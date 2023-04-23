Veteran of the Day U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Dale Dye



Dale Dye was born in Cape Girardeau, Mo., in October 1944. As a child, Dye often joined his father, a liquor salesman, on his business trips. During these trips, he heard many World War II stories from Veterans. Most importantly to his later life, he spoke to a Marine who recounted his service in the Pacific theater. Dye subsequently studied the Battle of Iwo Jima and decided to join the Marine Corps when he got older.

Dye attended the Missouri Military Academy, from which he graduated in 1962 as a cadet officer. He had hoped to join the Naval Academy, but his effort was unsuccessful. Instead, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and began basic training in early 1964. A year later, he deployed to Vietnam, serving in 1965 before leaving and again returning to serve between 1967 and 1970. As a combat correspondent, Dye took part in 31 major combat operations, including the battle Hue City.

For his service in Vietnam, he earned a Bronze Star with a Combat V and three Purple Hearts. He also struggled mentally because of his grim experiences during the war and suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). To address these difficulties, he eventually talked and wrote about them. He felt that writing, as a method, was “therapeutic” and “great.” He also suggested that “[combat Veterans] have got to take care of each other” to address PTSD struggles.

Dye continued serving as an enlisted Marine before becoming an officer in 1976 and eventually rising to the rank of captain. After attending the University of Maryland, he deployed to Beirut, Lebanon, in 1982, before retiring in 1984.

After his retirement, Dye traveled to Hollywood to participate in the development of military movies. He recognized that military movies were often inaccurate and unrealistic, so he reviewed scripts and historical facts, and even assigned tough boot camps for actors to experience what it was like in military service.

Dye worked on many Hollywood movies, including “Platoon,” in which he also portrayed the role of a character, Captain Harris. Eventually, Dye formed a military consulting firm, Warriors Inc., which continues to provide several services, including research, planning and staging to the entertainment industry. The firm has supported several films, including “Forrest Gump,” “JFK,” “Saving Private Ryan,” and “Born on the Fourth of July.” It has also contributed to shows like “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.” Beyond establishing Warriors Inc., Dye founded Warriors Publishing, a firm specializing in publishing military fiction and non-fiction books.

In Hollywood, Dye has been credited for work in 141 projects across the film, television and video game industries. Recently, he worked on the film “The Last Full Measure,” and is making his directorial debut with “No Better Place to Die.”

In recognition of his several career accomplishments, Dye was inducted to the Missouri Military Academy Hall of Fame for Distinguished Military Service in 2022.

We honor his service.