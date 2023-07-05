U.S. Army selects Lockheed Martin to develop TLS-EAB system prototype

The U.S. Army has selected Lockheed Martin to move on to the second phase of the Terrestrial Layer System (TLS) – Echelons Above Brigade (TLS-EAB) program.

In the coming months, Lockheed Martin will build a prototype TLS-EAB system at their facility in Syracuse, N.Y., with critical support from their sites in Owego, N.Y., and Valley Forge, Penn.

TLS-EAB will provide critical long-range situational awareness through detection, identification, location, exploitation, and disruption of adversary signals of interest.

“The U.S. Army’s Family of Systems concept is a proven model for developing and delivering converged cyber and electronic warfare technologies into the hands of the warfighter quickly, cost efficiently, with lower risk, and at the speed of relevance,” said Deon Viergutz, vice president of Spectrum Convergence at Lockheed Martin. “Moving into this next phase, we are going to continue to embrace Soldier Touch Points to drive the design while leveraging a proven DevSecOps pipeline and an open architecture that will enable a highly interoperable, configurable 21st century security solution that can be easily tailored for specific mission requirements.”

TLS-EAB is designed as part of the multi-platform TLS family of systems specifically developed to support cross-platform collaboration to provide optimized and integrated Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), Electronic Warfare (EW), and Cyberspace support operations to Joint All Domain Operational enabled forces.

Lockheed Martin is also under contract on two other programs supporting the Army’s Intelligence and EW modernization efforts, Terrestrial Layer System-Brigade Combat Team (TLS-BCT) and the Multi-Function Electronic Warfare-Air Large (MFEW-AL). These programs spanning both air and ground domains demonstrate one of the first times that three different converged Cyber, EW and Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) programs on separate platforms have been designed with the same common hardware and software architecture, which lays the groundwork for achieving the U.S. Army’s vision to have these systems operate as a true family of systems.