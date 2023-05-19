Headlines — May 19

News

Retired Special Forces soldier killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine

A retired Special Forces soldier died in Ukraine after an apparent building collapse amid a Russian artillery barrage in the embattled city of Bakhmut, according to U.S. officials, claims from a Russian paramilitary leader, and media reports.

No change in Russian military’s conduct in the Mediterranean

A U.S. Navy commander says there is “no significant change” in the conduct of Russian aircraft and warships in the eastern Mediterranean.

Another Russian military aircraft spotted flying near Alaska as US forces conduct training exercises

A Russian military aircraft was spotted flying near Alaska on May 15 as U.S. forces conduct training in the area, U.S. military officials said.

NATO contractor accused of smuggling quantum computing and other advanced technology to Russia

A NATO contractor has been arrested under suspicion he helped Russia obtain advanced military technologies, the Justice Department said.

Business

Airbus tees up new surveillance drone with ‘Made in Spain’ tack

Airbus Spain is ready to start work on the high-endurance drone SiRTAP for the Spanish and Colombian air forces, saying the first units could be delivered to Spain by 2026 if the government approves a contract soon.

Rolls-Royce tests new B-52 engines, Nacelles before early 2024 critical design review

Rolls-Royce is in the last few months of testing its F130-200 engines before a critical design review of the powerplants, which will equip the re-engined and upgraded B-52J, a company official said.

Millimeters cost millions: UK still to decide who ‘should cough up’ for $31M aircraft carrier repair bill

Construction and delivery of the warship was carried out by the now defunct Aircraft Carrier Alliance comprising of BAE Systems, Babcock and Thales, complicating the liability assessment but also potentially leaving the MoD to shoulder costs of the repair bill.

Romanian lawmakers vote to approve $1.1 billion Abrams acquisition

The Commission for Defense, Public Order and National Security in Romania’s Chamber of Deputies, the parliament’s lower chamber, has approved the National Defence Ministry’s request to allow the purchase of 54 used M1A2 Abrams SEPv3 tanks from the United States.

Defense

Pentagon seeks authority to transfer nuclear submarines to Australia

The U.S. Department of Defense asked Congress to authorize the transfer of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia as part of the trilateral AUKUS agreement with the UK.

Pentagon tests joint warfighting technology during TREX exercise

The Pentagon’s chief technology office kicked off a weeklong experimentation campaign to demonstrate technologies that can be quickly fielded to military users.

These Marine units are deploying to the southern border

Approximately 550 Marines from bases in California and North Carolina are heading to the southern border amid the end of pandemic-era immigration restrictions.

Veterans

Beyond morally reprehensible: VA spending bill approved by Republican-led House subcommittee over objections of Democrats

A House appropriations panel advanced a spending bill May 17 for the Department of Veterans Affairs that Republicans touted as proof of their commitment to veterans but Democrats dismissed as an empty promise.