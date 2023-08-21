U.S. Navy

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Va., is awarded a $591,653,634 cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) supportability follow-on technical support to provide eligible foreign navies access to a broad range of life cycle support, systems upgrades, systems integration, and other related efforts associated with the transfer and acquisition, operation, and maintenance of naval vessels and systems within their inventory. Work will be performed within the continental U.S. (55 percent), and outside the continental U.S. (OCONUS) (45 percent). Work will be performed OCONUS in Iraq (25 percent); Egypt (25 percent); the Philippines (10 percent); and various countries to be determined (40 percent). The contract is for a five-year performance period; work is expected to be completed by August 2028. Non-appropriated, non-expiring FMS case funds (greater than 99 percent); and FMS Admin funds (less than 1 percent), which will expire at the end of each fiscal year, will be obligated at the delivery order level. This contract was competitively procured on a full and open, unrestricted basis. Initial notices were published via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with subsequent postings published via the System for Award Management. Four offers were received. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, Wash., is the contracting activity (N0025323D5000).

De La Fuente Construction Inc.,* National City, Calif., (N39430-15-D-1661); Iyabak Construction LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (N39430-15-D-1662); Virtual Computing Technology,* Carlsbad, Calif., (N39430-15-D-1663); and Windy Bay Services LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (N39430-15-D-1664), are being awarded a combined $20,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, ceiling increase modification to the previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract for the procurement of worldwide passive security barrier services. Work will be performed at various Department of Defense installations worldwide, and is expected to be completed by September 2024. The ceiling increase will meet anticipated needs and will allow adequate time to award the competitive follow-on contract. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Okla., was awarded a $94,099,251 firm-fixed-price and cost type contract for integration and installation of modernization on two Boeing 777 aircraft. This contract provides for aircraft modernization technology. Work will be performed at Oklahoma City, Okla., and Ardmore, Ark., and is expected to be completed by Nov. 9, 2027. This contract involves foreign military sales to India. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $78,254,892 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8638-23-C-0028).

U.S. Army

Callen Marine, Galveston, Texas, was awarded a $48,358,100 firm-fixed-price contract for clay core and geotube repair. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work will be performed in Grand Isle, La., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 4, 2024. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $48,358,100 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-23-C-0043).

Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, Calif., was awarded a $34,291,600 firm-fixed-price contract for family housing replacement. Bids were solicited via the Internet with four received. Work will be performed in the Marshall Islands with an estimated completion date of Feb. 27, 2027. Fiscal 2018 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $34,291,600 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A-23-C-0009).

Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., was awarded a $12,972,345 firm-fixed-price contract for commercial-off-the-shelf software licenses and maintenance. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Reston, Va., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 20, 2028. Fiscal 2023-2026 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $12,972,345 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W56JSR-23-C-0010).

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., was awarded a $12,568,468 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for aircrew launch and recovery services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in London, United Kingdom, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 19, 2024. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $12,568,468 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-23-F-0248).

The Boeing Co., Ridley Park, Penn., was awarded an $11,636,578 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for CH-47F Block II systems support. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2027. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-23-F-0136).

Skookum Contract Services, Bremerton, Wash., was awarded an $11,352,875 firm-fixed-price contract for medical facility management and support services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Oak Harbor, Wash., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2028. Fiscal 2023 Defense Health Program operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,853,614 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (W912DY-23-C-0032).

Roche Diagnostics Corp., Indianapolis, Ind., was awarded an $11,066,420 contract for chemistry and immunoassay testing. Bids were solicited via the Internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 20, 2028. U.S. Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (W81K00-23-D-0004).



Cepheid, Sunnyvale, Calif., was awarded a $9,886,225 firm-fixed-price contract for SARS-CoV-2 and Streptococcus pyogenes testing. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 20, 2028. U.S. Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (W81K00-23-D-0005).

The Dutra Group, San Rafael, Calif., was awarded a $9,639,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the Internet with four received. Work will be performed in Brooklyn, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 8, 2024. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $9,639,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-23-C-0017).

Defense Health Agency

Cherokee Nation Defense Solutions LLC, Tulsa, Okla., is awarded a $43,911,687 firm-fixed-price contract (HT9425-23-C-0080) to provide programmatic and technical support services, to include: administrative, analytical, programmatic, technical, and healthcare management support to sustain headquarters functions and to support the development of future planning for the Defense Health Agency, Clinical Support Division, Clinical Quality Management Branch, Patient Safety Program; and the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, the Office of the Deputy of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Services Policy and Oversight. The award is the result of a non-competitive direct 8(a) acquisition. Fiscal 2023 Defense Health Program operations and maintenance funding will be obligated at the time of award. Place of performance is Falls Church, Virginia. Period of performance is Aug. 20, 2023, to Aug. 19, 2027. The contracting activity is U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Md.

Defense Logistics Agency

Constellation NewEnergy, Baltimore, Md., (SPE604-23-D-8006, $38,509,706); MP2 Energy NE LLC, doing business as Shell Energy Solutions, The Woodlands, Texas (SPE604-23-D-8008, $21,147,837); and Dynegy Energy Services, Irving, Texas (SPE604-23-D-8007, $9,946,868), have each been awarded a fixed-price contract using locational marginal price, under solicitation SPE604-23-R-0405 for electricity supply. This was a competitive acquisition with eight responses received. These are three-year contracts with no option periods. Locations of performance are Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Illinois, with a Dec. 31, 2026, performance completion date. Using customer is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 Naval working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

M&M Manufacturing LLC,** Lajas, Puerto Rico, has been awarded a maximum $17,193,219 modification (P00008) exercising the second one year option period of a one year base contract (SPE1C1 21 D-1490) with three one year option periods for cold weather military uniform jackets. This is a firm fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract. The ordering period end date is Aug. 26, 2024. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

On-Point Defense Technologies, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., has been awarded a maximum $8,597,609 firm-fixed-price contract for integrated master batteries, upgraded tube-launched, optically tracked, wire-commanded missile launchers, and upgraded armament control units. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-time-buy contract with a Sept. 30, 2024, delivery order completion date. Using customers are Army, federal civilian agencies and Foreign Military Sales to Morocco and Ukraine. Types of appropriations are fiscal 2023 through 2024 Army production and Foreign Military Sales funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., (SPRRA2-23-C-0032).

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

The University of Texas at Austin, Applied Research Laboratories, Austin, Texas, has been awarded a $10,024,041 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, excluding unexercised options, for support services to a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) research project. This contract provides the independent verification and validation under the university affiliated research center core competencies. Work will be performed in Austin, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 2025. Fiscal 2023 research and development funds in the amount of $2,218,154 are being obligated at the time of award. This contract is a sole source acquisition. DARPA, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR001123C0113).

*Small business

**Woman-owned small business in historically underutilized business zones