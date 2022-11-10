Veterans Day in the Greater Antelope Valley

Lancaster

The historic Lancaster Cemetery, part of the Antelope Valley Cemetery District, located in the heart of the City of Lancaster, will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 9 a.m., Nov. 11, at the Veteran’s Court of Honor.

The Antelope Valley Young Marines will present the Colors and lead the Flag Salute. Highland High School choir will sing the National Anthem, and lead Pastor Joel Plantinga from Desert Winds Community Church, will give the Invocation.

Antelope Valley Blue Star Mothers will place wreaths at the service flagpoles. Chris Chandler from the Marine Corps League, Detachment 930, will place the U.S. Marine Corps wreath. Cemetery Trustee Chairman Dave Owens will introduce the guests and place the AVCD wreath at the main flagpole with assistance from Cemetery Trustees Richard Cook and Christine Ward.

Congressman Michael Garcia will be the guest speaker this Veterans Day. Garcia is a former U.S. Navy fighter pilot who now serves as the U.S. representative for California’s 25th Congressional District. After his retirement from the Navy, Garcia worked an executive for the defense contractor Raytheon Technologies and ran a successful real estate business.

The Veterans Day program at Lancaster Cemetery will honor and remember those veterans from all wars and conflicts who have served, and continue to serve our country, so that we may continue to live our lives in freedom.

We welcome all members of the community to attend. For more information, call Dayle DeBry or Linda Blanco at Lancaster Cemetery at 661-942-6110.

Palmdale

The AV Wall will be on display Nov. 9-13, 2022, at the Palmdale Amphitheater at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Calif.

While the wall will be open 24/7 for free public viewing, there are some specific events scheduled.

On Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – there will be a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m., that will also include the distribution of Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pins.

On Nov. 12, at 8 p.m., there will be a candlelight ceremony honoring the AV 76. Taps will be played nightly at 9 p.m.



The AV Wall is a half-scale size tribute monument of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C. It is cared for by Point Man Antelope Valley, a veterans outreach organization that ministers to veterans of all wars.

PMAV is a non-profit, faith-based 501(c)(3) autonomous organization that is fully financed by donations. PMAV is under the umbrella of Point Man International Ministries, Spring Brook, N.Y.

The concept of a local mobile Vietnam memorial wall was first discussed in 2005 when a committee celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Palmdale Playhouse was looking for a mobile wall to display at the A Piece of My Heart play. The play by Shirley Lauro details the stories and struggles of six women who served in Vietnam. A mobile wall would be the perfect tie-in, but none were available at that time. “Why can’t we build our own wall?” was asked by a Playhouse staff member, and the concept took off!

It took four years to raise the $102,000 to fabricate the wall. Signs and Designs, Inc. of Palmdale was integral in the manufacturing and engraving of the wall. Each year, upon the release of additions and changes to the wall by the Department of Defense, Signs and Designs, Inc. updates our panels.

Mojave

The City of Mojave will once again honor those who have served during a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m., Nov. 11.

The ceremony will be at the Mojave Junior/Senior High School Mustang Gym at 15732 “O” Street, Mojave, and is open to the public.