Flight Test Historical Foundation unveils three new awards



The Flight Test Historical Foundation recently announced three new awards that have been designated to honor individuals and teams who have made unparalleled and lasting contributions to advance innovation in aerospace.

The following three awards will be presented in 2024, and will join the Foundation’s legacy Eagle and General Robert Cardenas Excellence in Aviation awards:

Robert Hoover Lifetime Achievement “Feather” Award

Carol Odgers Flight Test History Medal

General Al Boyd “Falcon” Award

“The new awards pay tribute to aerospace legends who had a passion for the Flight Test Historical Foundation, Edwards Flight Test Center, and the Aerospace Valley,” said Foundation Chairman Art Thompson. “The awards honor these giants and recognize their achievements to inspire others who follow in their footsteps.”

The Foundation’s awards committee will partner with the Society of Experimental Test Pilots, the Society of Flight Test Engineers, the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and additional aviation organizations in identifying and nominating award recipients. The awards recognize specific achievements that have pushed the envelope and made a lasting contribution.

The Robert Hoover Lifetime Aviation Achievement “Feather” Award will be bestowed on individuals who have made significant individual contributions to the art and science of testing aerospace vehicles.

The nominee will have a minimum of 30 years of involvement in the testing of aerospace vehicles, have worked on projects of significant importance to society where they made specific technical innovations or provided leadership, have contributed to the education and safety of the flight test community, and have a record of providing outreach and education about aerospace to the greater community.

The Carol Odgers Flight Test History Medal is named in honor of Carol Odgers who was one of the founders of the Flight Test Historical Foundation. It will be awarded by the foundation in recognition of service to the aerospace community through efforts to collect and document the stories and artifacts of flight test history. The Carol Odgers Flight Test History Medal is open to anyone who has made significant contributions to the collection and documentation of the history of flight test.

The General Al Boyd “Falcon” Award is named after the first commander of the Air Force Test Center and will be given for exceptional support to flight test programs.

The recipient(s) will have made significant contributions to the success of a flight test activity, or to the advancement of flight test as a profession. The award considers the individual or team’s initiative, persistence, leadership, and spirit of cooperation.

The Foundation’s newly renamed General Robert Cardenas Excellence in Aviation/Aerospace Award recognizes individuals and organizations who have made advancements in the breadth and depth of the safe and effective application of aerospace vehicles in all realms of space and aviation.

The recipient(s) will have contributed to the application of aerospace vehicles in new and unique areas, made significant contributions to the betterment of humanity through the application of aerospace vehicles, and demonstrated Initiative, persistence, leadership, strength of character, and a spirit of cooperation.

These awards join the Foundation’s Eagle Award, which, for more than 40 years, has recognized trailblazers in flight test. The award is presented at the foundation’s annual Gathering of Eagles fundraiser and dinner, which provides an avenue for camaraderie, education, and an opportunity to memorialize the history of flight test programs. The event is also a fundraiser for the Air Force Flight Test Museum at Edwards Air Force Base, university scholarships, and a variety of STEM education programs.

The 2023 Gathering of Eagles is scheduled for Nov. 11 from 5-10 p.m., at the Eliopulos Hellenic Center in Lancaster.

The theme of this year’s gathering is “First Flights over the Aerospace Valley,” and features Jeff Knowles (F-35C), Tom Morgenfeld (X-35), Dough Shane (ARES), Pete Siebold (White Kngiht Two), Evan Thomas (Stratolaunch), and Jennifer Uchida (eCaravan). Bill “Evil” Gray will serve as master of ceremonies.

Tickets information will be available soon.