U.S. Navy

AlphaNav Tech PE, Odessa, Ukraine (N68171-22-D-H009); Ben Line Agencies (S) Pte. Ltd., Southpoint, Singapore (N68171-22-D- H010); Centerra Group LLC, Herndon, Va., (N68171-22-D-H011); Insignia Shipping Services Ltd., London, United Kingdom (N68171-22-D-H012); International Maritime & Air Services SL, Cadiz, Spain (N68171-22-D-H013); JT Square Pte. Ltd., Singapore (N68171-22-D-H014); KVG LLC, Gettysburg, Penn., (N68171-22-D-H015); Meridian Global Consulting LLC, Mobile, Ala., (N68171-22-D-H016); Macro Vantage Levant DMCC, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (N68171-22-D-H017); Relyant Global LLC, Maryville, Tenn., (N68171-22-D-H018); and TranLogistics LLC, Miami, Fla., (N68171-22-D-H019), are awarded an estimated $1,061,000,000 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract under previously awarded request for proposal N68171-20-R-0005 adding new husbanding service provider contractors to an existing 2020 global multiple award contract (GMAC) for the remaining three years within the initial GMAC. The existing GMAC included a five-year base ordering period with one five-year option with individual requirements performed under task orders when specific dates and locations are identified. The GMAC is to provide husbanding, management and integration services consisting of general charter and hire, utilities, force protection, communications, and land transportation services to support maritime forces of the Department of Defense, other U.S. government agencies, and other nations to include Navy ships, Marine Corps, Military Sealift Command (MSC), Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, NATO, and other foreign vessels participating in U.S. military or NATO exercises and missions. If the option period is exercised, the total estimated value of the contracts combined will have a ceiling value of $2,122,000,000. The ordering period of the contract is expected to be completed by October 2025; if all options are exercised, the ordering period will be completed by October 2030. The contracts will run concurrently, and work will be performed in 30 geographic regions: United Arab Emirates (14 percent); Philippines (10 percent); Djibouti (7 percent); Eastern U.S. and U.S. territories (6 percent); Southeastern Asia 2 (5 percent); Indian Ocean (5 percent); South Korea (5 percent); South America (5 percent); Singapore (4 percent); Western U.S. California (4 percent); Southeastern Asia 1 (3 percent); Bahrain (3 percent); Oman (3 percent); Oceania (2 percent); China and Russia (2 percent); United Kingdom/Western Europe (North Sea) (2 percent); Italy (2 percent); Eastern Europe/Black Sea (2 percent); Western Europe (Mediterranean) (2 percent); Northern Atlantic (2 percent); Panama (2 percent); North America (2 percent); Japan (1 percent); Greece (1 percent); Africa (1 percent); Middle East (1 percent); Central America (1 percent); Caribbean and Bermuda (1 percent); Eastern U.S. territories (1 percent); and Western U.S. territories (1 percent). Due to the fact that the specific requirements for husbanding support cannot be predicted at this time, more specific information about where the work will be performed cannot be currently provided. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,000 will be obligated ($3,000 on each of the 11 contracts to fund the contracts’ minimum amounts), and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Additional funds will be obligated at the task order level with the appropriate fiscal year funding as issued by the main type commanders for each area of responsibility. Typical funding issued by each of the customers include operation and maintenance (Navy) funds and working capital (Navy) funds. The requirement was competitively procured for the award of multiple contracts with the solicitation posted on the System for Award Management website with 30 offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella, Naples Detachment, Italy, is the contracting activity.

Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $191,772,000 ceiling-priced, delivery order (N00383-22-F-YY16) under previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-22-G-YY01) for the repair of multiple flight control surfaces used on the F/A-18E/F and E/A-18G aircrafts. The delivery order does not include an option period. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (76 percent); various other locations within the continental U.S. that cannot be determined at this time (15 percent); and St. Louis, Mo., (9 percent), and work is expected to be completed by July 2025. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $93,968,280 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $168,827,000 ceiling-priced, delivery order (N00383-22-F-YY14) under previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00383-22-G-YY01 for the repair of two flight control surfaces used on the F/A-18E/F and E/A-18G aircrafts. The delivery order does not include an option period. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Fla., (70 percent); various other locations within the continental U.S. that cannot be determined at this time (18 percent); and St. Louis, Mo., (12 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $82,725,230 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Ore., is awarded a $131,151,747 firm-fixed-price contract action to accomplish the USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) 2C1 dry-docking selected restricted availability (DSRA). This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $131,826,808. Work will be performed in Seattle, Wash., (77 percent); and Everett, Wash., (23 percent), and is expected to be completed by February 2024. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $126,832,707 (97 percent); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,021,507 (2 percent); fiscal 2023 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $857,944 (less than 1 percent); fiscal 2024 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $47,238 (less than 1 percent); and fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $392,349 (less than 1 percent), will be obligated at the time of award and $392,349 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(3). Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Bremerton, Wash., is the contracting activity (N4523A-22-C-0552).

Raytheon Co., Largo, Fla., is awarded a $45,342,228 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-5200 to exercise options for design agent and engineering support for the Cooperative Engagement Capability program. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. government (76 percent); the government of Australia (13 percent); the government of Japan (7 percent); and the government of Canada (4 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales programs. Work will be performed in St. Petersburg, Fla., (60 percent); Largo, Fla., (30 percent); and San Diego, Calif., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $13,931,007 (56 percent); Foreign Military Sales (Australia) in the amount of $3,242,326 (13 percent); fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) in the amount of $2,332,250 (9 percent); Foreign Military Sales (Japan) funds in the amount of $1,673,730 (7 percent); fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,218,155 (5 percent); Foreign Military Sales (Canada) in the amount of $1,032,450 (4 percent); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) in the amount of $834,630 (3 percent); fiscal 2021 procurement (Marine Corps) in the amount of $200,000 (1 percent); fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) in the amount of $116,252 (1 percent); and fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps) in the amount of $50,000 (1 percent), will be obligated at time of award, of which $3,666,657 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $43,037,033 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2120 for lead yard support and development studies and design efforts related to Virginia-class submarines. Work will be performed in Annapolis, Md., and is expected to be completed by August 2025. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $30,601,333 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N6833522F0470) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order provides for the design, development, and production of operational test program sets and special test equipment in support of AN/ASG-34A (V)1 Infrared Search and Track System unit testing. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be completed in September 2025. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,677,508; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,923,825 will be obligated at the time of award, $9,923,825 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity.

RQ Construction, Carlsbad, Calif., is awarded a $22,518,882 firm-fixed-price task order (N4008522F6568) under a multiple award construction contract to replace substations A through L, Building NH-95, Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Va. The work to be performed provides for replacing 12 substations, bushings for the secondary side of the transformers, transformers, switchgear and underground duct banks. The task order also contains one unexercised option, which if exercised, would increase cumulative task order value to $32,600,882. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be completed by October 2025. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $22,518,882 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Seven proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-21-D-0081).

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, Calif., is awarded a $19,353,359 firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-22-F-UX08) under previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00383-19-G-UX01 for the procurement of 129 items in support of the APG-79 Active Electronically Scanned Array radar system installed on the F/A-18 aircraft. All work will be performed in Forest, Miss. This contract contains no options and work is expected to begin October 2022 and be completed by March 2025. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the full amount of $19,353,359 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

Kato Engineering Inc., North Mankato, Minn., is awarded an $18,429,216 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-firm-price contract to supply up to 20 Ship Service Brushless Generators over a five-year period. These items shall serve as a replacement of an existing generator end of a steam turbine-based application as specified in the mechanical interface specification reference specified in the contract award. Work will be performed in North Mankato, Minn., and is expected to be completed September 2027. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $7,498,460 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with two offers were received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N6449822D4015).



Tactical Air Support Inc., Jacksonville, Fla., is awarded a $13,824,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00002) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042122D0095). This modification adds scope and increases the ceiling for the procurement of spare kits, components, consumables, as well as provides software sustainment support for F-5N and F-5F Tiger II aircraft in the F-5N+/F+ block upgrade configuration. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Fla., (32 percent); Emen, Switzerland (16 percent); Carlsbad, Calif., (8 percent); Clarksburg, Md., (7 percent); Grand Rapids, Mich., (6 percent); Olathe, Kansas (5 percent); Woodland Hills, Calif., (5 percent); Stead, Nev., (5 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (3 percent); Waco, Texas (2 percent); Minneapolis, Minn., (2 percent); Nashville, Tenn., (1 percent); Franklin, N.C., (1 percent); Warner Robbins, Ga., (1 percent); Camarillo, Calif., (1 percent); Jupiter, Fla., (1 percent); Avenel, N.Y., (1 percent); Fairborn, Ohio (1 percent); Deerfield, Ill., (1 percent); and Auburn, Ala., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare aviation Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Allied Pacific Builders Inc.,* Kapolei, Hawaii, is awarded a $13,484,910 firm-fixed-price task order (N6247822F4459) under a previously-awarded contract to replace the electrical distribution systems at Building 475, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The work to be performed includes replacement of the existing underground feeders, exterior mounted engine generator, fuel tanks, lighting, and upgrade of selected service entrance electrical equipment including transformers, switchboards, automatic transfer switch, panels, inside substations K7 and K17. Work will be performed at Oahu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by February 2025. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,484,910 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment website with three offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62478-20-D-4033).

Teledyne FLIR Detection Inc., Stillwater, Okla., is awarded a $12,111,861 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action for the procurement, equipment logistics and support for all IdentiFINDER components of the AN/PDX-2 RADIAC (Radar Detection, Indication and Computation) set. The services under this contract cover the procurement of the R400 and R425 IdentiFINDER and accessories for all IdentiFINDER components as well as maintenance, calibration and repair support of the IdentiFINDER R400, R425, and other series IdentiFINDERS. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $53,959,216. The location of the work will be determined by individual task order and is expected to be completed by September 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2027. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $279,800 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Md., is the contracting activity (N00174-22-D-0027).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $11,203,168 modification (P00002) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001920F0377) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification increases the contract ceiling to provide for a cost overrun in support of development and testing of next generation Electro-Optical Distributed Aperture System sensors. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $4,604,278; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) in the amount of $4,604,278; and non-U.S. Department of Defense funds in the amount of $1,994,612 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

RLF and Sherlock Smith and Adams JV, Orlando, Fla., is awarded a $10,993,764 firm-fixed-price task order (N4008422F4713) under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for architectural design and engineering services for medical projects located throughout the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) worldwide area of operations. The work to be performed provides for architecture and engineering services to develop a full design-bid-build document to perform alterations of multiple facilities at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Japan. Work will be performed in Kanagawa, Japan, and is expected to be completed by April 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Defense Health Agency-facilities enterprise) funds in the amount of $10,993,764 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. NAVFAC Far East, Yokosuka, Japan, is the contracting activity (N62470-19-D-5015).

ProSecure LLC JV,* Titusville, Fla., is awarded a $10,029,706 indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity modification to a previously awarded contract (N44255-20-D-5018). This modification provides for exercise of Option Year Two for regional security services at various installations in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest area of operations. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $55,736,048. Work will be performed in Washington (96 percent) and Idaho (4 percent). This option period is from October 2022 to September 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,029,706 will obligated on an individual task order during the option period. The contract was awarded as a competitive Small Business Set-Aside. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Northwest, Bremerton, Wash., is the contracting activity.

Moog Inc., Elma, N.Y., is awarded an $8,611,797 firm-fixed-price contract for the spare of the Planetary Blade Fol used on the V-22 aircraft. The contract has with no options. All work will be performed in Torrance, Calif., and is expected to be completed by March 2026. Working capital (Navy) funds in the full amount of $8,611,797 will be obligated at time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two companies were solicited for this limited-source requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00383-22-F-SF00).

Verizon Business Network Services Inc., Ashburn, Va., is awarded an $8,591,829 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic with integrated voice and data services via central office based facilities to defense activities at Naval Station Norfolk, Va,., to include the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads; Lafayette River Annex; and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek/Fort Story, Norfolk/Virginia Beach. The contract will include a three-year base with no options. The base ordering period is anticipated to begin October 2022, and is expected to be completed by October 2025. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., (72 percent); and Virginia Beach, Va., (28 percent). Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,000 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 and one offer was received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Norfolk Office, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N00189-22-D-0025).

GCR-MDI LLC,* Pinehurst, N.C., is awarded an $8,431,931 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N69450-19-D-1725. This modification provides for the exercise of Option Year Three for multi-function support services to include custodial, pest control, integrated solid waste management, grounds maintenance and landscaping, pavement clearance, and other related services at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga., and outlying areas. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $34,342,103. Work will be performed at Kings Bay, Georgia (99 percent); and outlying areas (1 percent). This option period is from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2023 Defense Health Program; and fiscal 2023 family housing operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,942,964 for recurring work will be obligated on an individual task order issued during the option period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $7,826,859 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-14-C-5114 for Search Protect, Yellow Low Noise Amplifier long lead material. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., and is expected to be completed by October 2024. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,913,430 (50 percent); and fiscal 2021 Defense-wide procurement funds in the amount of $3,913,429 (50 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

AeroVironment Inc.,* Simi Valley, Calif., is awarded a $7,594,455 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N6833522F0246) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6833519G0059). This order provides for continued research, development, test, and evaluation of advanced image and video analytics capabilities, persistent observation, target recognition framework, and to support the operation and maintenance of products containing these software based technologies already deployed in operational systems in support of Small Business Innovation Research Phase III topic N08-077 titled ìAutomated Entity Classification in Video Using Soft Biometricsî. These efforts include applied research and development of image and video analytics technologies, creation of application-specific computer vision and active perception capabilities, verification and validation of technology in demonstrations, operational system development, user manual writing, and acquisition of any requisite certifications required for deployment. Work will be performed in Simi Valley, Calif., (50 percent); Manassas, Va., (45 percent); and Minneapolis, Minn., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,597,303 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Va., was awarded a $757,406,851 firm-fixed-price contract to support a software platform and management system requirements. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2032. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-22-D-0040).

Atlantic Commtech Corp., Norfolk, Va., (W912DY-22-D-0073); BCF Solutions Inc., Chantilly, Va., (W912DY-22-D-0074); Convergint Technologies LLC, Schaumburg, Ill., (W912DY-22-D-0075); Evigilant.com LLC, Manassas, Va., (W912DY-22-D-0076); KBR Wyle Services LLC, Lexington Park, Md., (W912DY-22-D-0077); M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons, Va., (W912DY-22-D-0078); PTSI Managed Services Inc., Pasadena, Calif., (W912DY-22-D-0088); Siemens Government Technologies Inc., Reston, Va., (W912DY-22-D-0089); Xator Corporation, Reston, Va., (W912DY-22-D-0090); Alamo-Evergreen JV LLC,* San Antonio, Texas (W912DY-22-D-0091); Chenega Security International LLC,* Chantilly, Va., (W912DY-22-D-0092); GCS Versar JV,* Tacoma, Wash., (W912DY-22-D-0093); Infotec Systems Corp.,* Summerville, S.C., (W912DY-22-D-0094); Integrated Security Solutions Inc.,* Kalispell, Mont., (W912DY-22-D-0095); Locurrent Systems LLC,* Cooperstown, N.Y., (W912DY-22-D-0096); Low Voltage Wiring,* Colorado Springs, Colo., (W912DY-22-D-0097); Phoenix Integrated Technologies LTD,* Gambrills, Md., (W912DY-22-D-0098); Red Peak Technical Services LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (W912DY-22-D-0099); Sei Group Inc.,* Huntsville, Ala., (W912DY-22-D-0100); Security and Energy Technologies Corp.,* Chantilly, Va., (W912DY-22-D-0101); Johnson Controls Building Automation Systems LLC, Huntsville, Ala., (W912DY-22-D-0103); and Indyne Inc., Lexington Park, Md., (W912DY-22-D-0104), will compete for each order of the $675,000,000 contract to provide all personnel, equipment, tools, materials, supervision, non-personal services, and other necessary items for electronic security systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with 34 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.

M1 Support Services LP, Denton, Texas, was awarded a $86,804,684 modification (P00118) to contract W9124G-17-C-0104 for collective bargaining agreement wage adjustment. Work will be performed in Fort Rucker, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 15, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $21,726,067 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $77,420,000 modification (P00019) to contract W 31P4Q-21-C-0042 for procurement of 54 missiles for the Precision Strike Missile. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $77,420,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Archer Western Construction LLC, Irving, Texas, was awarded a $55,250,465 firm-fixed-price contract for floodgate replacement. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in St. Mary, La., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 9, 2024. Fiscal 2010 civil construction funds in the amount of $55,250,465 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-22-C-0062).

Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, Calif., (W912PP-22-D-0014); FPM-AECOM JV1,* Oneida, N.Y., (W912PP-22-D-0015); Weston Solutions Inc., West Chester, Penn., (W912PP-22-D-0016); Arcadis U.S. Inc., Highlands Ranch, Colo., (W912PP-22-D-0017); Tetra Tech Inc., Oakland, Calif., (W912PP-22-D-0018); EA Engineering, Science, and Technology Inc. PBC,* Hunt Valley, Md., (W912PP-22-D-0019); and Sundance-CTI Affiliates LLC,* Pocatello, Idaho (W912PP-22-D-0020), will compete for each order of the $50,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental remediation services in support of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division. Bids were solicited via the internet with 12 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Albuquerque, N.M., is the contracting activity.

Inland Dredging Company LLC, Dyersburg, Tenn., (W912EE-22-D-0003); Crosby Dredging LLC, Galliano, La., (W912EE-22-D-0004); Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Houston, Texas (W912EE-22-D-0005); and Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, La., (W912EE-22-D-0006), will compete for each order of the $49,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Miss., is the contracting activity.

Coastal Design & Construction Inc.,* Gloucester, Va., was awarded a $43,197,022 firm-fixed-price contract for mid Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Fishing Creek, Md., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 11, 2024. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $43,197,022 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-22-C-0041).

Grunley Construction Co. Inc., Rockville, Md., was awarded a $40,616,000 firm-fixed-price contract for National Defense University, Building 59 renovations. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., with an estimated completion date of March 19, 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $40,616,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-22-C-0051).

W.A. Ellis Construction Co.,* Independence, Mo., was awarded a $36,507,000 firm-fixed-price contract for a bank stabilization navigation project with construction services along the Missouri River. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Kansas City, Mo., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 14, 2025. Fiscal 2022 bipartisan infrastructure law funds in the amount of $36,507,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Mo., is the contracting activity (W912DQ-22-C-1035).

NH1 JV,* Highland, Utah, was awarded a $21,736,639 firm-fixed-price contract to replace existing boilers with new dual-fuel boilers. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Hill Air Force Base, Utah, with an estimated completion date of March 24, 2025. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Air Force funds in the amount of $21,736,639 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-22-C-0023).

SGS LLC,* Yukon, Okla., was awarded a $19,250,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of an air traffic control tower. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Joint Base San Antonio Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, with an estimated completion date of March 10, 2025. Fiscal 2018 military construction Air Force funds in the amount of $19,250,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-22-C-0028).

The Boeing Co., Mesa, Ariz., was awarded a $16,376,436 modification (P00097) to Foreign Military Sales (Saudi Arabia and United Kingdom) to contract W58RGZ-16-C-0023 for improved drive system-enhancement on the Apache attack helicopter, production line and for the Apache Longbow crew trainers. Work will be performed in Mesa, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $16,376,436 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Qualcomm Intelligent Solutions Inc., San Diego, Calif., was awarded a $11,682,569 firm-fixed-price contract for research that develops a system design driven by the Advanced Graphic Intelligence Logical Computing Environment applications. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2025. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $11,682,569 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911NF-22-C-0079).

Steward Machine Co. Inc.,* Birmingham, Ala., was awarded a $11,309,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the fabrication, assembly, and delivery of one miter gate, and appurtenant items. Bids were solicited with three received. Work will be performed in Birmingham, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $11,309,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington, W.Va., is the contracting activity (W91237-22-F-0337).

VRD Contracting Inc.,* Holbrook, N.Y., was awarded a $11,170,000 firm-fixed-price contract for renovation of an existing 37,000 square foot aircraft hangar. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work will be performed in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2023. Fiscal 2010 military construction, Army National Guard, funds in the amount of $11,170,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W50S8E-22-C-0004).

KAL Architects,* Irvine, Calif., (W91238-22-D-0001); and Shadpour Consulting Engineers, Sand Diego, Calif., (W91238-22-D-0002); and OES-Pond JV LLC,* Milwaukee, Wisc., (W91238-22-D-0003), will compete for each order of the $9,900,000 firm-fixed-price contract for a wide spectrum of design disciplines on all or portions of Military Design and Interagency and International Services projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with 14 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Southern Dredging Co. Inc.,* Charleston, S.C., was awarded an $8,598,720 firm-fixed-price contract for Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Charleston, S.C., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2023. Fiscal 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,598,720 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Ga. is the contracting activity (W912HN-22-C-5006).

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Santa Clara, Calif., was awarded an $8,379,615 firm-fixed-price contract for an advanced graphic intelligence logical computing environment program proposal. Bids were solicited via the internet with 16 received. Work will be performed in Santa Clara, Calif., with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $6,981,485 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911NF-22-C-0085).

Intel Federal LLC, Fairfax, Va., was awarded an $8,344,048 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for an Advanced Graphic Intelligence Logical computing Environment program proposal. Bids were solicited via the internet with 16 received. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Va., with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance, Army, funds in the amount of $6,462,192 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911NF-22-C-0081).

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, N.C., was awarded a $7,972,370 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for a Traumatic Brain Injury and Psychological Health Research Program proposal. Bids were solicited via the internet with 102 received. Work will be performed in Chapel Hill, N.C., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2026. Fiscal 2021 Defense Health Program, Defense funds in the amount of $7,972,370 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Md., is the contracting activity (W81XWH-22-C-0122).

LS Marine Inc., Inver Grove Heights, Minn., was awarded a $7,685,807 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of flood plain forests, mudflats, wetlands, duck habitat, and berms of various sizes. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Village of Bay City, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $7,685,807 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul, Minn., is the contracting activity (W912ES-22-C-0015).

Missile Defense Agency

Corvid Technologies LLC,* Mooresville, N.C., is being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity hybrid contract (cost-plus-award-fee and cost reimbursement) with a maximum value of $385,000,000. Under this new contract, the contractor will operate and maintain multiple test instrumentation systems, provide mission execution services and ensure test instrumentation systems are mission ready to collect, record and distribute data. A task order in the amount of $1,161,393 is being issued immediately after award of the indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract. The work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala. The ordering period including options is through September 2032. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the Government-wide Point of Entry website with three proposals received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $500,000 are being obligated at the time of task order award. Future funding will be determined with each order. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ085522D0002).

Defense Logistics Agency

Coggins International Corp., Alexandria, Va., has been awarded a maximum $35,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for a fuel asset visibility IT infrastructure. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is an 18-month base contract with one six-month option period and eight one-year option periods. Locations of performance are throughout the U.S., with a March 31, 2024, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, National Guard and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, Columbus, Ohio (SP4702-22-D-0005).

Diversified Metals and Alloys LLC, Grand Island, N.Y., has been awarded a maximum $13,337,951 firm-fixed-price supply contract for electrolytic manganese metal flakes. This was a competitive acquisition with five responses received. This is a two-year contract with no option periods. The delivery period end date is Sept. 21, 2024. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 revolving and management funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, Fort Belvoir, Va., (SP8000-22-C-0009).

U.S. Air Force

Texstars LLC, Grand Prairie, Texas, doing business as PPG Aerospace, was awarded a $30,000,000 estimated ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the acquisition of F-16 transparency canopies. This contract provides for the acquisition of six varieties of F-16 transparenciesóC Model Solar and Clear (1560-01-462-2040W and 1560-01-462-4551WF); D Model Aft Solar and Clear (1560-01-497-5078WF and 1560-01-497-5959WF); and D Model Forward Clear and Solar (1560-01-497-6599WF and 1560-01-497-5956WF). Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 25, 2028. This contract allows for Foreign Military Sales to multiple countries. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Consolidated Sustainment Activity Group working capital funds and Foreign Military Sales funds totaling $15,441,509 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8212-22-D-0001).

AG Painting Services, Stockton, Calif., was awarded a $9,900,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for exterior/interior painting, service calls and maintenance/repair work. This contract provides for all personnel, labor, materials, and equipment necessary to plan, manage, and accomplish painting requirements in accordance with contract specifications. Work will be performed at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 25, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition and nine offers were received. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,000 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Beale AFB, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA468622D0002).

CACI NSS Inc., Colorado Springs, Colo., was awarded a $9,586,575 modification (P00254) to previously awarded contract FA8823-16-C-0004 for the Satellite Control Network (SCN). This contract modification provides for Phase 3 of the Air Force Satellite Control Network (AFSCN) Radio Frequency Interference (RFI) Monitoring System (ARMS) deploying to the U.S., U.S. territories, and outside the U.S. It replaces the existing Air Force Satellite Control Network Link Protection System, which is being decommissioned concurrently as the ARMS solution is deployed at each site. Work will be performed in the U.S., U.S. territories, and outside the U.S. The period of performance will be 16 months from contract award. Fiscal 2022 procurement funding in the amount of $1,124,459, Fiscal 2021 spectrum relocation funds (SRF) in the amount of $2,082,753; and fiscal 2022 SRF in the amount of $2,210,000 are being obligated at the time of modification award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $565,309,687. Space Systems Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., is the contracting activity.

General Electric Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, was awarded an $8,757,093 cost-type contract for materials research and development. This contract provides for an aggressive research and development project that advances understanding and maturity of high temperature ceramic matrix composites (CMC) and ultra-high temperature CMC. It establishes baseline properties of current CMC materials for hypersonics application while investigating development of future material and process technologies. Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by March 30, 2025. This contract was a competitive acquisition solicited through the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Structural Materials Open Two-Step Broad Agency Announcement (BAA FA8650-18-S-5010), therefore one letter request for proposal was mailed and one offer was received. Fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $8,757,093 are being obligated at time of award. AFRL, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-22-C-5291).

U.S. Transportation Command

1st Coast Cargo Inc., Jacksonville, Fla., was awarded a modification (P00002) on firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract HTC711-21-D-R039 in the amount of $28,703,257. This modification provides transportation services to move repairable parts within and between all 48 contiguous states, Hawaii, and Canada for the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Advanced Traceability and Control (ATAC) program. Work will be performed in all 48 contiguous states, Hawaii, and Canada. The option period of performance is from Sept. 29, 2022, to Sept. 28, 2023. Fiscal 2022 transportation working capital funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract from $28,577,562 to $57,280,819. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Kudu Dynamics LLC, * Chantilly, Va., was awarded a $17,246,538 change-order modification (P00022) to previously awarded, research and development, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001118C0135 to extend the scope of work on a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency project. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Va., (69 percent); Sterling, Va., (25 percent); Reston, Va., (1 percent); and Falls Church, Va., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,003,804 were obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

Department of Defense Education Activity

NCS Technologies Inc.,* Gainesville, Va., has been awarded an $11,340,530 modification (P00001) to delivery order HE1254-22-F-3022 for Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Computer Acquisition Program (DCAP) computer lifecycle management worldwide. This contract provides for life-cycle replacement of laptop and desktop computers with storage carts to be delivered to multiple DoDEA schools and offices in the U.S., Europe, and Pacific areas. Delivery is expected to be completed 60 days after exercise of the optional contract line item numbers. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funding in the amount of $11,340,530 are being obligated at the time of award. DoDeA – Information Technology Procurement Division, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

*Small business