Civil War soldier receives funeral honors at Arlington Cemetery

Soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard" and the U.S. Army Band, "Pershing's Own" conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for Army Maj. Isaac Hart in Section 76 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 27, 2023. Hart served from 1861 to 1866 with the 3rd Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the 23rd Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, and the 2nd United States Colored Troops Regiment Cavalry. The last time a soldier from the Civil War received military funeral honors at Arlington National Cemetery was in 2018. Hart's great-great niece, Rachel Bender, received the U.S. flag from Hart's funeral service.
Rachel Bender is presented with the U.S. flag following military funeral honors with funeral escort for Bender’s great-great uncle, Army Maj. Isaac Hart, in Section 76 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 27, 2023.
A bugler from the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own” plays “Taps” during military funeral honors with funeral escort for Army Maj. Isaac Hart in Section 76 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 27, 2023.
A firing party from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard” supports military funeral honors with funeral escort for Army Maj. Isaac Hart in Section 76 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 27, 2023.
Soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard” and the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own” conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for Army Maj. Isaac Hart in Section 76 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 27, 2023.
Soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard” and the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own” conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for Army Maj. Isaac Hart in Section 76 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 27, 2023.
Soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard” and the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own” conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for Army Maj. Isaac Hart in Section 76 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 27, 2023. Hart served from 1861 to 1866 with the 3rd Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the 23rd Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, and the 2nd United States Colored Troops Regiment Cavalry.
Soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard” and the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own” conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for Army Maj. Isaac Hart in Section 76 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 27, 2023. Hart served from 1861 to 1866 with the 3rd Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the 23rd Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, and the 2nd United States Colored Troops Regiment Cavalry.

Arlington National Cemetery conducted a rare funeral service for a Civil War soldier this week, providing military funeral honors with funeral escort for Army Maj. Isaac Hart.

Hart’s great-great niece, Rachel Bender, received the flag.

Hart served in the Union army from 1861 to 1866 with the 3rd Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the 23rd Massachusetts Infantry Regiment and the 2nd United States Colored Troops Regiment Cavalry.

Hart, whose remains were recently discovered on a shelf of unclaimed remains at a Cincinnati cemetery, was the first Civil War soldier to receive military funeral honors at Arlington National Cemetery since 2018.

