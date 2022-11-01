Official describes DOD’s efforts to bolster Ukraine’s defense

On Oct. 28, 2022, the Defense Department announced the authorization of a security assistance package for Ukraine valued at up to $275 million.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said the package included:

* Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.

* 500 precision-guided 155 mm artillery rounds.

* 2,000 155 mm rounds of remote anti-armor mine systems.

* Over 1,300 anti-armor systems, including AT4 anti-tank weapons and shoulder-launched multipurpose assault weapons.

* 125 Humvees.

* Small arms with more than 2.75 million rounds.

* Four satellite communications antennas to augment Ukraine’s communications capabilities, which include Starlink.

Allies and partners are also providing security assistance to Ukraine, she said. Spain will be delivering HAWK air defense launchers, and Germany is delivering IRIS-T air defense systems.

“We’re extremely pleased that our partners and allies have been donating these systems to Ukraine,” she added.