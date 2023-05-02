Civil War soldier receives funeral honors at Arlington Cemetery

Arlington National Cemetery conducted a rare funeral service for a Civil War soldier this week, providing military funeral honors with funeral escort for Army Maj. Isaac Hart.

Hart’s great-great niece, Rachel Bender, received the flag.

Hart served in the Union army from 1861 to 1866 with the 3rd Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the 23rd Massachusetts Infantry Regiment and the 2nd United States Colored Troops Regiment Cavalry.

Hart, whose remains were recently discovered on a shelf of unclaimed remains at a Cincinnati cemetery, was the first Civil War soldier to receive military funeral honors at Arlington National Cemetery since 2018.