U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Space, Titusville, Fla., is being awarded a $581,181,943 fixed-price-incentive-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (PZ0001) to previously awarded and announced un-price letter contract N0003022C0100 for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed systems support. This contract award also benefits a foreign military sale to the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Kings Bay, Ga., (17.5 percent); Orlando, Fla., (15.1 percent); Magna, Utah (11.3 percent); Bangor, Wash., (8.6 percent); Titusville, Fla., (5.5 percent); Morris Plains, N.J., (3 percent); Cape Canaveral, Fla., (2.9 percent); Arlington, Wash., (2.6 percent); Santa Rosa, Calif., (2.4 percent); Jacksonville, Fla., (2.2 percent); Chandler, Ariz., (2.1 percent); Norcross, Ga., (1.8 percent); Milwaukee, Wisc., (1.5 percent); Campbell, Calif., (1.4 percent); Oak Ridge, Tenn., (1.2 percent), and locations less than 1 percent each, (19.8 percent total). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2027. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount $57,014,441; and fiscal 2023 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $90,134,878 will be obligated on this award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The maximum dollar value of the modification, including the base and all option items, if exercised, is $1,195,689,899. This contract is being awarded to the contractor on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one proposal received. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., (N62470-23-D-0003); HDR Engineering Inc., Colorado Springs, Colo., (N62470-23-D-0004); Michael Baker Makers Cardno NAVFAC Planning JV, Alexandria, Va., (N62470-23-D-0005); Parsons Government Services Inc., Washington, D.C. (N62470-23-D-0006); and Tetra Tech / Mason & Hanger JV, Ann Arbor, Mich., (N62470-23-D-0007), are awarded a combined-maximum-value $95,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract for multi-discipline architect-engineer services for preparation of Navy and Marine Corps planning and engineering services. The preponderance of the work on this contract is anticipated to occur in the continental U.S.; however, an order could be issued for any location worldwide, and is expected to be completed by October 2027. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,000 will be obligated at time of award in order to satisfy the guaranteed minimum ($10,000 for each awardee) and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with six offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Q.E.D. Systems Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Va., was awarded a $78,945,441 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-4200 to exercise options for the Specification Development and Availability Execution Support for CG, DDG, LHA, LHD, LPD, and LSD-class vessels. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Va., (45 percent); San Diego, Calif., (45 percent); and Bremerton, Wash., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by October 2023. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $3,472,600 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair LLC, Jacksonville, Fla., is awarded a $29,380,891 firm-fixed-price contract action for the alteration, overhaul, and repair, including performance of dry-docking, pier-side overhaul and maintenance, repairs, and alterations that requires certification by American Bureau of Shipping onboard Vindicator (TSV 5). Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Fla., and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,413,996 (86.5 percent); and fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,966,895 (13.5 percent) will be obligated at contract award, of which funds in the amount of $25,413,996 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award Management website, with only one offer received. Southeast Regional Maintenance Center, Mayport, Fla., is the contracting activity (N40027-23-C-0001).

Coastal Helicopters Inc.,* Panama City, Fla., is awarded a $17,648,526, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for flight test support of suitable airborne platforms for ongoing testing of sensor systems. This contract includes a base year of 12 months and four 12-month option periods. Work will be performed in Panama City, Fla., (70 percent); Fort Walton, Fla., (25 percent); and outside the continental U.S. (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through November 2027. This contract will be funded from fiscal 2023 research, development, training, and evaluation funds with a ceiling of $17,648,526; however, no funding will be obligated at contract award. This contract was not competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website per 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). Coastal Helicopter Inc. is the only source with the required capabilities. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Panama City, Florida, is Fla., contracting activity (N61331-22-D-0001).†

Airborne Systems North America, Pennsauken, N.J., is awarded a $10,075,637 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract M00264-22-C-0005 to exercise Option Year One for the Multi-Mission Parachute 2 Course. The Multi-Mission Parachute 2 Course provides training and technical support for all military free-fall training to ensure compliance with all Federal Aviation Administration regulations and Marine Corps orders to safely meet the Marine Corps training input requirements. Work will be performed in Eloy, Ariz., (100 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $10,075,637will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Marine Corps Installations National Capital Region – Regional Contracting Office, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity.†

Systems Planning and Analysis Inc., Alexandria, Va., is awarded a $9,583,018 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00037) to a previously awarded contract (N0003019C0032). This modification exercises fiscal 2023 options for program management and financial support of the Trident II D5 Strategic Weapons System Life Extension program and future concepts, including the Common Missile Compartment. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Va., (82 percent); Strategic Systems Programs Headquarters, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C. (15 percent); Greensville, S.C., (2 percent); and Orlando, Fla., (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed on Oct. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,644,146 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded as a sole-source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

PTC Inc., Boston, Mass., is awarded an $8,163,409 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6121 to exercise options in support of model-based production support. Work will be performed in Boston, Mass., and is expected to be completed by June 2025. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,080,000 (97 percent); and fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $83,409 (3 percent) will be obligated at the time of award, of which, $83,409 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

WGL Energy Services Inc., Vienna, Va. (SPE604-23-D-7500, $81,846,848); Enspire Energy LLC, Chesapeake, Virginia (SPE604-23-D-7501, $32,760,506); and Direct Energy Business Marketing LLC, Iselin, N.J., (SPE604-23-D-7502, $26,754,291), have each been awarded a fixed?price with economic?price-adjustment contract under solicitation SPE604-22-R-0405 for natural gas. This was a competitive acquisition with six offers received. These are two-year base contracts with one six?month option period. Locations of performance are Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., with a March 31, 2025, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

U.S. Army

Mitchell Brothers Inc.,* Seabrook, S.C., was awarded a $53,170,000 firm-fixed-price contract to repair airfield infrastructure. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 10, 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $53,170,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Ga., is the contracting activity (W912HN-23-C-4000).

L3 Technologies Inc., Salt Lake City, Utah, was awarded a $20,717,731 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for the Manned/Unmanned Teaming hardware and technical and engineering support for the Apache attack helicopter. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-22-F-0293).

Defense Finance and Accounting Service

KPMG LLP, McLean, Va., is being awarded a labor-hour contract option with a maximum value of $45,291,305 for audit services of the Army general fund and working capital fund financial statements. Work will be performed in McLean, Va., with an expected completion date of Nov. 30, 2023. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition for which three quotes were received. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $116,648,547 from $71,357,242. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $45,291,305 are being obligated at the time of the award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-21-F-0005).

Defense Health Agency

IntelliDyne LLC, Falls Church, Va., is awarded a bridge contract of previously awarded firm-fixed-price bridge task order HT001121F0030 under GS-35F-0151S to continue network support services at the Defense Health Agency (DHA) headquarters. The total contract value is $29,072,756. The extent of the information technology support services to be provided includes operating and maintaining, and the transition to a fully integrated site, and enterprise IT support model for all current DHA headquarters sites, network domains currently referred to as the DHA Network (DHAN), as well as all respective IT network, systems support services, associated infrastructures, and enclaves. Continued support services include, but are not limited to, desk side support, remote or onsite troubleshooting, onsite IT touch labor, local IT support activity program/project management support, network security and infrastructure assurance activities to include Risk Management Framework/Authorization To Operate (RMF/ATO) support, in room/on-site video teleconferencing support and assistance, DHHQ site asset management activities, and limited network/systems engineering support where required,. Work will be primarily performed at Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia, along Va., other locations in Virginia; San Antonio, Texas; Aurora, Colorado; San Diego, Colo.; Great Lakes, Ill.; Silver Spring, Md.; and Fort Detrick, Md.. Operation and maintenance funds for $14,536,385 are obligated for fiscal 2023 to fund the base period of performance. The task order was not competitively procured and was prepared under the authority of the multiple award schedule program, 41 U.S. Code 152(3) and 40 U.S. Code 501, and regulatory authority, as implemented by Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 8.405-6(a)(1)(i)(C). In the interests of economy and efficiency, the new work is a logical follow-on to a Federal Supply Schedule order, placed in accordance with Federal Supply Schedule ordering procedures and fully executed on Oct. 31, 2022, with a base period of performance of Nov. 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023, and one option period from May 1, 2023, to Oct. 31, 2023. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.†

U.S. Air Force

Pacific Defense Strategies Inc., El Segundo, Calif., has been awarded a $9,078,430 firm-fixed-price contract for the Sensor Open Systems Architecture Radio Frequency Payload. This contract provides for enhanced space domain awareness. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., and Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., and is expected to be completed by Oct. 21, 2026. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2022 research and development funds in the amount of $9,087,430 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA9453-23-C-A010).

*Small business