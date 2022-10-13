Raytheon uses warfighter feedback to improve counter-UAS solutions

In partnership with the U.S. Army’s Integrated Fires and Rapid Capabilities Office at Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., Raytheon Missiles & Defense showcased the capabilities of the Low, slow, small unmanned aircraft system Integrated Defeat System, or LIDS, during the U.S. Army summer test period.

LIDS is a U.S. Army-developed counter-unmanned aircraft system solution. It integrates the Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensor, known as KuRFS, and the Coyote® family of effectors, both made by Raytheon Missiles & Defense, with Northrop Grumman’s Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control system, and an electronic warfare system made by Syracuse Research Corporation.

Building off the performance of the 2021 summer test period and incorporating direct input from warfighters operating the systems, Raytheon Missiles & Defense utilized real-world data to quickly enhance the systems and further improve the performance and dependability of LIDS. During the tests, LIDS detected and defeated drones and drone swarms varying in size, maneuverability and range, validating those updates and reaffirming the effectiveness of the solution.

“The ability to rapidly integrate warfighter feedback and data-informed updates into these proven systems allows us to continually enhance this critical capability against real and emerging threats,” said Tom Laliberty, president of Land Warfare & Air Defense at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. “The successful performance of Coyote and KuRFS during the summer test period proves LIDS gives warfighters around the globe a competitive advantage.”