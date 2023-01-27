Boeing reports 4th quarter results

Despite rising revenue, supply chain issues and increased production costs, caused the company to post a $663 million loss Jan. 25, 2023.

The company lost $5 billion for the full year, pushing total losses since January 2019 to almost $22 billion.

Revenue increased to $19.95 billion or 35 percent from a year ago, but missed analystsí target of $20.32 billion.

Aircraft deliveries have risen since regulators approved the 737 Max to fly again following two crashes, and the aircraftís grounding. However, with supply chain issues, deliveries are still slow.

Despite the news, Cave Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO struck a positive note during a conference call.

“We had a solid fourth quarter, and 2022 proved to be an important year in our recovery,” said Calhoun. “Demand across our portfolio is strong, and we remain focused on driving stability in our operations and within the supply chain to meet our commitments in 2023 and beyond. We are investing in our business, innovating and prioritizing safety, quality and transparency in all that we do. While challenges remain, we are well positioned and are on the right path to restoring our operational and financial strength.”