Headlines — July 26

News

Three Marines found dead in car at North Carolina gas station

Three men who were found dead over the weekend at a North Carolina gas station have been identified as Marines from Camp Lejeune.

Judge vacates Bowe Bergdahl’s desertion conviction

Bowe Bergdahl’s conviction and sentence had been narrowly upheld by military appeals courts before his lawyers took the case to U.S. District Court.

Russian jet damaged US drone with flares over Syria, US military says

A Russian fighter jet flew within a few meters of a U.S. drone over Syria and fired flares at it, striking the American aircraft and damaging it, the U.S. military said July 25, the latest in a string of aggressive intercepts by Russia in the region.

Air defense ammo, Strykers among latest weapons shipment to Ukraine

The Pentagon on July 25 announced plans to send to Ukraine up to $400 million in ammunition, artillery, mortars, anti-aircraft and anti-armor weapons, armored personnel carriers and other equipment.

Business

EU issues verdict over Edge Group’s takeover of Milrem Robotics

The European Union’s executive branch has delivered a verdict after a five-months-long security review of Milrem Robotics’ participation in current and future defense cooperation projects under its new Emirati ownership.

Raytheon still waiting for orders to replace weapons sent to Ukraine

The company has received $2 billion in replenishment orders so far, and expects $2.5 billion more in the next year.

Canada orders more Airbus A330 tankers, hires firm to convert planes

The Canadian government has increased the number of strategic tanker transport aircraft it is ordering from Airbus as it shores up its contribution to the defense of North America.

Turkish defense firms showcase new systems for air defense, ground ops

Two of Turkey’s state-controlled defense companies will showcase new systems for air defense and unmanned ground combat at the IDEF 23 exhibition in Istanbul this week.

Poland pushes ahead with $58M early warning aircraft purchase: Saab

Poland is underway with a massive spending spree to modernize its military, from tanks to surveillance planes.

UK annual defense spending jumps over $8.5B, but Warrior cancellation costs mount

Overall, defense spending for the year was largely boosted by a £4.1 billion ($5.3 billion) increase in capital expenditure, though there were other marginal jumps in Defense Equipment and Support (DE&S), and inventory spending.



Defense

Tuberville signals he won’t release holds on military promotions before August recess

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R), who is holding up more than 280 senior military promotions over the Pentagon’s abortion policies, said Tuesday he’s not likely to change his position before the Senate departs for a five-week August recess.

Navy, Marines set to launch second iteration of Large Scale Exercise

The Navy and Marine Corps are poised to kick off the second iteration of Large Scale Exercise next month, bringing together more than 25,000 personnel through live and virtual training.

Marines activate first Tomahawk battery

The Marine Corps stood up its first-ever Tomahawk cruise missile battery at Camp Pendleton, Calif., last week.

Air Force looks to send reserve fighter pilots, air planners to Europe

The U.S. Air Force’s top officer in Europe said July 25 the service aims to bring new fighter pilots, air planners and other reservists to the region, as the military looks to relieve active duty troops stretched thin by efforts to deter Russia and support NATO amid the war in Ukraine.

Southwest Research Institute developing ‘next-generation’ electronic warfare system for Air Force

Southwest Research Institute has received a $4.8 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to continue developing a “next-generation” electronic warfare system able to detect advanced enemy radar signals without generating the kind of false alerts that can throw off military pilots, the institute announced July 25.

Draft commercial space ‘reserve’ plan allows DOD ‘exclusive access’ to services during conflict

The Space Force’s draft framework for how commercial satellite services could be called up in times of crisis or conflict to support military missions would allow the Defense Department to deny participating companies the right to sell their wares to any other client in times of “war, major conflict, national or international emergency.”

Veterans

VA to review link between military toxin and additional cancers

Veterans Affairs officials will review whether three more types of cancer should be added to the list of conditions presumed to be caused by exposure to toxic smoke from military burn pits and poor air quality throughout combat zones in the recent wars, potentially paving the way for thousands more veterans to receive expedited disability benefits.

Out of the shadows: Military police from Vietnam War receive long-awaited awards

Members of the 720th Military Police Battalion’s B Company had been sent to Vietnam to provide security for fighting troops.

Johnny Lujack, 1947 Heisman winner and Navy veteran, dies at 98

Johnny Lujack was one of the faces of Notre Dame’s golden age, the second of three Irish players to win the Heisman Trophy in the 1940s and the quarterback of three national championship teams.