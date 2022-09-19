Headlines — September 19

News

Putin can’t achieve Ukraine goal, US military intel chief says

The Pentagon’s intelligence chief says Russian President Vladimir Putin is at a point where he will have to revise his initial aims in invading Ukraine.

US weighs escalation risk as Ukraine asks for longer-range missiles

Will ATACMS become the latest weapon that Washington has initially withheld, but ultimately given?

How a Republican rift on Ukraine could complicate future aid packages

Republican leaders who hope to take control of Congress after the November elections would face a growing gap between members of their caucus calling for more robust aid to Ukraine and a contingent skeptical of continuing to shell out billions of dollars to Kyiv as the war with Russia continues.

Business

Pentagon pushes defense companies to limit use of Chinese supplies

Finding China-made alloys in F-35 jets has put U.S. officials on alert as they seek to limit vulnerabilities.

Boeing demonstrates MQ-25?s utility as surveillance drone

Boeing said it proved in a virtual demonstration this spring that several U.S. Navy aircraft types could task the company’s MQ-25 Stingray tanker drone with surveillance missions and receive live imagery in support of their own missions.

US Air Force to provide industry with test model for JADC2 development

The U.S. Air Force will provide the defense industry with a test model to help speed development of the service’s Advanced Battle Management System, a critical contribution to the Pentagon’s vision of a seamlessly connected military.

Lockheed Martin delivers 300-kilowatt laser to Defense Department

The new laser will take part in the Army’s demonstration of its Indirect Fires Protection Capability-High Energy Laser later this year.

British government clears Inmarsat sale to US comms giant Viasat

Viasat has moved a significant step forward in its bid to acquire Inmarsat following the British government’s announcement that it has approved the acquisition of the mobile satellite communications company.

China sanctions Raytheon, Boeing Defense CEOs over Taiwan

China announced sanctions on Friday against the chief executives of American defense contractors Raytheon and Boeing Defense over a major U.S. arms sale to rival Taiwan.

Poland inks deal for FA-50 light attack aircraft from South Korea

Poland’s Ministry of National Defence has signed two contracts to buy 48 FA-50 light attack aircraft from South Korea, with the first 12 jets to be delivered next year and a further 36 aircraft in the years 2025 to 2028.



Defense

Air Force discloses procurement fraud probe, provides few details

The Air Force has been quietly investigating potential procurement fraud for nearly two years, service officials revealed Sept. 16.

COVID-19 dismissals suspended for Marines seeking religious exemptions

The Marine Corps is suspending any administrative actions for certain Marines seeking a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine — similar to what the Navy did earlier this year.

Pentagon opens sweeping review of clandestine psychological operations

Complaints about the U.S. military’s influence operations using Facebook and Twitter have raised concern in the White House and federal agencies.

KC-46 tankers refuel jets tasked with combat ops for the first time

The Air Force’s new KC-46A Pegasus tanker recently notched its first refueling mission as part of real-world operations, the service said in a release Sept. 15.

Veterans

Veterans suicide rate may be double federal estimates, study suggests

The rate of suicide among veterans may be more than double what federal officials report annually because of undercounting related to drug overdose deaths and service record errors, according to a new analysis released Sept. 17.

Defense, VA leaders renew calls to prevent suicides in new message

As part of Suicide Prevention Awareness month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough released a message Sept. 16 encouraging troops and veterans to seek out care to “prevent tragic losses.”

California enacts law to help LGBTQ military veterans

A new law in California will help military service members who were discharged under “don’t ask, don’t tell” policies because of their sexual or gender identities to reestablish their eligibility for Veterans Affairs benefits, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Sept. 17.