U.S. Army

HHI Corp., Ogden, Utah, was awarded a $30,569,428 firm-fixed-price contract to construct an aircraft maintenance unit. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work will be performed at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 4, 2025. Fiscal 2023 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $30,569,428 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, Calif., is the contracting activity (W912PL-23-C-0016).

Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was awarded a $24,932,491 firm-fixed-price contract to procure Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing System units. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 16, 2026. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W56KGY-23-F-0051).

IHS Global Inc., Englewood, Colo., was awarded a $22,562,098 modification (P00005) to contract W52P1J-20-C-0022 for Enterprise Standards and Specifications Subscriptions. Work will be performed in Englewood, Colorado, with an estimated completion date of May 28, 2024. Fiscal 2019-2023 research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds; fiscal 2020-2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds; and 2019 Army Working Capital funds in the amount of $22,562,098, were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Enviremedial Services Inc.,* Tampa, Fla., was awarded a $9,961,285 firm-fixed-price contract for facility investment services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston, S.C., is the contracting activity (W912HP-23-D-1001).

Arcadis U.S. Inc., Highlands Ranch, Colo., was awarded a $9,609,016 firm-fixed-price contract for water reclamation facility consolidation. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Miss., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 28, 2026. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $9,609,016 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-23-F-0277).

Defense Logistics Agency

Belleville Shoe Manufacturing Co.,* Belleville, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $23,667,241 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for menís and womenís temperate weather combat boots. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Arkansas and Missouri, with an Aug. 16, 2026, ordering period end date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-23-D-0069).

UPDATE: Veterans Healthcare Supply Solutions Inc.,* Jacksonville, Fla., (SPE2D1-23-D-0007, $270,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb. 10, 2022.

U.S. Air Force

UES Inc., Dayton, Ohio, was awarded a $21,999,999 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the acquisition of Advanced Micro Characterization of Materials research and development. This contract provides for material characterization research using electron, X-ray, and ion-optical techniques to characterize novel materials developed at the Air Force Research Laboratory, Materials and Manufacturing Directorate. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 16, 2027. This contract was a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2022 ($30,344) and fiscal 2023 ($215,669) research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $246,013 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2394-23-C-B028).

U.S. Navy

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Va., was awarded a $19,405,894 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-2116 to procure spare main propulsion unit rotors to support Ford Class aircraft carriers. Work will be performed in Summerville, S.C., (92 percent); and Newport News, Va., (8 percent), and is scheduled to be complete in August 2029. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,405,894 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Md., was awarded a $15,750,325 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to the previously awarded contract N00024-22-C-5520 to exercise an option for design agent engineering of Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block 3 systems. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Md., (88 percent); Goleta, Calif., (7 percent); and Wallops Island, Va., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2024. Fiscal 2023 other procurement, Navy funds in the amount of $2,957,633 (62 percent); fiscal 2021 other procurement, Navy funds in the amount of $910,152 (19 percent); fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance, Navy funds in the amount of $545,565 (12 percent); and fiscal 2022 other procurement, Navy funds in the amount of $343,489 (7 percent), will be obligated at time of award, of which $1,455,717 will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C. is the contracting activity.

*Small business