Lockheed Martin reports 4Q, full 2022 financial results

Lockheed Martin Corporation has reported fourth quarter 2022 net sales of $19 billion, compared to $17.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $1.9 billion, or $7.40 per share, compared to $2 billion, or $7.47 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 include certain non-operational items of $129 million, or 39 cents per share, compared to $92 million, or 25 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cash from operations was $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $4.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $3.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net sales in 2022 were $66 billion, compared to $67.0 billion in 2021. Net earnings in 2022 were $5.7 billion, or $21.66 per share, compared to $6.3 billion, or $22.76 per share, in 2021. Net earnings for 2022 include certain non-operational items of $1.9 billion, or $5.57 per share, compared to $1.4 billion, or $3.99 per share in 2021.

Cash from operations in 2022 was $7.8 billion, compared to $9.2 billion in 2021. Free cash flow in 2022 was $6.1 billion, compared to $7.7 billion in 2021.

“Lockheed Martin’s stronger than expected finish to the year demonstrated the company’s reliability and resiliency to meet commitments in challenging environments, while leading the industry’s critical security advancements for our nation and allies,” said Chairman, President and CEO James Taiclet. “Our ongoing expansion of 21st century capabilities and commercial partnerships are delivering deterrence solutions and value enhancing growth opportunities across our businesses. As we track toward our objective of growth resumption in 2024, we will continue to execute our dynamic and disciplined capital allocation program, by reinvesting in our business and pursuing growth opportunities, and returning capital to shareholders. We remain confident in our plans to enable our customers to stay ahead of ready and to deliver sustainable economic value.”