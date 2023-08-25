BREAKING NEWS: Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet crashes near San Diego

A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet has crashed near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in Southern California.

The jet went down at 11:54 p.m., Aug. 24 and a search and rescue operation is underway. There is no word on the status of the pilot at this time.

“The crash site is on government property east of the air station and there are no indications of damage to property on the ground,” a statement from the Marine Corps stated.

Miramar is located about 14 miles north of downtown San Diego.

MCAS Miramar is home to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, although the crashed aircraft was not assigned to the wing but was operating from Miramar, the statement continued.

The F/A-18 Hornet is a multirole aircraft that is flown by the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy and other countries.