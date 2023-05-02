US Army awards Lockheed Martin production contract for domestic, international HIMARS

The U.S. Army has awarded Lockheed Martin a $615 million full-rate production contract to manufacture additional HIMARS launchers and associated equipment.

Lockheed Martin builds HIMARS at its Precision Fires Center of Excellence in Camden, Arkansas. This procurement will expand the U.S. Army’s fleet of launchers and fulfill orders from international partners bringing additional precision fires capability to our customers.

“We are working closely with our customer and suppliers to ramp production capacity and meet the urgent need for this combat-proven launcher,” said Jay Price, vice president of Precision Fires for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “We’ve taken steps to shorten manufacturing lead time and we’re on track to meet increased capacity.”

The award follows contracts last year to ramp production capacity and for expedited HIMARS production.

“The increased demand for our Precision Fires products, like HIMARS and GMLRS, demonstrates the significant impact these game changing capabilities are having for our customers,” said Paula Hartley, vice president of Tactical Missiles for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “We are proud to partner with the Army as they move forward with unprecedented speed and agility to meet the urgent need and deliver these systems.”

HIMARS provides unmatched long-range mobile firepower in support of Joint All-Domain Operations. A lightweight mobile launcher transportable by C-130 and larger aircraft for rapid deployment, HIMARS fires GMLRS rockets, ATACMS missiles, the next-generation Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) and Extended-Range GMLRS rockets. HIMARS consists of a loader launcher module and fire control system mounted on a five-ton truck chassis. A specialized armored cab provides additional protection to crew members that operate the system.