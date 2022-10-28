U.S. Navy

RAM-System GmbH (RAMSYS), Ottobrunn, Germany, is awarded a $277,836,839 and $206,568,496 firm-fixed-price contract for fiscal 2023 procurements for Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) Block 2B Guided Missile Round Pack (GMRP) and spare replacement components for RAM Block 2 recertification. This contract is a 100 percent purchase for the German navy under a cooperative memorandum of understanding (MOU). Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (40 percent); Ueberlingen, Germany (30 percent); Ulm, Germany (11 percent); Schrobenhausen, Germany (7 percent); Ottobrunn, Germany (7 percent); and Roethenbach, Germany (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2029. German MOU funds in the amount of $277,836,839 and $206,568,496 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4) — international agreement. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-23-C-5403).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Ingalls Shipbuilding Division, Pascagoula, Miss., is awarded a $35,744,707 cost-plus-award-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-4203 to exercise Option Period Three for the accomplishment of follow-on CG 47 class integrated planning yard services. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Miss., and is expected to be completed by December 2023. No funding will be obligated at the time of award. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulations 6.302-1 (a) (2ii) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy the agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, was awarded a $19,683,882 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-2322 for procurement of long-lead time material for the Large Missile Vertical Launch System launch module fabrication on DDG-1002. Work will be performed in Spring Grove, Ill., (48 percent); Houston, Texas (25 percent); Alma, Mich., (20 percent); and Merrill, Mich., (7 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2024. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $19,683,882 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, Bath, Maine, is the contracting activity.

381 Constructors, Omaha, Neb., is awarded a $14,532,579 modification to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N40085-21-C-0077 for P381 Multi-Mission Dry Dock #1 Extension at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Maine. This award brings the total cumulative contract value to $1,838,390,963. The contract modification is for the provision and operation of a bubble curtain system to protect marine mammals during in-water construction activities. Work will be performed in Kittery, Maine, and is expected to be completed by June 2028. Fiscal 2022 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,870,818 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Officer in Charge of Construction Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

IES Downstream LLC, Kapolei, Hawaii, has been awarded a maximum $170,240,000 firm fixed price contract for services and related contractor?owned, contractor?operated fuel storage facilities with capabilities to receive, store, protect and ship two grades of government-owned aviation turbine fuel (JAA/F24 and JP5) and one grade of naval distillate (F76) within the Oahu, Hawaii, area. This was a competitive acquisition with two offers received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Hawaii, with an Oct. 25, 2027, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va., (SPE603?23?C?5000).

U.S. Air Force

Accenture Federal Services LLC, McLean, Va., has been awarded a $9,691,132 modification (P00006) to previously awarded contract FA820422F0001 for Sentinel Fences Continuous Engineering Services. This modification provides for the exercise of an option for an additional quantity of full time equivalents to support the fences engineering services being produced under the basic contract. Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and is expected to be completed by July 27, 2023. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and engineering incremental funds are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity.