Joey Lopez-Pratti memorial 5K Run/Walk raises $5,000

The 2023 iteration of the Joey Lopez-Pratti memorial 5K Run/Walk took place in Rosamond, Calif., June 3, 2023.

The event honors fallen Marine Joey Lopez-Pratti and his fallen and surviving brothers of the 3/5 Marines.

The funds raised will support the Darkhorse Lodge, a retreat ranch for Marines recovering from the wounds, seen and unseen, of the fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq after 9/11.

“This is what we do to turn our hurt into help,” Joey’s brother, Arthur, told the 200 runners assembled.

Lopez-Pratti, part of great Rosamond family of Christian faith, was one of 25 Marines killed in the 2010 deployment of 3/5 Marines in Sangin Province, Afghanistan. Additionally, 184 wounded with three dozen to amputation from Improvised Explosive Devices. Among the hardest tours of duty for Post 9/11 Marines against the Taliban.

Rogue One MC of Rosamond cycled out as escort from the start line. Jin Hur, Tony Tortolano and Juan Blanco cooked up burritos to serve before and after as support from Crazy Otto’s Diner on Avenue I, and Coffee4Vets.

Julia and I suited up and made the course. Our times? Don’t ask, but we finished!