Veteran of the Day U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Joel Dameron

Promised he could work with electronics, which he loved since he was a child, in 1997 Joel Dameron enlisted in the Marine Corps after graduating from Bryan County High School in Bryan Country, Ga. He served as an explosive ordnance technician, one of the most dangerous positions in the military, with the 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Force Service Support Group at Camp Lejeune, N.C.

Dameron married his high school sweetheart, Logyn, in 2003. Dameron deployed to Iraq from August 2004 to March 2005. His deployed to Fallujah in September 2005.

Nearly two months later, on Oct. 30, Dameron and two other Marines were driving a military vehicle on what they had believed to be a secure road. While driving, however, the Marines were targeted by an improvised explosive device, which killed Dameron. He was just 27 years old.

Dameron’s friends and family remembered him for his unique characteristics. His mother, Mercer, described him as “easy going and kind … a wonderful son, brother and uncle.” He was also “a great husband to his wife, Logyn … and dad to his young stepson Riley.” His wife remembered him as being “very brave” and revealed his passionate support for the Florida Gators football team. More than 15 years after his death, Dameron was honored at NASCAR’s 600 Miles of Remembrance, where his name was printed on one of the race cars for the Coca-Cola 600.

While in Iraq, Dameron had been awaiting the birth of a daughter, Layla, as his wife had been seven months pregnant at the time. Today, Dameron’s family continues to communicate to her the immense love he had for his family.

We honor his service.