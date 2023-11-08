Palmdale to honor veterans, send ‘thank you’ letters

In honor of our veterans, the City of Palmdale and Antelope Valley Veteran organizations will host a Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 at 9 am at Poncitl·n Square, 38315 9th St. East, Palmdale, Calif.

The ceremony is free and open to the public.

The Veterans Day event will thank and honor all who served honorably in the military in wartime or peacetime, acknowledge their contributions to our national security, and pay tribute to the millions of patriots whose courage and sacrifice have secured our freedom.

The event will commemorate Veterans and is an opportunity to express deep appreciation for the duties they have discharged.

For more information, visit www.cityofpalmdaleca.gov/2023VeteransDay or call 661/267-5611.

Additionally, families and kids are invited to “Thanks A Million” at either Domenic Massari or Marie Kerr Park on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to write thank you letters to our veterans and active-duty troops. All materials will be provided for free. Domenic Massari is located at 37716 55th St. East and Marie Kerr Park Community Building is at 39700 30th St. West., both in Palmdale, Calif.