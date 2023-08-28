U.S. Army

Klavon Design Associates Inc.,* Pittsburgh, Penn., (W912BV-23-D-0005); The Urban Collaborative LLC Master Planning, Urban Design, and Architecture,* Eugene, Ore., (W912BV-23-D-0006); JG&A-TSG JV,* Marietta, Ga., (W912BV-23-D-0007); Premier Solutions JV LLC,* Chattanooga, Tenn., (W912BV-23-D-0008); Alliance WSP JV LLC,* Alexandria, Va., (W912BV-23-D-0009); Michael Baker International Inc., Moon Township, Penn., (W912BV-23-D-0010); BV-Woolpert JV, Overland Park, Kansas (W912BV-23-D-0011); and HDR Engineering Inc., Omaha, Neb., (W912BV-23-D-0012), will compete for each order of the $193,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with 25 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 24, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Okla., is the contracting activity.

Dynamic Construction Group LLC,* Baton Rouge, La., was awarded a $38,930,870 firm-fixed-price contract for the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction Project. Bids were solicited via the Internet with four received. Work will be performed in Laplace, La., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 25, 2027. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $38,930,870 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-23-C-0046).

McMillen Inc., Boise, Idaho, was awarded a $34,264,126 firm-fixed-price contract for river control structures. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Vidalia, La., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 4, 2026. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $34,264,126 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-23-C-0048).

CAE USA Inc., Tampa, Fla., was awarded a $26,598,434 modification (P00021) to contract W9124G-20-C-0008 for advanced helicopter flight training. Work will be performed at Fort Novosel, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 9, 2027. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $26,598,434 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Mission Installation Contracting Command, Fort Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.

EVCO Development LLC, Lafayette, La., was awarded a $22,396,108 firm-fixed-price contract for the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction Project. Bids were solicited via the Internet with five received. Work will be performed in Laplace, La., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 29, 2025. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $22,396,108 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-23-C-0047).

ADC Engineering,* Hanahan, S.C., (W9128F-23-D-0021); RDM International,* Chantilly, Va., (W9128F-23-D-0022); The Schemmer Associates,* Omaha, Neb., (W9128F-23-D-0023); and Shrewsberry & Associates, Indianapolis, Ind., (W9128F-23-D-0024), will compete for each order of the $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to design various airfield elements and support facilities. Bids were solicited via the Internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 23, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity.

CORRECTION: Contract W56JSR-23-C-0010, which was announced on Aug. 18, 2023, for Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., to provide commercial-off-the-shelf software licenses and maintenance for $12,972,345, has an estimated completion date of Aug. 27, 2027, and fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $5,067,458 were obligated at the time of the award.

Defense Logistics Agency

Stern Produce Co. Inc.,* Phoenix, Ariz., has been awarded a maximum $165,000,000 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fresh fruits and vegetables. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Aug. 24, 2028. Using customers are Army, Air Force, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Agriculture schools and reservations. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-23-D-P412).

UPDATE: Alaska Structures Inc.,* Scottsdale, Ariz., (SPE1C1-23-D-0067, $200,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for commercial shelters, issued against solicitation number SPE1C1-22-R-0069 and awarded on July 17, 2023.

Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

Cherokee Insights LLC, Tulsa, Okla., has been awarded a $100,000,000 firm-fixed-price, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HS0021-23-D-0003) for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). The contract provides analytical services in support of DCSA’s Vetting Risk Operations expedited screening and continuous vetting missions. Work will be performed in Hanover, Md., and McLean, Va. The contract has a five year ordering period with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2028. Contract actions will be issued and funds obligated as individual task orders. The award is the result of an 8(a) direct award. DCSA Contracting and Procurement Office, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity.



U.S. Navy

KBR Services LLC, Houston, Texas; Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colo., IAP-ECC LLC, Cape Canaveral, Fla., FLUOR Intercontinental Inc., Greenville, S.C., and AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.,, are awarded a combined-maximum-value $98,000,000 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-award-fee modification to previously-awarded contracts N62742-16-D-3551, N62742-16-D-3552, N62742-16-D-3553, N62742-16-D-3554, and N62742-16-D-3555, respectively, to increase the combined maximum value for providing global contingency services to $998,000,000. Work includes incidental construction to quickly provide short-term facility support services related to natural and manmade disasters, humanitarian assistance, and the full range of military operations; and projects with similar characteristics. No task orders are being issued at this time. Work will be performed worldwide, and is expected to be completed by September 2023. These contracts contain one unexercised option which, if exercised, would extend the period of performance to September 2024. No funding will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Aeronautics Systems, Melbourne, Fla., is awarded a $29,139,865 fixed-price incentive (firm-target), firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00075) to a previously awarded contract (N0001918C1037). This modification adds scope to provide unique components and recurring engineering in support of the production of three unique Foreign Military Sales (FMS) configuration E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft for the government of France. Work will be performed in St. Augustine, Fla., (29.04 percent); Syracuse, N.Y., (17.88 percent); Melbourne, Fla., (7.73 percent); Indianapolis, Ind., (4.99 percent); Menlo Park, Calif., (4.04 percent); Marlborough, Maine (2.57 percent); Rolling Meadows, Ill., (2.08 percent); Aire-sur-l’Adour, France (2.02 percent); Owego, N.Y., (1.52 percent); Edgewood, N.Y., (1.33 percent); Woodland Hills, Calif., (1.21 percent); Greenlawn, N.Y., (1.16 percent); Windsor Locks, Conn., (1.07 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (CONUS) (23.13 percent); and various locations outside the CONUS (0.23 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2027. FMS customer funds in the amount of $29,139,865 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Amentum Services, Chantilly, Va., has been awarded a $19,246,328 modification to previously awarded multiple-year contract FA4890-22-C-0019 to exercise Option Year One for the Aerial Targets Program. Work will be performed at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., and Holloman AFB, N.M., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2024. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Langley AFB, Va., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman, McLean, Va., was awarded a $16,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for B-2 advisory and assistance services. This contract provides for supply chain management group engineering services. Work will be performed in McLean, Va., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 27, 2028. This contract was a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,700,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8119-23-D-0005).

Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, Madison, Miss., has been awarded an $8,323,527 modification (P00037) to previously awarded contract FA3010-18-C-0007 for full food services. Work will be performed at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., and is expected to be completed by Sept, 30, 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,323,527 will be obligated at time of award. The 81st Contracting Squadron, Keesler AFB, Miss., is the contracting activity.

*Small business