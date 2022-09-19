Aid earmarked for Ukraine includes cold weather gear

President Joe Biden approved another $600 million transfer of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine Sept. 15, 2022.

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the security assistance brings the total given to Ukraine to $15.1 billion since Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

This tranche of military systems, equipment and gear includes cold weather gear for Ukrainian service members, Ryder said.

The Ukrainian military has scored a notable military success near Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city, with thousands of Russian soldiers driven across the border back into Russia. Ukrainian officials said they’ve taken many Russian prisoners and are continuing to drive Russian soldiers from their country.

The latest tranche of gear includes mobility artillery rocket system ammunition; precision-guided, 155-mm rounds; 105-mm, artillery rounds; systems to counter unmanned aerial, mine-clearing equipment; and night vision devices.

Ryder said this transfer still allows the U.S. military to do what needs to be done. He noted that the United States, while the largest donor to Ukraine, is not the only donor. The United Kingdom has transferred more than $2.3 billion to Ukraine. Other nations — many members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group — have also donated equipment, training or money, he said.

Ryder said U.S. military leaders will continue to keep an eye on the situation and ensure that U.S. stocks are replenished. “The bottom line is that U.S. military readiness is not in jeopardy or close to being in jeopardy,” he said. “We’re confident that we can continue to support Ukraine in their fight going ahead.”

Addressing Ukraine’s supply needs will be front and center as U.S. officials — in coordination with NATO — will host a special session under the auspices of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group with senior national armaments directors on Sept. 28, in Brussels. William LaPlante, DOD’s undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment, will represent the United States at the meeting.