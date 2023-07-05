BAE Systems, ELTA Systems test manned-unmanned teaming requirements on Amphibious Combat Vehicle

BAE Systems has successfully tested manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) on the Amphibious Combat Vehicle C4UAS as a technology demonstration using IAI/ELTA Systems Ltd.’s Rex MK II Unmanned Infantry Combat Support System.

The teaming technology enhances mission effectiveness through greater situational awareness and decision making capabilities.

The successful demonstration of MUM-T capabilities shows the versatility of the built-in growth capacity in the ACV C4UAS. The ability to incorporate MUM-T into mission planning expands mission parameters and tactical sphere while decreasing the risk to human and technological assets in uncertain or hostile environments.

“This is an exciting next chapter to show the growth potential of the ACV C4UAS,” said Garrett Lacaillade, vice president of the Amphibious Vehicles product line for BAE Systems. “Pairing an unmanned system like the Rex provides increased situational awareness, supports mission success, and reduces the risk to our Marines.”

The ACV is an adaptable amphibious platform built to meet the operational needs of the Marine Corps, allowing space for new capabilities as technology evolves such as reconnaissance, electronic warfare, anti-air, and uncrewed aerial systems systems integration. Built in partnership with Iveco Defence Vehicles, the ACV is a unique mix of true open-ocean amphibious capability, land mobility, survivability, payload, and growth potential.

The Rex MK II system is an unmanned autonomous vehicle that provides direct support to maneuvering infantry units. It can perform a variety of tasks including tactical logistic support, tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), operating lethal weapons through target acquisition and evacuating wounded Marines.

ACV production and support is taking place at BAE Systems locations in: Stafford, VA., San Jose, Calif., Sterling Heights, Mich., Aiken, S.C., York, Penn., and, Phoenix, Ariz.