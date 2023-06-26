fbpx
Local

Joey Lopez-Pratti memorial 5K Run/Walk raises $5,000

by Dennis Anderson | Special to Aerotech News
And their off for the Joey Lopez-Pratti memorial run/walk held this year in Rosamond, Calif., June 2, 2023. (Photograph by Dennis Anderson)

The 2023 iteration of the Joey Lopez-Pratti memorial 5K Run/Walk took place in Rosamond, Calif., June 3, 2023.

The event honors fallen Marine Joey Lopez-Pratti and his fallen and surviving brothers of the 3/5 Marines.

A ribbon from the Joey Lopez-Pratti memorial run/walk held this year in Rosamond, Calif., June 2, 2023. (Photograph by Dennis Anderson)

The funds raised will support the Darkhorse Lodge, a retreat ranch for Marines recovering from the wounds, seen and unseen, of the fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq after 9/11.

“This is what we do to turn our hurt into help,” Joey’s brother, Arthur, told the 200 runners assembled.

Lopez-Pratti, part of great Rosamond family of Christian faith, was one of 25 Marines killed in the 2010 deployment of 3/5 Marines in Sangin Province, Afghanistan. Additionally, 184 wounded with three dozen to amputation from Improvised Explosive Devices. Among the hardest tours of duty for Post 9/11 Marines against the Taliban.

Rogue One MC of Rosamond cycled out as escort from the start line. Jin Hur, Tony Tortolano and Juan Blanco cooked up burritos to serve before and after as support from Crazy Otto’s Diner on Avenue I, and Coffee4Vets.

Julia and I suited up and made the course. Our times? Don’t ask, but we finished!

The course for the Joey Lopez-Pratti run/walk goes through the hills around Rosamond, Calif. (Photograph by Dennis Anderson)
Rogue One MC leads off. (Photograph by Dennis Anderson)
A copy of the last text message sent by Lopez-Pratti before being killed in Afghanistan. (Photograph by Dennis Anderson)
In loving memory of Joey! (Photograph by Dennis Anderson)
Runners of all ages take part in the annual Joey Lopez-Pratti memorial 5K run/walk. (Photograph by Dennis Anderson)
A display at Rosamond High School shows the Marines who are honored each year. (Photograph by Dennis Anderson)
Juan Blanco (left), Tony Tortolano, and Jin Hur (right) were on hand with food both before and after the event. (Photograph by Dennis Anderson)
Our writer, Dennis Anderson (right), and Juan Blanco. (Photograph by Dennis Anderson)
Our writer, Dennis Anderson, took part in this years’ run/walk. (Photograph by Dennis Anderson)
The Joey Lopez-Pratti memorial run/walk is sponsored by many local businesses. (Photograph by Dennis Anderson)
