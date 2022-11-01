fbpx
Defense

Official describes DOD’s efforts to bolster Ukraine’s defense

by David Vergun | DOD News

On Oct. 28, 2022, the Defense Department announced the authorization of a security assistance package for Ukraine valued at up to $275 million.

GREYWOLF Troopers, assigned to 1-12 Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct a platoon STX, Oct. 26, 2022. Training events like these promote readiness throughout the unit and help soldiers prepare for situations they may face on the battlefield. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Porter)

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said the package included:

* Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.

* 500 precision-guided 155 mm artillery rounds.

* 2,000 155 mm rounds of remote anti-armor mine systems.

* Over 1,300 anti-armor systems, including AT4 anti-tank weapons and shoulder-launched multipurpose assault weapons.

* 125 Humvees.

* Small arms with more than 2.75 million rounds.

* Four satellite communications antennas to augment Ukraine’s communications capabilities, which include Starlink.

Allies and partners are also providing security assistance to Ukraine, she said. Spain will be delivering HAWK air defense launchers, and Germany is delivering IRIS-T air defense systems.

“We’re extremely pleased that our partners and allies have been donating these systems to Ukraine,” she added.

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB), maneuver an AH-64E Apache Guardian through the sky during an aerial gunnery exercise at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Oct. 25, 2022. The 1AD CAB is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)
