U.S. Air Force

Deloitte & Touche LLP Arlington, Va., has been awarded a $211,000,000 maximum ceiling contract modification (P00013) to a previously awarded contract (FA7014-18-D-5000) for financial improvement & audit remediation efforts. The modification brings the total cumulative ceiling value of the contract to a maximum $1,011,000,000 from $800,000,000. Work will be performed at various Air Force locations and is based on issued Task Order requirements and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2025. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds will be obligated in future Task Orders requirements. The Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Md., is the contracting activity.

Assured Information Security Inc., Rome, N.Y., has been awarded a $98,500,000 maximum ordering amount cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for software and reports. This contract provides for Artificial Intelligence/Machine Language-based tools and techniques developed in industry, academia, and in previous phases of this effort, to improve emergent and operational cyber capabilities developed by the Air Force and partnering combatant commands. Work will be performed in Rome, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by July 20, 2028. This contract was a competitive acquisition and 1 offer was received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,000 and fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance in the amount of $8,642,421 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity.

Bering Global Solutions LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, has been awarded a $19,774,916 firm-fixed-price modification (P00012) to previously awarded contract FA4887-19-D-A005 for the Human Performance Optimization program in support of the Comprehensive Readiness for Aircrew Flying Training program design and support. Work will be performed in various U.S. locations and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2024. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The 56th Contracting Squadron Services Flight, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., is the contracting activity.

Redhorse Corp., San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a $9,191,028, firm-fixed-price modification (P00002) to previously awarded FA8684-22-C-B008 for an innovative methodology for Enhanced Reliability Centered Maintenance/Long Range Supply Forecast for the Air Force. This modification provides for the exercise of options to continue work from the base year. Work will be performed in Rosslyn, Va., and is expected to be completed by July 21, 2024. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,191,028 are being obligated at the time of award. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $32,711,285. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Rapid Sustainment Office, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

The Boeing Co., Mesa, Ariz., was awarded a $393,091,720 modification (P00005) to contract W58RGZ-21-C-0015 for Apache AH-64E aircraft, supporting services, and equipment. Work will be performed in Mesa, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2027. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement, Army funds and Foreign Military Sales (Egypt and Kuwait) funds in the amount of $393,091,720 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Cummins Inc., Columbus, Ind., was awarded a $347,411,254 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of new commercial, remanufactured and remanufactured conversion V903 Cummins series 600 and 675 horsepower diesel engines. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 29, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-23-D-0048).

A. Ellis Construction Co.,* Independence, Mo., (W9128F-23-D-0039); Bloomsdale Excavating Co. Inc.,* Bloomsdale, Mo., (W9128F-23-D-0040); Dubuque Barge and Fleeting Service Co., doing business as Newt Marine Service,* Dubuque, Iowa (W9128F-23-D-0041); and Western Contracting Corp,* Sioux City, Iowa (W9128F-23-D-0042), will compete for each order of the $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the repair and maintenance of navigation channels along the Missouri River. Bids were solicited via the Internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity.

HHI Corp., Ogden, Utah, was awarded a $25,134,676 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a Special Operations Forces tactical equipment maintenance facility. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed at Fort Carson, Colo., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2023 military construction, Special Operations Forces funds in the amount of $25,134,676 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity (W9128F-23-C-0025).

AeroVironment Inc., Simi Valley, Calif., was awarded a $12,051,941 firm-fixed-price contract for RQ-20B Puma AE3 UAS systems. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Simi Valley, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2023 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $12,051,941 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-23-C-0039).

Quarterline Consulting Services LLC,* Herndon, Va., was awarded an $11,816,539 firm-fixed-price contract for nursing and ancillary personal services support. Bids were solicited via the Internet with 17 received. Work will be performed at Fort Meade, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2027. Fiscal 2023 Defense Health Program funds in the amount of $11,816,539 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (W81K04-23-F-0201).



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

CDM Stanley a Joint Venture, Fairfax, Va., was awarded a $9,611,838 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, with an estimated completion date of July 28, 2027. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $9,611,838 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-23-C-0014).

Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, La., was awarded an $8,932,500 modification (P00001) to contract W912P8-23-C-0026 for dredging services. Work will be performed in New Orleans, La., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 22, 2023. Fiscal 2023 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,932,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Symmetry Energy Solutions LLC, Houston, Texas (SPE604-23-D-7519, $28,916,705); Direct Energy Business Marketing LLC, Iselin, N.J., (SPE604-23-D-7522, $28,552,445); and Tiger Natural Gas Inc., Tulsa, Okla., (SPE604-23-D-7523, $27,480,919), have each been awarded a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment requirements contract under solicitation SPE604-23-R-0402 for pipeline quality direct supply natural gas. This was a competitive acquisition with six offers received. These are two-year contracts with a possible six-month carryover. Locations of performance are Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Washington, with a Sept. 30, 2025 performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Air Force, Navy, and federal civilian agencies. No money is obligated at time of award; using customers are solely responsible to fund these requirements contracts and vary in appropriation type and fiscal year. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

U.S. Navy

Invicta Global LLC,* Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $9,977,399 for firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N62470-20-D-0002. This modification provides for the exercise of Option Year Three for base operating support services at U.S. Naval Research Laboratory. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed by July 2024. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $36,269,110. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,936,675 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period, of which $1,990,015 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Public Works Department, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Special Operations Command

Ultimate Training Munitions, Inc., North Branch, N.J., Sig Sauer, Newington, N.H., Black Hills Ammunition, Rapid City, S.D., Bighorn Government Services LLC, Cleveland, Tenn., Eagle Eye Precision Ammunition, Mesa, Ariz., General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, St. Petersburg, Fla., Capstone Precision Group LLC, Mesa, Ariz., OCR Global Inc., McLean, Va., PCP Tactical, Sebastian, Fla., UDC Inc., Tampa, Fla., and Vista Outdoor Sales LLC, Anoka, Minn., are being awarded an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract (H92403-23-R-0002) to allow U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) the flexibility to procure numerous types of ammunition requirements for all USSOCOM components. Fiscal 2023 operations & maintenance funding in the amount of $27,500 is being obligated at time of award. The contract has a maximum total ceiling of $750,000,000. Source selection procedures used full and open competition. 16 proposals were received, 11 met the criteria for award. USSOCOM, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

*Small busines