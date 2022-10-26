Headlines — October 26

News

US launches airstrike to assist Somali forces under attack

The U.S. conducted an airstrike in Somalia on Sunday against al-Shabab, killing two, U.S. Africa Command said Oct. 25.

US considers HAWK air defense equipment for Ukraine

The United States is considering sending older HAWK air defense equipment from storage to Ukraine to help it defend against Russian drone and cruise missile attacks, two U.S. officials told Reuters.

Ukrainian forces advance against Russian fighters in Kherson and Bakhmut

Ukrainian forces continued their advance against the Russian military in the southern Kherson region Oct. 25, pushed back Russian mercenaries from Bakhmut in eastern Donetsk, and gained new momentum in Luhansk, where they seized a key highway between the towns of Kreminna and Svatove.

Business

Ukraine-bound NASAMS are in US hands now: Raytheon

Raytheon Technologies has delivered two sophisticated NASAMS air defense systems due for Ukraine to United States government, its chief executive said Oct. 25.

Lockheed, IBM’s Red Hat team up to speed AI development for Pentagon

Lockheed Martin and IBM subsidiary Red Hat agreed to work together to tackle artificial intelligence and data-sharing challenges faced by the U.S. Department of Defense as it prepares to spread forces over greater distances and equip them with smaller, more mobile gear.

Lockheed Martin says LMXT still a possibility for KC-Y program

Lockheed Martin says it is still pitching its LMXT tanker to the Air Force amid a looming requirements announcement for the KC-Y tanker program.

German air chief: F-35 buy safe despite rising inflation costs

As Germany’s inflation rate hit double digits last month among escalating energy and food prices, concerns have risen over the country’s ability to pay for its planned multibillion-euro military spending run.

Defense

Quad nations should establish a permanent maritime force, retired Navy admiral says

The United States should combine with India, Australia and Japan to launch a standing Indo-Pacific maritime force to counter China, according to a former U.S. chief of naval operations.

US, Norwegian militaries meet to talk Marine logistics in case of Nordic threat

The challenges of surging thousands of troops into Norway, which U.S. Marines regard as their gateway to Europe, gave rise to a recent gathering of military officials there to strategize on mobilizing manpower and ammo.

Air Force’s first Pacific MQ-9 squadron comes at crossroads for drone

The U.S. Air Force is deploying MQ-9 Reapers in the Indo-Pacific for the first time under a newly reactivated squadron on the edge of the East China Sea.

Lawmakers press DOD to update rules for Guard, reserve specialty pay

Lawmakers are pushing defense officials to release plans ensuring that National Guard and reserve troops aren’t being shortchanged on specialty pay, saying the unresolved issue could undermine recruiting and retention for the force in the future.

Veterans

Nearly 113K claims already filed for PACT Act benefits

Veterans Affairs officials have already received nearly 113,000 new disability claims related to the sweeping toxic exposure legislation signed into law less than three months ago, an indication of the potential impact of the measure and the work ahead for the department.

Fewer Black vets got advanced COVID treatments at VA hospitals during pandemic, study finds

White veterans received advanced therapies for COVID-19 at higher rates than Black veterans in Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals throughout the pandemic, according to researchers.