Veteran of the Day | U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Stephen Pless

Stephen W. Pless was born in Newnan, Ga., in September 1939. His original name was Stephen Pollard, but after his mother remarried, he was adopted by his stepfather. Pless attended Decatur High School in Decatur, Ga., and the Georgia Military Academy in College Park, Ga., graduating in 1957. While a senior in high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve and served with the 1st Motor Transportation Battalion in Atlanta. After graduation, hes completed recruit training and advanced combat training at Parris Island, S.C., in October 1957.

Pless was assigned to the 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, as an artillery surveyor until September 1958. He was commissioned a second lieutenant while at NAS Pensacola, Fla., for flight training. He was promoted to first lieutenant in March 1960, graduated from flight training in April that year and designated a Naval aviator.

Pless served as a helicopter pilot with Marine Aircraft Group 26 at New River, N.C., then with units aboard USS Boxer and USS Wasp. Later he was the assistant administrative officer aboard USS Shadwell, and then squadron adjutant of HMM-162, Marine Aircraft Group 26, at New River, N.C. In June 1962, he was the assistant administrative officer of HMM-162, MAG-16, stationed in Thailand, and at Da Nang in South Vietnam. Pless returned stateside in June 1963 and reported to the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida to serve as a basic flight instructor and later as an officer in charge, Aviation Officer Candidate School. In July 1964, he was promoted to captain.

In April 1966, Pless was assigned to 1st Anglico, Marine Corps Air Station, Kaneohe, Hawaii. By August 1966, he was in Chu Lai, South Vietnam, with the 2nd Brigade Korean Marine Corps. From March to September 1967, Pless served in South Vietnam as an assistant operations officer with VMO-6, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. Following this tour, he returned to Pensacola, and was assigned as an administrative assistant for the Officer Candidate School. He was promoted to major in November 1967.

Throughout his tour in Vietnam, Pless completed 780 helicopter missions. He was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Lyndon B. Johnson in January 1969 for his actions during an escort mission as a gunship pilot. He was the only Marine aviator to receive a Medal of Honor during the Vietnam War. In addition, he also received a Silver Star, a Distinguished Flying Cross, a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, an Air Medal with seven Silver Stars and two Gold stars, a Navy Commendation Medal with Combat “V,” a Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, an Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, a Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and a Korean Order of Military Merit .

On July 20, 1969, Pless died in a motorcycle accident. He was 29 years old.

We honor his service.