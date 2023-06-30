Veteran of the Day U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Benjamin Palmer



Benjamin Palmer was born in February 1968, and grew up in Modesto, Calif. After graduating from high school in 1986, he obtained a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Sacramento, and later obtained a master’s degree from the University of Central Michigan.

From a young age, Palmer had a passion for soprano bugle. He played with the Sacramento Freelancers Drum and Bugle Corps and hoped to be part of the U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps. He joined the Marine Corps as an officer in 1986; however, instead of joining the Drum and Bugle Corps, he became an air command and control specialist.

Palmer was stationed in Cherry Point, N.C., with the Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force. He was killed in action in Afghanistan in May 2011, just three weeks into his year-long deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Throughout his 24-year military career, Palmer was known as a strong leader who cared about his Marines. In an interview, Maj.

Michael S. McFadden said that Palmer was “a Marine’s Marine.” Maj. Peter B. Young also said, “He was absolutely what a warrior should be … He was everything a Marine should be.”

For his military service, Palmer received a Purple Heart, a Defense Meritorious Service Medal, a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation with two gold stars, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with gold star.

Palmer is survived by his wife, Leafa, and their four children. Leafa has served as a subject matter expert with School Liaison Program, which advocates for and helps pre-K-12th grade students and their military families.

We honor his service.