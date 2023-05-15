Headlines — May 15

News

France pledges more military aid as Ukraine’s Zelenskyy makes surprise Paris visit to meet Macron

France pledged additional military aid for Ukraine on Sunday, including light tanks, armored vehicles, training for soldiers and other assistance as the Ukrainians gear up for a counteroffensive against Russian forces, following surprise talks in Paris between the Ukrainian and French presidents.

Russia lost a hypersonic missile trying to destroy one of Ukraine’s Patriot missiles

Post-withdrawal, no “over-the-horizon” strikes in Afghanistan

As the U.S. scrambled to get the last of its troops out of Afghanistan in late summer 2021, the Pentagon fielded endless questions about how it could prevent the country from becoming the terrorist training ground it had been before 9/11.

Drone that killed US contractor in Syria was launched from Iraq

The strike in March was one of four attempted drone attacks from Iraqi territory by Iranian-backed militias against U.S. forces outside the country since August.

Business

Sikorsky spins up to defend HH-60W combat rescue helicopter from planned cuts

With possible alternatives still undefined and likely several years away, Sikorsky and supporters are leaning on Congress to rescue the HH-60W from planned cuts. But will the argument win the day?

Greece lines up kamikaze drone production with Paramount

Greek state company Hellenic Defense Systems is gearing up for the local production of long-range loitering munitions by partnering with South Africa’s Paramount Group, a move aimed at strengthening the country’s indigenous manufacturing capabilities.

Defense

Soldiers under ‘enormous strain,’ warns Army’s top enlisted leader

Even though America’s longest war has drawn to an end, soldiers continue to face a breakneck operational tempo, and for the time being, there seems to be little chance of respite as the Army is left short-handed amid a recruiting crisis.

DOD needs to pick up the pace of hypersonics testing, experts say

It’s urgent the Pentagon invest in more hypersonic test capabilities and accelerate the pace of testing if it’s to catch up to Russian and Chinese developments in the field, Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., chair of the House hypersonics caucus, said May 12.

B-2 operators not ‘sitting on their hands’ as safety pause continues

Air Force leaders in charge of the nation’s B-2 Spirit stealth bomber fleet say they have been working behind the scenes to keep the aircraft ready — even as a “safety pause” on flying approaches six months in length.

Veterans

Golf maintenance program aims to ace veteran employment

Military veterans are often seeking quality employment, and like many industries across the country today, the golf industry needs quality candidates to fill open jobs.

Marine veteran turns side gig into security company

Marine veteran Casey Holliday launched his security company after a side job at a music festival brought a new opportunity.