U.S. Air Force

Aerospace Corp., El Segundo, Calif., has been awarded a $1,198,735,079 modification (P00091) to previously awarded contract FA8802-19-C-0001 for systems engineering and integration support for the National Space Community. This modification provides for the exercise of Option Year Four for fiscal 2023 services being procured under the multiple year contract. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2023. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $5,692,086,730. Space Systems Command, El Segundo, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon BBN Technologies Corp., Cambridge, Mass., has been awarded a $11,864,449 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for Globally Linked Ising Machine Platform with Superconducting Electronics hardware and software prototype deliverables. This contract provides for the development, fabrication and integration of analog hardware, digital control hardware, development of an application programing interface and mapping algorithms for specific non-deterministic polynomial time hard problems to the hardware. Work will be performed at Cambridge, Mass., and is expected to be completed by October 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 16 offers were received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,933,162 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity (FA8750-22-C-0537).

Dominion Energy Virginia, Richmond, Va., has been awarded an $11,545,787 delivery order against General Services Administration area-wide contract 47PA418D0072 for installation of an underground electrical connection service. This contract provides all labor, tools, equipment, transportation, materials, supervision, and other supplies required for the installation. Work will be performed in Hampton, Va., in the vicinity of Joint Base Langley-Eustis (JBLE), and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2024. This was a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds will be used. The 633d Contracting Squadron, JBLE, Va., is the contracting activity (FA480022F0242).

General Electric Aviation Systems, Grand Rapids, Mich., has been awarded an $8,896,714 engineering services type contract for the development and qualification of a replacement system on the F-16 for the current data acquisition system consisting of a data acquisition unit and an enhanced crash survivable memory unit. Work will be performed at Grand Rapids, Mich., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 23, 2025. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Consolidated sustainment activity group working capital funds in the amount of $8,896,714 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8117-22-C-0006).

U.S. Army

L3 Technologies Inc. Communication Systems, West, Salt Lake City, Utah, was awarded an $886,533,675 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for sustainment of the Common Data Link satellite communications program. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 22, 2032. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W56JSR-22-D-0001).

AMTEC Corp.,* Janesville, Wisc., was awarded a $69,800,420 firm-fixed-price contract to production of 40mm systems family of ammunition configurations. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Janesville, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2020, 2021 and 2022 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $69,800,420 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-22-C-0049).

J.E. McAmis, Chico, Calif., was awarded a $57,884,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Tillamook south jetty repairs. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Tillamook, Ore., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2022 civil operation and maintenance, Recovery Act, funds in the amount of $57,884,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland, Ore., is the contracting activity (W9127N-22-C-0019).

CF2 Construction, Tulsa, Okla., was awarded a $24,802,205 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a facility within Building 9201. Work will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., with an estimated completion date of April 1, 2024. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Air Force funds in the amount of $24,802,205 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Okla., is the contracting activity (W9128V-22-C-0025).

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $24,498,050 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of the Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point dredging Moriches and Shinnecock Inlets. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Bay Shore, New York, with an estimated completion date of March 17, 2023. Fiscal 2010 Disaster Relief Appropriation Act of 2013 funds in the amount of $24,498,050 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-22-C-0021).

J.F. Brennan Co. Inc., La Crosse, Wisc., was awarded a $23,484,700 firm-fixed-price contract for Illinois River Basin, Brandon Road Lock and Dam, Miter Gate installation and machinery replacement. Work will be performed in Rockdale, Ill., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 19, 2024. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $23,484,700 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W912EK-22-C-0034).



4k Global-ACC JV LLC,* Augusta, Ga., was awarded a $20,870,822 firm-fixed-price contract for the repair of Brant Hall. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Fort Gordon, Ga., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $20,870,822 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Ga., is the contracting activity (W912HN-22-C-3003).

Olin Winchester LLC, Oxford, Miss., was awarded a $14,285,600 (P00013) to contract W52P1J-21-C-0016 for the manufacture of 7.62 mm small caliber ammunition. Work will be performed in Oxford, Miss., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2022 ammunition procurement, Army funds in the amount of $14,285,600 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Native American Services Corp., Kellogg, Idaho, was awarded a $10,159,966 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a Continuing Authorities Program, Battalion Complex. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Fort Hood, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 20, 2023. Fiscal 2021 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $10,159,966 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-22-C-0027).

Orbital Research Inc., Cleveland, Ohio, was awarded an $8,257,426 firm-fixed-price contract for 1,700 drop-glide munitions, and 24 unmanned aerial systems and weapon release systems. Bids was solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Benning, Ga., Picatinny, N.J., and Twenty-Nine Palms, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 22, 2023. Fiscal 2022 procurement, Defense-Wide funds in the amount of $1,535,698 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-22-C-0073).

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Salem, Ore., was awarded a $7,887,876 modification (P00004) to contract W9127N-20-C-0028 for electric power support. Work will be performed in Trail, Ore., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $7,887,876 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland, Ore., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Conn., is awarded a $769,866,520 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00006) to a previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001920D0013). This modification increases the contract ceiling to procure propulsion system spare parts, modules, support equipment/packaging handling shipping and transportation material, and depot lay-in material in support of the F-135 propulsion system requirements for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales customers and non-Department of Defense participants. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Conn., (56 percent); North Berwick, Maine (13 percent); Indianapolis, Ind., (10 percent); Jupiter, Fla., (7 percent); Windsor Locks, Conn., (5 percent); Bristol, United Kingdom (4 percent); Rockford, Ill., (2 percent); Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico (2 percent); and Phoenix, Ariz., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $164,374,426 performance-based logistics requirements contract for supply chain management for 226 weapon replaceable assemblies/shop replaceable assemblies in support of the F/A-18 A-F and E/A-18 G heads up displays units as well as the tactical air navigation system common to the EA-6, KC-130, S-3B, MH-60, SH-60 and the V-22 and the control display unit, supporting the C-2A, E-2C, TE-2/C, P-3C, and the EP-3E aircraft. The contract will include a five-year base period with no options. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (45 percent); Jacksonville, Fla., (30 percent); and San Diego, Calif., (25 percent). Work is expected to be completed by September 2027. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,368,675 will be issued for delivery order (N00383-22-F-0SS0) that will be awarded concurrently with the contract and will initially be obligated at the time of award as an undefinitized contract action. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00383-22-D-SS01).

MEB General Contractors Inc., Chesapeake, Va., is awarded an $89,411,498 firm-fixed-price contract for the CVN-78 Dry Dock 8 saltwater system at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Va. The work to be performed provides for two phases of construction. Phase 1 will construct site power distribution including underground duct banks, feeders, pad-mounted switches, substations and underground feeders to Pumpwell 8. Phase 2 will demolish two pump stations and their saltwater intake structures, Buildings 828 and 829, and construct two saltwater pump stations including saltwater intakes, back-up power, pile foundations including additional timber wharf piles. The contract also contains one unexercised option, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative contract value to $168,758,300. The work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Fiscal 2022 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $56,554,300 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website with three proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-22-C-0047).

Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Marinette, Wisc., was awarded a $76,700,444 firm-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2300 for procurement of long-lead time material for the land based engineering site for the Constellation-class frigate. Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisc., and is expected to be completed by October 2025. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $76,700,444 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, Bath, Maine, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Md., is awarded a $31,803,907 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5519 for provisioned item order spare parts in support of Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block 3 full rate production. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Md., (46 percent); Andover, Mass., (6 percent); Sykesville, Md., (4 percent); Windsor Mill, Md., (4 percent); Chelmsford, Mass., (4 percent); Tampa, Fla., (3 percent); Newport Beach, Calif., (2 percent); Chatsworth, Calif., (2 percent); Littleton, Colo., (2 percent); Chandler, Ariz., (2 percent); Redondo Beach, Calif., (2 percent); San Diego, Calif., (2 percent); and 75 additional locations within the U.S. that are each less than 1 percent each and make up the remaining 21 percent. Work is expected to be completed by September 2025. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,648,923 (52 percent); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,064,301 (26 percent); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,090,683 (22 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which none will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc. – Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Va., is awarded a $30,868,578 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-2100 to exercise options for engineering, technical, design agent, and hull planning yard support for the Navy’s operational aircraft carrier fleet. Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,423,818 (77 percent); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $771,000 (17 percent); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $181,253 (4 percent); fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $40,000 (1 percent); and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,000 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award, and $3,423,818 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded $27,501,602 for firm-fixed-price modification to task order N6247821F4079 under previously awarded multiple award construction contract N62478-20-D-4003. This modification provides for additional tunneling effort and government delay cost for repair of administrative spaces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Award of this modification brings the total cumulative contract value to $246,062,650. Work will be performed in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,501,602 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

The Korte Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $26,220,322 firm-fixed-price task order (N6945022F0978) under a multiple award construction contract (N69450-19-D-0910) to provide storm damage repairs to Buildings 602, 625, 625B, 626, 3221, and 3260 at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. The work to be performed provides for architectural column repair and replacement, window repair and replacement, roof repair and replacement, attic insulation replacement, asbestos, lead paint and mold abatement, interior finish repairs including walls and ceiling grid, fire alarm repairs, heating, ventilation and air conditioning repairs and replacement, structural steel repair and replacement, structural steel coating and concrete repair. The task order also contains four unexercised options, which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative task order value to $49,309,739. Work will be performed in Pensacola, Fla., and is expected to be completed by May 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $26,220,322 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Sauer Construction LLC, Jacksonville, Fla., is awarded $25,014,000 for a firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded task order N6945022F0843 placed against multiple award construction contract N69450-21-D-0061. The modification provides for demolition, construction, and repair work associated with storm damage at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract is $63,821,000. Work will be performed in Pensacola, Fla., and is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,014,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Rockwell Collins Simulation and Training Solutions, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $15,551,870 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification (P00007) to a previously awarded contract (N6134021C0017). This modification adds additional in-scope work to provide a virtual reality trade study, aircraft common equipment replacement/virtualization, aircraft flight management computer functional equivalent unit card development, and Beyond Line Of Sight (BLOS) chat software enhancements in support of the E-2D Hawkeye Integrated Training System devices, as well as provides associated technical data, computer software, and computer software documentation for BLOS chat software enhancement efforts. Additionally this modification exercises an option to procure coupled mode capability in support of E-2D Aircrew Procedures Trainer Device 2F211 S/N 4 and E-2D Distributed Readiness Trainer. Work will be performed in Sterling, Va., (90 percent); and Orlando, Fla. (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,921,921; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,793,583; and fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,836,366 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.

VHB LLC,* Boyds, Md., was awarded a $14,763,000 firm-fixed-price task order (N6945022F0956) under a multiple award construction contract (N69450-22-D-0007) to provide repairs to the sanitary sewer system southeast sector and replacement of water reservoir tank 2227 at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. The work to be performed provides for replacing, repairing, cleaning, and abandoning manholes; cleaning, replacing, and repairing lining, or plugging cleanouts, laterals, and mains, installing and replacing manhole inserts. The work also provides the replacement of the existing 500,000-gallon reinforced concrete water reservoir, and a 150,000-gallon metal water tank water treatment plant at Corry Station, Fla. Work will be performed in Pensacola, Florida, and is expected to be completed by June 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,763,000 was obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Five proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Environet Inc., Kamuela, Hawaii, is awarded $14,243,118 firm-fixed-price task order to correct life safety and fire code deficiencies within Building 943, Naval Base Kitsap, Washington. The work to be performed provides for installation of four new 40-ton computer room air conditioning units, and removal and replacement of six existing chillers. Work will be performed in Bremerton, Washington, and is expected to be completed by June 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,243,118 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This task order was competitively procured via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment website, with six offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Northwest, Bremerton, Wash., is the contracting activity (N44255-21-D-2001).

Ocean Construction Services Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Va., is awarded a $12,251,279 firm-fixed-price task order (N4008522F6490) under a multiple award construction contract for replacement of medium voltage circuits and distribution equipment, Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Virginia. The work to be performed provides for the replacement of primary conductors, construction of new substation foundations, demolition of three existing substations, installation of five new electrical manholes, and installations of 12 new electrical duct-banks. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Va., and is expected to be completed by October 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,251,279 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Public Works Department Portsmouth, Portsmouth, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-18-D-1158).

Sauer Construction LLC, Jacksonville, Fla., is awarded a $7,909,000 firm-fixed-price task order (N6945022F0528) under a multiple award construction contract (N69450-21-D-0061) for the renovation of Building 2314 at the Nuclear Power Training Unit, Naval Weapons Station, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. The work to be performed provides for the relocation of interior walls and associated mechanical, electrical and existing fire protection and fire alarm systems in the Training Support Building. The contract also contains five unexercised options which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative contract value to $17,797,684. Work will be performed in Goose Creek, S.C., and is expected to be completed by January 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,909,000 will be obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Defense Information Systems Agency

ECS Federal LLC, Fairfax, Va., was awarded a competitive, firm-fixed-price contract with a face value of $429,509,210 for the U. S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, which is a managed solution that will drive innovation using current and future best of breed technologies in delivering capabilities to improve security and reduced risk across the Army’s endpoints. The base period of the award is being funded by fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds. Proposals were solicited via the General Services Administration Alliant II contract vehicle, and three proposals were received from the proposals solicited. The period of performance is Sept. 29, 2022, to March 28, 2023, with four 12-month option periods and two 3-month option periods. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity (HC1084-22-C-0005).

Washington Headquarters Services

M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons, Virginia, is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ003422D0018) in the amount of $67,893,846 if all options are exercised. This is a non-personal services contract to provide electrical preventive maintenance and replacement services for the Pentagon Reservation. Some of the equipment is at the end of its life cycle and needs to be replaced prior to failing. Fiscal 2022 Pentagon Reservation Maintenance Revolving Funds in the amount of $1,192,672 are being obligated at the time of the award; $1,096,183 of this amount is base funding for the contract. The estimated completion date is Feb. 22, 2028. The work will be performed at the Pentagon. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Essex Electro Engineers Inc., Schaumburg, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $36,931,750 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for power controllers. This was a competitive acquisition with nine responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is Sept. 22, 2027. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-22-D-0061).

ZOLL Medical Corp., Chelmsford, Mass., has been awarded a maximum $17,828,660 modification (P00005) exercising the third one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE2D1-19-D-0034) with four one-year option periods for airworthy suction apparatuses and accessories. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is Sept. 24, 2023. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Department of Health Affairs. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 Warstopper funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

Dominion Privatization Texas LLC, Richmond, Va., has been awarded a maximum $11,994,983 modification (P00106) to a 50-year utility services contract (SP0600-16-C-8312) with no option periods for the electric and natural gas systems at Fort Hood, Texas. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Location of performance is Texas, with a June 30, 2067, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Applied Physical Sciences Corp., Groton, Conn., has been awarded a $10,339,401 modification (P00010) to cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001120C00100 for Phase 3C of a research project for undersea sensing systems. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $55,768,333 from $45,428,932. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (52 percent); Arlington, Va., (18 percent); Pawcatuck, Conn., (15 percent); Orange, Calif., (11 percent); San Diego, Calif., (1 percent); Honolulu, Hawaii (1 percent); Geneva, N.Y., (1 percent); and Washington, D.C., (1 percent), with an expected completion date of April 2024. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,339,401, are being obligated at time of modification award. This contract was a competitive acquisition in accordance with original broad agency announcement HR001117S0034. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business