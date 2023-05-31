U.S. Army

Day & Zimmermann Kansas LLC, Parsons, Kansas (W15QKN-23-D-0022); Nammo Pocal Inc., Scranton, Penn., (W15QKN-23-D-0024); and Canadian Commercial Corp., Ottawa, Ontario (W15QKN-23-D-0023), will compete for each order of the $132,687,199 firm-fixed-price contract for the manufacture, production, and delivery of full-range practice cartridges. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 26, 2028. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity.

Roundhouse PBN-TEPA EC JV,* Warner Robins, Ga., was awarded a $27,290,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct the Joint Cryptologic Center at Buckley Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Aurora, Colo., with an estimated completion date of March 13, 2025. Fiscal 2023 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $27,290,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity (W9128F-23-C-0019).

Sierra Hydrographics,* Auberry, Calif., was awarded a $9,800,000 firm-fixed-price contract for streamflow and weather station maintenance and repair, rating-curve development and discharge measurements. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-23-D-0015).

Ricardo Defense Inc., Troy, Mich., was awarded an $8,725,170 firm-fixed-price contract to procure 2,000 anti-lock brake and electronic stability control retrofit kits for High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2023. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-23-F-0295).

Amentum LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $7,624,101 modification (P00265) to contract W58RGZ-19-C-0018 in support of the Army Aviation and Missile Command’s Field Maintenance Division. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $7,624,101 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Accurate Energetic Systems LLC,* McEwen, Tenn., is awarded a $86,228,352 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the production, acceptance, and delivery of the Charge, Demolition MK 179 MOD 0; and the Charge, Demolition MK 180 MOD 0 Assembly. This contract does not include options. Work will be performed in McEwen, Tenn., and is expected to be completed by May 2028. Fiscal 2021 defense procurement funding in the amount of $251,587 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured on the basis of full and open competition and three offers were received via Federal Business Opportunities. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Ind., is the contract activity (N0016423DJR82).

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Missions Systems, Liverpool, N.Y., is awarded a $67,901,067 firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-20-C-5503 for provisioned item spares in support of the full rate production of Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program AN/SLQ-32(V)6 and AN/SLQ-32C(V)6 systems. Work will be performed in Liverpool, N.Y., (78 percent); and Lansdale, Penn., (22 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2027. Working Capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $63,887,770 (91 percent); fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,159,445 (3 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $372,115 (1 percent); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $343,390 (1 percent); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $339,862 (1 percent); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $320,955 (1 percent); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $249,890 (1 percent); and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $227,640 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which, $320,955 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $48,627,265 modification (P00034) to previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00014-19-C-1002 for the Next Generation Submarine Science and Technology Research effort. The contract modification adds five new option periods. The proposed effort is to develop technologies for transition to the Virginia and Columbia submarine acquisition programs, and to provide technology options for the next SSN class that improve submarine performance, operations, life cycle and affordability. The effort includes development of numerical modeling and simulations tools, development of engineering analysis methods, development and demonstration of component and system concepts, technology assessment, and application of ship builder expertise in engineering and submarine arrangements to evaluate and transition technology into submarine designs. The total cumulative value of this contract is $88,289,172. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2028. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,899,265 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Space, Titusville, Fla., is awarded a $27,116,266 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00007) for options under previously awarded contract N0003022C0100 to provide services and support for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed systems support. Work will be performed in Magna, Utah (99.7 percent); and locations less than 1.0 percent each (0.3 percent). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2027. Fiscal 2023 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,234,458; and fiscal 2023 operational and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,881,808 will be obligated. The fiscal 2023 operational and maintenance funds in the amount of $3,881,808 are the only funds being added that will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is awarded on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one proposal received. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Saliense Consulting LLC,* Tysons Corner, Va.,, is awarded an $8,560,907 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Office of Naval Research (ONR) Information Technology (IT) Support Services. The objective of this contract is to enable the ONR CIO to deliver operational excellence in the day-to-day operation of ONRís IT Enterprise. The ability to deliver stable and efficient operation of ONRís IT services and supporting infrastructure is a critical enabler of ONRís scientific research mission. ONRís IT Enterprise supports the delivery of IT services such as, web hosting, applications support, video teleconferencing, network support, cloud services, knowledge management, and information assurance and internet/intranet access. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., and is expected to be completed by June 29, 2024. The total cumulative value of the 60-month base period is $8,560,907, with four 12-month options totaling $35,980,332 that, if exercised, will run concurrently. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,434,608 are obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under Seaport NxG solicitation N00014-22-R-3003, with 14 proposals received. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00178-21-D-9323).

Defense Logistics Agency

UPDATE: Medline Industries LP, Northfield, Ill., (SPE2DE-23-D-0026, $30,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for commercial laboratory equipment, accessories and consumables for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-22-R-0006 and awarded Feb. 24, 2023.

UPDATE: Signature Flight Support, Orlando, Fla., (SPE607-23-D-0095, $19,649,211), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for fuel support at San Antonio International Airport, Texas, issued against solicitation SPE607-23-R-0202 and awarded March 6, 2023.

UPDATE: Avfuel Corp., Ann Arbor, Mich., (SPE607-23-D-0096, $7,790,291), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for fuel support at Valley International Airport, Texas, issued against solicitation SPE607-23-R-0202 and awarded March 6, 2023.

* Small business