Veterans Day specials and deals available

by Aerotech News

Many restaurants and businesses offer special Veterans Day discounts. Here, we list some of those special offers and discounts. Locally-owned businesses may also offer discounts and free meals.

Deals may vary depending on location, so it is always advisable to check with the business first.

 

7-Eleven — Nov. 11, 2022

Get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100 percent all-beef hot dog on Veterans Day. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app. Download the app and sign in or register.

 

Applebee’s — Nov. 11, 2022

Veterans and active-duty military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service required.

 

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii — Nov. 11, 2022

A free cup of coffee for Veterans and active-duty military.

 

Bar Louie — Nov. 11, 2022

On Veterans Day, Louie Nation is offering a free craft burger or flatbread of your choice to all active-duty military and Veterans.

 

Big Boy — Nov. 11, 2022

Veterans can come in on Veterans Day with a valid ID and pick up a voucher for a free future meal. Participating locations only. Limit 200 per store.

 

Black Angus Steakhouse — Nov. 11, 2022

Participating restaurants will offer Veterans and active-duty military an all-American steak plate, plus all the fixings and a nonalcoholic beverage, for $10.99 on Veterans Day. Must show military ID.

 

BJ’s Restaurant — Nov. 11, 2022 (not California)

On Veterans Day, all service members can enjoy a complimentary entrÈe up to $14.95, plus a free Dr. Pepper by presenting a military ID or proof of service.

 

Bruegger’s Bagels — Nov. 11, 2022

Veterans can grab a free medium fresh-brewed hot or iced coffee with their breakfast on Veterans Day.

 

Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings — Nov. 11, 2022

All day on Veterans Day, Veterans and active-duty military who dine in or call for takeout at their local B-Dubs can receive a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.

 

California Pizza Kitchen — Nov. 8-10, 2022

Veterans and active-duty military with a valid ID can grab a free meal and non-alcoholic drink from a pre-selected menu at California Pizza Kitchen for dine-in or takeout. California Pizza Kitchen will be donating 20 percent of all sales from November 8 at November 10 to Disabled American Veterans. Las Vegas and Phoenix only.

 

Carrows Restaurants — Nov. 11, 2022

Military members and Veterans with a valid ID can buy one entree and get another one free on Nov. 11, along with a free slice of pie. California.

 

Charley’s Philly Steaks — Nov. 11, 2022

Offering a small or regular-size cheesesteak on Veterans Day. Please note that this promotion is at domestic non-AAFES locations only.

 

Chick-fil-A — Nov. 11, 2022

Some participating Chick-fil-A locations may offer specials or discounts. Check your local Chick-fil-A to confirm.

 

 

 

Chili’s Grill & Bar — Nov. 11, 2022

All Veterans and active-duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day.

 

Chompie’s — Nov. 11, 2022

Active and former military service personnel with valid military ID can get 20 percent off entrees on Nov. 11. Arizona.

 

Claim Jumper — Nov. 11, 2022

On November 11, Veterans who show valid ID may receive a free entre from a special menu and a $5 bounce-back card for the next visit. This offer is valid for dine-in only at participating restaurants.

 

Coco’s Bakery & Restaurant — Nov. 11, 2022

All Veterans and active-duty military receive a free slice of pie with proof of service. Plus, buy one, get one free entre for breakfast, lunch or dinner on Veterans Day. Arizona, California.

 

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store — military family appreciation month/Nov. 11, 2022

During military family appreciation month, Cracker Barrel will offer in-store specials on Veterans Day for Veterans and promotions throughout November to support military families in partnership with Operation Homefront. On Veterans Day, Veterans can receive a free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with their meal.

 

Crooked Pint Ale House — Nov. 11, 2022

Veterans and active military eat free on Veterans Day, Glendale, Ariz.

 

Denny’s — Nov. 11, 2022

On Nov. 11, Denny’s will be offering any Veterans or active-duty military with a valid ID a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. until noon.

 

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit — Nov. 11, 2022

Free pulled pork classic sandwich is available this Veterans Day. To redeem in-store, Veterans and current military personnel must present a military ID or valid proof of service.

 

Dunkin’ Donuts — Nov. 11, 2022

On Veterans Day, Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

 

Einstein Bros. Bagels — Nov. 11, 2022

On Veterans Day, Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced medium coffee. Arizona and Nevada.

 

Exchange — Nov. 11, 2022

The Exchange will feature one-day-only specials on Veterans Day, including a free coffee for all shoppers at Express and participating Exchange restaurant locations. From Nov. 8-14, the Exchange will also feature deals in stores and online at ShopMyExchange.com.

 

Famous Dave’s — Nov. 11, 2022

On Veterans Day, all former and current military personnel will receive a free Georgia chopped pork sandwich plus a side. Dine-in or to go. Arizona, Nevada.

 

Farmer Boys — Nov. 11, 2022

Veterans and active-duty military with valid proof of service get a free big cheese cheeseburger on Veterans Day. California, Nevada.

 

Firebirds — Nov. 11, 2022

Complimentary meals to active-duty military and Veterans on Veterans Day. Arizona.

 

Fired Pie — Nov. 11, 2022

Fired Pie offers a free entree to service members in uniform and Veterans with valid military ID on Nov. 11. Arizona.

 

Fogo de Chao — Nov. 11, 2022

Veterans receive 50 percent off, and their guests (up to three) receive 10 percent off on Veterans Day. Arizona, Nevada.

 

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers — Nov. 11-30, 2022

On Veterans Day, receive a card for a free Freddy’s Original Double combo meal. Card is valid through November 30.

 

Friendly’s Free Breakfast — Nov. 11, 2022

Friendly’s is treating Veterans and active military, with a valid military ID or honorable discharge card, to a free all-American meal for lunch or dinner, which consists of the all-American burger, served with a side of fries and a drink on Veterans Day. The burger can be upgraded to a cheeseburger for free. Arizona, Nevada.

 

Golden Corral — Nov. 14, 2022

Military Appreciation Night will be held on Monday, Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. — close. Golden Corral will once again be honoring our military heroes with a free “thank you” meal. Arizona, Nevada.

 

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria — Nov. 11, 2022

All Veterans will receive 25 percent off on Veterans Day. Arizona, Nevada.

 

Hard Rock Cafe — Nov. 11, 2022

On November 11, both active-duty and retired military can receive a free Legendary Steak Burger at the Hard Rock Cafe. They can also take advantage of the Hard Rock Cafe’s military discount of 15 percent off other items.

 

Hooters — Nov. 11, 2022

On Nov. 11, all Veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide, will receive a free entree from a special Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only). The Hooters Veterans Day Menu includes five of Hooters’ most popular entrees:

* Buffalo Chicken Salad

* Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

* Grilled Chicken Sandwich

* Hooters Burger

* 10-Piece Boneless Wings

Arizona, Nevada.

 

IHOP — Nov. 11, 2022

Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White and Blueberry pancakes at any IHOP on Nov. 11. This offer is only valid if you dine in with proof of service.

 

Ikea — Nov. 11, 2022

Enjoy a free meal at Ikea on Veterans Day. Military ID required.

 

Krispy Kreme Free Doughnut & Coffee — Nov. 11, 2022

On Veterans Day, a doughnut and coffee will be on the house.

 

Little Caesars — Nov. 11, 2022

On Veterans Day, Veterans and active-duty military can get a free Lunch Combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Little Caesars. Only select Little Caesars are participating, so make sure you call ahead to your local one before you head over.

 

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que — Nov. 11, 2022

On Veterans Day, active and former military can enjoy a complimentary dessert and a 20 percent discount with proof of service. Veterans receive 20 percent off the entire month of November for military family month.

 

Macaroni Grill — Nov. 11, 2022

This Veterans Day, all Veterans and active military receive a free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs plus spaghetti with military ID.

 

Menchie’s — Nov. 11, 2022

Cool off with a free six ounces of frozen yogurt when you present your military ID on Nov. 11. Arizona, Nevada.

 

Mountain Mike’s — Nov. 11, 2022

Enjoy 15 percent off any large pizza this Veterans Day. Arizona.

 

Native Grill & Wings — Nov. 11, 2022

All Veterans and active-duty military are invited to enjoy a free menu item (up to $11.99) on Veterans Day. Arizona

 

Olive Garden — Nov. 11, 2022

This Veterans Day, Olive Garden is offering Veterans and active-duty service members a free entree from a special menu. All entrees include Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks and choice of soup or salad.

 

Outback Steakhouse — Nov. 11, 2022

This Veterans Day, all military Veterans and active service members can enjoy a free bloomin’ onion and Coca-Cola.

 

Parry’s Pizza — Nov. 11, 2022

This Veterans Day, all Veterans and active-duty military get a free full-size entrÈe and fountain drink. Offer is available for dine-in or takeout. Nevada, and Phoenix, Ariz.

 

Petro Stopping Centers — Nov. 11, 2022

All active duty military, Veterans and reservists with proof of service can enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu that includes a beverage on Veterans Day, at any participating Country Pride or Iron Skillet restaurant nationwide.

 

QuikTrip (QT) — Nov. 11, 2022

On Veterans Day, enjoy a free Big Q or coffee. Current and former military, show ID at checkout. Arizona.

 

RA Sushi — Nov. 11, 2022

Retired and active military receive a free shareable meal today when you dine in on Veterans Day. Arizona and Nevada.

 

Red Lobster — Nov. 11, 2022

In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering guests a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterfly and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw.

The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00am and 4:00pm local time on Nov. 11, 2022. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.

 

Red Robin — Nov. 11, 2022

One free Red’s Tavern Double with Bottomless Steak Fries for Veterans and active duty military on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

 

Smoothie King — Nov. 11, 2022

Free 20-ounce smoothie with a military ID on Veterans Day. Arizona and Nevada.

 

Starbucks — Nov. 11, 2022

On Veterans Day, active-duty service members, Reservists, Veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee at participating Starbucks stores.

And new this year, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-ounce) iced coffee.

 

TCBY — Nov. 11, 2022

First six ounces are free for Veterans and active military on Veterans Day. Arizona and Nevada.

 

Texas de Brazil — Nov. 9-12, 2022

Veterans receive 25 percent off dinner from Nov. 9-12. Nevada.

 

Texas Roadhouse — Nov. 11, 2022

On Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans can drive into the parking lot of their closest Texas Roadhouse and pick up a meal voucher with a valid military ID or proof of service. Arizona and Nevada.

 

Thirsty Lion — Nov. 11, 2022

All Veterans and active-duty military members eat free with a valid military ID this Veterans Day. Arizona.

 

Torchy’s Tacos — Nov. 11, 2022

Veterans and active U.S. military members can enjoy a complimentary taco and beverage from a select Veterans Day menu on Veterans Day. Arizona.

 

Village Inn — Nov. 11, 2022

Free V.I.B. breakfast on Veterans Day. Arizona.

 

Wendy’s — Nov. 11, 2022

Wendy’s nationwide are offering a free small breakfast combo with a valid military ID on Veterans Day. No purchase is necessary.

 

Wienerschnitzel — Nov. 11, 2022

On Veterans Day, Wienerschnitzel is offering a free chilidog with a small fry and a small Pepsi to Veterans and active-duty service members. Bring your military ID or dress in a uniform.

