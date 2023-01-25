Headline — January 25

News

In reversal, US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine

The Biden administration is poised to approve sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, U.S. officials said Jan. 24, as international reluctance toward sending tanks to the battlefront against Russian forces begins to erode.

German government reportedly ready to send Ukraine Leopard 2 tanks

The German government is expected to announce Jan. 25 a decision to support Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks, as Washington is considering a similar move with Abrams tanks, according to media reports in Germany.

Zelensky removes top officials in bid to contain corruption scandals

The Ukrainian president is looking to shore up the confidence of the Western governments that are giving Kyiv billions of dollars in aid.

Business

DIU asks industry for help getting hypersonic test jet closer to lift off

The Defense Department’s commercial innovation hub, the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), is taking another step toward flight of its prototype hypersonic test jet, asking commercial industry to provide available technologies and payloads — such as propulsion units and communications packages — to be integrated for future demonstration.

Northrop Grumman makes play to add power, space on DDGs for weapons

The U.S. Navy’s next-generation destroyer is slated to provide more space and power for new weapons that today’s Arleigh Burke destroyers cannot accommodate — but the DDG(X) program continues to be delayed.

Indian lab teams up with France’s Naval Group on submarine tech

An Indian defense laboratory and French company Naval Group are teaming up to integrate fuel cell-based air-independent propulsion systems in Kalvari-class submarines.

CEOs downplay anticipated gridlock on Capitol Hill, defense spending cuts

Lockheed, Raytheon chiefs also say pandemic-era supply-chain woes are subsiding.

Advanced F-16 version makes first flight, Lockheed says

The newest version of the F-16 fighter jet flew for the first time Jan. 24, aircraft maker Lockheed Martin said.

Defense

DOD delays key F-35 tests, lowering chance of 2023 production decision

The Pentagon’s chief weapons tester fears a crucial test for the F-35 program is in danger of slipping further, perhaps into fiscal 2024.

With issues resolved, Bradley to get Iron Fist protection system

Following a redesign of how Elbit Systems’ Iron Fist active protection system is incorporated onto a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, the U.S. Army is now preparing to field the capability to a full brigade.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Colorado Dem threatens to hold Pentagon nominees over Space Command HQ

Republican lawmakers spent the last year stalling President Joe Biden’s defense nominees, but the latest threat to filling the Pentagon’s top jobs is coming from the president’s own party.

Army’s futuristic new goggles actually make soldiers less lethal, Pentagon weapons tester says

“Soldiers hit fewer targets and engaged targets more slowly with IVAS 1.0 than with their current equipment on the buddy team live fire range.”

GAO concerned Columbia program may struggle to stay on schedule

A government watchdog organization warns the U.S. Navy does not have enough insight into whether and how ongoing challenges are risking the on-time delivery of the first Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine, the Navy’s top acquisition priority.

Air Force to begin Minuteman III silo conversion to house Sentinel ICBM by decade’s end

The Air Force is gearing up to modernize its 450 silos housing Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles to accommodate its replacement, now called Sentinel — a “major undertaking” that the service hopes can begin in the mid- to late-2020s, according to one of the Air Force’s top nuclear program officers.

MH-139 production decision coming in weeks; new squadron standing up as well

After months of delays and a new report raising questions about its worthiness, the Air Force is nearing a key production decision for its new MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopter — and laying the groundwork to ensure forces are ready when it arrives.

Veterans

Bataan Death March POW remains identified

Officials have identified the remains of a 20-year-old Army corporal who died as a prisoner of war following the infamous 65-mile Bataan Death March in the Pacific theater during World War II.

White House names latest pick to lead veterans benefits operations

If confirmed, the move will give VA confirmed officials in its top leadership spots for the first time since early 2017.