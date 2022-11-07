U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $765,158,560 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, undefinitized indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for site activation/hardware requirements in support of first aircraft arrival, initial operation capability, and full operational capability milestone events, to include site activation events, support equipment, pilot flight equipment, and post ejection survival training material, as well as contract management, planning and readiness reviews and associated non-recurring introduction to service activities in support of F-35A, F-35B, and F-35C aircraft initial sustainment activities for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense participants and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., (52 percent); Orlando, Fla., (44 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (3 percent); and Lancashire, United Kingdom (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001923D0010).

Dine Construction Services LLC, doing business as DDC 4C, Scottsdale, Ariz., is awarded a $33,066,680 firm-fixed-price, non-recurring indefinite-quantity contract for environmental management of fire protection services. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, N.C., at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, and will be completed by October 2027. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds will be obligated upon issuance of each individual tasker order for the base period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-23-D-0001).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, Fla., is awarded a $29,852,860 firm-fixed-price modification (P00012) to an order (N0001921F0064) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This modification exercises an option that provides five aerial refueling retrofit kits including installation onboard E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in St. Augustine, Fla., and is expected to be completed in August 2025. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $29,852,860 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

The University of South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., is awarded a $9,964,825 cost type contract for Digital Twins for Resilient Power and Energy Systems. This contract provides for science and technology research into digital twin (DT) and advanced control system technologies that have the potential to improve resiliency of shipboard Navy power and energy systems (NPES). DT technology will be leveraged to rapidly and automatically “look ahead” to predict the interactions between system components and the consequences of alternative control actions in order to improve the speed and capability for recovery from unplanned events or disruptions, and to improve coordination between components during routine operations. Work will be performed in Columbia, S.C., and is expected to be completed by Nov. 3, 2025. The maximum dollar value, including a 36-month base period with no options, is $9,964,825. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,964,825 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under (N00014-22-S-B001), long-range broad agency announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology. Since proposals are received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-23-C-1012).

U.S. Air Force

Bionetics Corp., Yorktown, Va., has been awarded a $185,762,242 fixed-price contract for the operation of the Air Force Primary Standards Laboratory. Work will be performed in Heath, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2032. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and five offers were received. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $50,302 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Heath, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2263-23-C-0002).

Cherokee Nation Aerospace and Defense LLC, Tulsa, Okla., (FA8517-23-D-0002); Ciqima Federal Services, Charleston, S.C., (FA8517-23-D-0003); and S&K Federal Services LLC, St. Ignatius, Mon., (FA8517-23-D-0004), have been awarded a $72,800,000 ceiling multiple award set-aside contract. This contract provides for the sourcing, acquiring and delivery of a broad range of ground and aircraft support equipment items. Work will be performed at various locations and is expected to be complete by Nov. 3, 2023. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with a solicitation posted to Sam.gov and four offers received. Fiscal 2021 procurement funds in the amount of $85,693 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

BAE, Kingsport, Tenn., was awarded a $63,631,145 firm-fixed-price contract to construct, commission, and transition to production, a new filtration and wash facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Kingsport, Tenn., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 ammunition procurement, Army funds in the amount of $63,631,145 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, Ill., is the contracting activity (DAAA09-98-E-006).

Michels Construction Inc., Brownsville, Wisc., was awarded a $39,848,304 firm-fixed-price contract for flood repair of structures that support river commerce and public safety. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Waverly, Mo., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 17, 2025. Fiscal 2022 civil operation and maintenance-Recovery Act funds in the amount of $39,848,304 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912DQ-23-C-1000).

DRS Sustainment Systems Inc., Bridgeton, Mo., was awarded a $20,266,145 modification (P00113) to contract W56HZV-16-C-0028 for the Joint Assault Bridge program. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Aspen Construction Co., Hackensack, Minn., was awarded a $10,882,619 firm-fixed-price contract for construction services for the Johnson County Phase II Paintsville East Levee and West Floodwall. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Paintsville, Ky., with an estimated completion date of July 1, 2024. Fiscal 2023 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,882,619 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-23-C-0002).

*Small business