Headlines — May 8

News

Air Force pilots now can start mental health treatment and won’t immediately be pulled from flight status

An Air Force policy change will allow pilots to receive 60 days of mental health treatment without being taken out of flight status, a notable policy update as the service works to destigmatize airmen seeking care.

Ukraine says it foiled a Russian spy agency plot to assassinate President Zelenskyy

Ukrainian counterintelligence investigators have foiled a Russian plot to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top military and political figures, Ukraine’s state security service said Tuesday.

Kyiv says Russian operatives are dominating TikTok in Ukraine

Ukraine warned the Kremlin is expanding its use of TikTok to question the legitimacy of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s presidency and undermine the nation’s morale as Russia presses its advantage in cyberspace as well as on the battlefield.

Teledyne unveils Rogue 1 exploding drone sought by Marine Corps

Teledyne FLIR Defense plans to provide more than 100 of its Rogue 1 attack drone, capable of targeting infantry and armored vehicles, to the U.S. Marine Corps this year.

Air Force

Air Force IDs airman fatally shot by Florida sheriff’s officer

The Air Force has identified a man shot and killed by a Florida sheriff’s deputy Friday as Senior Airman Roger Fortson.

‘Lost’ Air Force satellite orbited Earth undetected for 25 years — until now, scientists say

An experimental spy satellite that was deemed “lost” after eluding detection for decades has finally been found.

Air Force needs $10 billion to repair Guam after 2023 typhoon

A year after Typhoon Mawar hit Guam last May, the Air Force estimates it will need nearly $9.7 billion to rebuild and improve its facilities on the island. The amount is more than double the $4.389 billion spent to date rebuilding Tyndall and Offutt Air Force Bases in Florida and Nebraska after those installations were struck by a hurricane in 2018 and flooding in 2019, respectively.

Space Force

Stingy intel-sharing a ‘recipe for losing,’ Space Force’s Miller says

Overly restrictive handling of U.S. intelligence and battlefield insights that boxes out allied forces is a failing move, according to the leader of Space Operations Command.

NRO should concentrate on bigger, badder ‘tripwire’ ISR birds, new report urges

Meanwhile, the report says, the Space Force should be in charge of pursuing large networks of small satellites under the Space Development Agency’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) — differentiating its “tactical ISR” job from the “strategic” mission of NRO.

Defense

Lockheed Martin to roll out first F-35s for Poland this summer

Senior Lockheed Martin officials said they expect the first F-35 warplanes for Poland to leave the production plant in Fort Worth, Texas, in the coming months, a time line unaffected by the company’s problems with a major upgrade for the aircraft known as Technology Refresh 3, or TR-3.



Brunei orders six H145M helicopters from Airbus

Brunei has purchased six H145M helicopters from Airbus Helicopters as the Southeast Asian nation recapitalizes its fleet for close air support, surveillance and other operations.

Elbit’s new Red Sky air defense system goes public with first customer

Elbit Systems’ broke cover last week on its new Red Sky air defense system, announcing the short-range asset has landed its first international customer.

Veterans

How long can a veteran stay on the HUD-VASH housing program?

One homeless veteran is too much

Veteran convicted of killing pregnant soldier, 19, on US Army base in Germany 23 years ago

A veteran was convicted by a federal jury Monday of the 2001 strangling and beating death of a pregnant soldier on a U.S. Army base in Germany, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Barry Romo, Vietnam veteran who then fought against the war, dies at 76

As an antiwar organizer, Mr. Romo joined folk singer Joan Baez and others on a visit to Hanoi during an intense U.S. bombing campaign in 1972.

Veteran who admitted faking disability to obtain more than $660,000 in benefits gets prison time

A US military veteran who admitted he faked being unable to walk for more than 20 years while claiming several hundred thousand dollars in disability benefits has been sentenced to prison time.