScanEagle unmanned aircraft platforms for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Bingen, Wash. (88 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (12 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air System Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Sauer Construction LLC, Jacksonville, Fla., is awarded a $38,807,000 firm-fixed-price task order (N6945022F0843) under a multiple award construction contract (N69450-21-D-0061) to provide demolition, construction, and repair work associated with damage at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla. The work to be performed provides for replacing 13 damaged substations, repairing or replacing existing power poles, replacing manholes, hand holes, and underground circuits; replacing an existing direct-buried cable, portions of overhead power with underground circuits, and providing a new reinforced concrete duct back between two substations. The contract also contains three unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative contract value to $85,041,000. Work will be performed in Pensacola, Fla., and is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $38,807,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Etolin Strait Partners LLC,* Norfolk, Va., is awarded a $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to exercise Option Year Three for general construction services within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of operations. The total cumulative contract amount after exercise of this option will increase from $90,000,000 to $120,000,000. Work will be performed in, but is not limited to, Maryland (35 percent); Virginia (35 percent); and Washington, D.C. (30 percent). The option period of performance is from September 2022 to September 2023. No task orders are being issued at this time. Task orders will be primarily funded by fiscal 2023 military construction (Navy), and fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-19-D-0007).

Kiewit Infrastructure West Co., Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $27,465,700 firm-fixed-price task order (N6247822F4420) under a previously awarded contract (N62478-20-D-4004) to repair roads and erosion control at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Hawaii. The work to be performed provides for repairing roads along the north face of RHBFSF and installing an erosion control rock fall protection system near the entry control point along Lower Access Road. Work will be performed at Oahu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by June 2025. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,465,700 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment website with six offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Brice Turnagain JV LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $176,701,106 firm-fixed-price contract for long-term repairs at the Eareckson Air Station fuel pier. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Shemya, Alaska, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2026. Fiscal 2022 Defense Logistics Agency funds and operation and maintenance, Air Force funds in the amount of $176,701,106 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Anchorage, Alaska, is the contracting activity (W911KB-22-C-0021).

Total Technology Inc.,* Cherry Hill, N.J., (W15QKN-22-D-0034); Pioneering Decisive Solutions Inc.,* California, Md., (W15QKN-22-D-0035); Logisys Technical Services Inc.,* Huntsville, Ala., (W15QKN-22-D-0036); and Tevet LLC,* Greeneville, Tenn., (W15QKN-22-D-0037), will compete for each order of the $46,963,010 firm-fixed-price contract to provide spare parts to support the Next Generation Automated Test System. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 13, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity.

Fordice Construction Co.,* Vicksburg, Miss., was awarded a $33,750,000 firm-fixed-price contract to cast articulated concrete mattress. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Saint Francisville, La., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2019 and 2022 Mississippi River and Tributaries funds in the amount of $33,750,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-22-C-0055).

Cottrell Contracting Co.,* Chesapeake, Va., was awarded a $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for James River maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 11, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (W91236-22-D-5011).

UDC USA Inc.,* Tampa, Fla., was awarded a $27,071,586 firm-fixed-price contract for the production, testing, inspection, packaging and delivery of the M81 fuse igniter. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 14, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QKN-22-D-0028).

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Mich., was awarded a $21,576,184 modification (P00018) to contract W56HZV-22-C-0012 for additional hours of Abrams system technical support. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Mich., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 22, 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement, Army funds; and fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $21,576,184 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a $12,465,875 modification (P00077) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0076 for Javelins. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2022 Foreign Military Sales (Albania, Latvia, Norway and Thailand); and missile procurement, Army funds in the amount of $12,465,875 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Canvas Inc., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $7,501,949 modification (P00027) to contract W31P4Q-20-F-D003 for program service support for the Aviation Mission Systems and Architecture Program Office. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 16, 2023. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales (Australia, Croatia, Jordan, Latvia, Morocco, Netherlands and United Kingdom) funds; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $7,501,949 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Indyne Inc., Lexington Park, Md., has been awarded a $31,115,280 firm-fixed-price modification (P00012) to previously awarded contract FA2518-22-C-0001 for Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) operations and maintenance (O&M). The contract modification extends the period of performance of the LRDR O&M contract line items to align with the Solid State Phase Array Radar System contract FA2518-22-C-0001 period of performance. Work will be performed at Clear Space Force Station, Alaska, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2026. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $316,887,440. Space Operations Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., is the contracting activity.

Language Associates LLC, Arlington, Va., has been awarded a $10,589,561 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for English language training in support of the Air Force Security Assistance Training Squadron. Work will be performed in the United Arab Emirates and is expected to be completed by Sept. 20, 2025. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the United Arab Emirates. This award is the result of a country-directed sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $2,913,009 are being obligated at the time of award. The 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA3002-22-D-0014).

Defense Logistics Agency

Mount Rogers Community Services, Atkins, Va., has been awarded a maximum $15,435,123 modification (P00011) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-20-D-N120) with two one-year option periods for unisex and female advanced combat shirts. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is North Carolina, with a Sept. 15, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The National Industries for the Blind,** Alexandria, Va., has been awarded a maximum $15,435,123 modification (P00014) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-20-D-B090) with two one-year option periods for unisex and female advanced combat shirts. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Texas, North Carolina and New York, with a Sept. 15, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

The Lighthouse for the Blind,** Seattle, Wash., has been awarded a $11,725,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for hydration bladders. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Sept. 13, 2023. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn. (SPE1C1-22-D-B130).

Gentex Corp., Simpson, Penn, has been awarded an estimated $7,714,932 modification (P00004) exercising the first one-year option period of a one year-base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-1496) with four one-year option periods for HGU-56/P aircrew integrated helmet systems and components. This is a firm-fixed-price requirements contract. The performance completion date is Sept. 21, 2023. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

*Small business

**Mandatory source