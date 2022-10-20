fbpx
Defense

Navy, USMC T-45 fleet on safety pause

by Aerotech News

The Chief of Naval Air Training placed the U.S. Navy and US. Marine Corps’ fleet of T-45Cs on a safety pause Oct. 14, 2022, to review an engine blade fault.

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of our aviators, CNATRA made the decision to halt all T-45C Goshawk operations following the discovery of an engine blade failure,” said CNATRA Rear Adm. Richard Brophy. “We are working with our partners toward a swift resolution. Safety is at the core of our operations, and we must not expose our pilots or aircraft to unnecessary risk.”

Rear Adm. John Lemmon, Program Executive Officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs (PEO(T)), said, “The Naval Undergraduate Flight Training Systems Program Office, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Chief of Naval Air Training and Fleet Support Team have been working around the clock with industry partner Rolls Royce to identify the root cause of the recent T-45 engine blade failure. Engineering analysis has been underway and will continue until we can safely return the T-45 fleet to a flying status to support CNATRA’s training.”

