Planes available for Adopt-a-Plane program

PALMDALE, Calif. — The City of Palmdale’s Joe Davies Heritage Airpark currently has aircraft available for “adoption” as part of the Adopt-a-Plane program.

Several planes, including the F-14 Tomcat, F-104 Starfighter, and the T-38 Talon, can be adopted by a group, organization, business, or family interested primarily in maintaining the landscaping around the display and keeping dirt and dust off the planes by pressure washing them as needed. This includes picking up trash and debris and pulling weeds.

“If you are looking for a way to get involved in the community, this program provides an excellent opportunity with a minimal time commitment,” said Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt. “If you love Palmdale’s aerospace history, this is a great way to demonstrate your civic pride.”

The Adopt-a-Plane program takes place the second Saturday of each month, March through October, from 7 to 10 a.m. Groups are scheduled to participate every other month and the schedule is flexible.

Groups adopting a plane will have a sign displayed next to the aircraft. Currently groups that have adopted planes at the park include Air Force Association AV Chapter, AV Riders, Antelope Valley Community Queens, Cochran Family, Highland High School Air Force Junior ROTC, Lancaster High School Robotics team, Northrop Grumman AV Retirement Club, Knight High School Air Force Junior ROTC, and LASD V.I.T.A. Program-Palmdale.

To learn more about the Adopt-a-Plane program, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/Adopt-a-Plane, or contact Randy Autry at 661-267-5639 or RAutry@cityofpalmdale.org.