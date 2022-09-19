fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Defense

Aid earmarked for Ukraine includes cold weather gear

by Jim Garamone
A Ukrainian artilleryman poses for a photo while training on the M109 self-propelled howitzer at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 11, 2022. Soldiers from the U.S. and Norway trained Armed Forces of Ukraine artillerymen on the howitzers as part of security assistance packages from their respective countries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team)

President Joe Biden approved another $600 million transfer of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine Sept. 15, 2022.

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the security assistance brings the total given to Ukraine to $15.1 billion since Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron load pallets of ammunition on a 60K Tunner to be transferred to a C-130 Hercules on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 7, 2022. Air Mobility Command’s global air mobility support system is critical to the Department of Defense’s ability to rapidly fulfill Ukraine’s priority security assistance requests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Emma Quirk)

This tranche of military systems, equipment and gear includes cold weather gear for Ukrainian service members, Ryder said.

The Ukrainian military has scored a notable military success near Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city, with thousands of Russian soldiers driven across the border back into Russia. Ukrainian officials said they’ve taken many Russian prisoners and are continuing to drive Russian soldiers from their country.

The latest tranche of gear includes mobility artillery rocket system ammunition; precision-guided, 155-mm rounds; 105-mm, artillery rounds; systems to counter unmanned aerial, mine-clearing equipment; and night vision devices.

Ryder said this transfer still allows the U.S. military to do what needs to be done. He noted that the United States, while the largest donor to Ukraine, is not the only donor. The United Kingdom has transferred more than $2.3 billion to Ukraine. Other nations — many members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group — have also donated equipment, training or money, he said.

Ryder said U.S. military leaders will continue to keep an eye on the situation and ensure that U.S. stocks are replenished. “The bottom line is that U.S. military readiness is not in jeopardy or close to being in jeopardy,” he said. “We’re confident that we can continue to support Ukraine in their fight going ahead.”

Addressing Ukraine’s supply needs will be front and center as U.S. officials — in coordination with NATO — will host a special session under the auspices of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group with senior national armaments directors on Sept. 28, in Brussels. William LaPlante, DOD’s undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment, will represent the United States at the meeting.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

GA-ASI flies completely autonomous UAS...
 By Aerotech News
Contract Briefs
 By Aerotech News
Scaled Composites test pilot Brian...
 By Larry Grooms
Headlines — September 19
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit