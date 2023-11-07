Veteran of the Day U.S. Army Veteran Milton Lekotwitz

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Milton Lefkowitz dropped out of high school to work in the textile business. He was drafted in 1939, shortly before the U.S. entered into the World War II.

After completing basic training, he requested to be assigned to the infantry. His request was granted, and he was assigned to the 179th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division. He then received special training in beach landing combat to prepare for the invasion of Italy.

After completing beach training, Lefkowitz and his division were sent to North Africa. From North Africa, they were sent to Sicily, where they faced minor resistance. Shortly afterward, Lefkowitz and his division landed on the beaches of Salerno, where they faced heavy resistance, and moved on to Anzio, where they engaged in their heaviest combat. During this struggle, Lefkowitz was wounded by artillery shrapnel and received treatment in Italy. After recovering, he was able to rejoin the 45th Infantry Division and continued to push north.

After the surrender of Italy, Lefkowitz and his division moved their way up from Southern France into Germany.

Upon arriving in Munich, he and the division were converted to an occupying force and remained there for the rest of the war. While in Munich, he got the opportunity to spend several nights in one of Adolf Hitler’s apartments.

Throughout his service, Lefkowitz earned the rank of technician four and, after the end of the War, he returned to his home in Brooklyn, where he continues to live today.

We honor his service.