Veterans

Veteran of the Day U.S. Air Force Veteran Mihiel Gilormini-Pacheco

by Veterans Administration

Mihiel Gilormini-Pacheco was born Aug. 3, 1918, in Yauco, Puerto Rico. He was among many Puerto Ricans at the time to enroll in flight school to become an aviator. After training in San Diego, he enlisted into the Royal Canadian Air Force and served until 1942, when he was commissioned into the United States Army Air Forces.

Pacheco flew multiple missions over North Africa and Italy. In one instance, he was nearly struck down by enemy fire yet managed to stabilize the P-47 Thunderbolt he was piloting, rejoining his squadron and safely completing his mission. He was awarded the Silver Star in 1945 for his heroic actions in the North African and Italian theaters, including five Distinguished Flying Crosses.

In 1947, then Colonel Pacheco and fellow officers of Puerto Rican heritage founded the Puerto Rico Air National Guard. He retired from service in 1975 as a brigadier general.

Pacheco died in January 1988. He is interred in Puerto Rico National Cemetery, in Bayamon, alongside his wife Carmen, who passed in February 2017.
We honor his service.

