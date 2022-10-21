Veteran of the Day | U.S. Air Force Veteran Steve Pisanos

Spiros Nicholas “Steve” Pisanos was born in Athens, Greece, in November 1919. One morning, as he headed to school, a Greek military aircraft flew by above him. In awe of the aircraft that soared off into the distance, he decided that becoming a military aviator was the life for him.

Pisanos figured that living in America would give him the best chance at achieving his life’s dream. Lacking the financial resources and documents to travel to America, he took a roundabout approach by registering as a sailor and became a crew member aboard a merchant ship headed to Baltimore, Md., in early 1938. When the ship arrived, it anchored hundreds of meters away from the shore so he thought that there was no chance of him touching American soil without being caught by the authorities. But by pure happenstance, he met a stranger willing to take him onto shore for just one dollar.

For the next few years, Pisanos saved up money by working in bakeries and restaurants in New York City, and he attended English classes, all while taking flying lessons at Floyd Bennett Field. Unable to enlist into the U.S. Army Air Force because of his undocumented status, he enlisted into the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force as an American.

Pisanos completed his military flight training at Polaris Flight Academy in Glendale, Calif. He then completed RAF Officers Training School at RAF Cosford, England, and Operational Training Unit at Old Sarum Aerodrome in Salisbury, England. He was posted to the No. 268 Fighter Squadron before being transferred to the No. 71 Eagle Squadron.

Flying with the 334th Fighter Squadron, Fourth Fighter Group, on his first mission, Pisanos downed a German plane. He continued scoring multiple confirmed victories over the course of his service in World War II, and was given the nickname “The Flying Greek” by those who flew alongside him.

After the U.S. formally declared war, American military officials integrated Pisanos’ RAF squadron into the U.S. military in late 1942. Though not without controversy, this ultimately meant that even though Pisanos was not an American citizen, he became an officer in the U.S. Army Air Force. On May 3, 1943, the U.S. government granted him citizenship, making him the first individual to be naturalized outside the U.S.

In 1944, while on a mission, Pisanos experienced engine failure and crashed-landed south of Le Havre, France. Nearly killed by German soldiers who shot at him as he crawled out from his downed plane, he successfully escaped to the countryside. He then served in the French Resistance for six months. He returned to England on Sept. 2, 1944, following the liberation of Paris.

Pisanos continued to serve after World War II in non-combat missions under the U.S. Air Force, testing new aircraft and weapons. He also served tours of duty in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968, and with the North American Aerospace Defense Command. In December 1973, he retired with the rank of colonel.

For his service, Pisanos was named a Chevalier of the Legion of Honor by the French government, in addition to receiving numerous U.S., British and Republic of Vietnam decorations, including three Legions of Merit, five U.S. Distinguished Flying Crosses and a Purple Heart.

He died in June 2016 at the age of 96.

We honor his service.