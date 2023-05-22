Headlines — May 22

News

Why Ukraine’s spring offensive still hasn’t begun

For months, Western allies have shipped billions of dollars worth of weapons systems and ammunition to Ukraine with an urgency to get the supplies to Kyiv in time for an anticipated spring counteroffensive.

To aid Ukraine in fight against Russia, allies look to security model like Israel’s

NATO membership isn’t on the table for now, but U.S. and European allies could provide Kyiv guarantees for weapons, advanced technology.

Ukraine’s Zelensky at G7 summit as world leaders sanction Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived May 20 in Japan for talks with the leaders of the world’s most powerful democracies, a personal appearance meant to galvanize global attention as the nations ratcheted up pressure on Moscow for its 15-month invasion of Ukraine.

US greenlights F-16 fighter jet training for Ukrainian pilots in Europe

“As the training takes place over the coming months, our coalition of countries participating in this effort will decide when to actually provide jets, how many we will provide, and who will provide them,” an administration official wrote.

Business

Missile-maker MBDA gears up for possible Spanish air defense deal

Spain will likely begin a competition this month for the procurement of air defense missile systems with the aim of signing a contract by late July, according to MarÌa Dur·n, who leads the Spain-based arm of MBDA.

Austal wins contract for first vessel in ocean surveillance ship program valued up to $3B

The primary mission of surveillance vessels such as T-AGOS is to gather and provide underwater acoustical data that helps the larger Navy fleet find and defeat enemy submarines.

New Boeing pylon could shift hypersonics testing to B-1, add bomb capacity

Boeing is proposing the Air Force shift the testing of hypersonic missiles from the B-52 to the B-1, using a new pylon for the bomber that could, as an added benefit, increase the B-1ís munition-carrying capacity by 50 percent for many existing weapons, the company says.

BAE, Iveco join forces to market amphibious combat vehicle in Europe

The U.S. branch of BAE Systems and Italy’s Iveco Defence Vehicles (IDV) jointly debuted their amphibious combat vehicle shown in Europe for the first time this week, with executives saying they are ready to respond to Spanish and wider European interest in the technology.

Defense

Amid leak of US secrets, Pentagon hunts how documents left air base

The chief suspect, Jack Teixeira, appears to have acted alone, but Air Force investigators have descended on a quiet corner of Cape Cod.

Pentagon seeks approval to fund NATO defense technology accelerator

The Pentagon is seeking authority to contribute to NATO’s defense technology accelerator, which the organization created last year to support cooperation among allied nations on emerging technologies like hypersonics, artificial intelligence, space and quantum.

Pentagon has pulled back on its efforts to fight extremism in the ranks

Only one of six policy recommendations from December 2021 have been implemented, the Defense Department said this week.

B-2 stealth bombers to return to flight after 5-month delay

The Air Force’s B-2 Spirit stealth bombers will resume flying May 22, following five months of safety inspections after one caught fire last December, the service confirmed May 19.

Veterans

DOD pauses debt collection for retirees overpaid due to Navy error

The Navy announced May 19 that DFAS has agreed to a three-month pause in any debt collection for the 1,283 retirees who have been overpaid.