Boeing shifts toward production of MH-139A Grey Wolf

Boeing continues to transition towards low rate initial production of the MH-139A Grey Wolf after completing the program’s Research, Development, Test & Evaluation phase, delivering the sixth and final test aircraft to the U.S. Air Force last month.

“Delivering all of the RDT&E aircraft to the Air Force enables them to continue critical operational testing and allows Boeing to focus on building the first production aircraft.” said Azeem Khan, MH-139 program director. “The Grey Wolf will provide crucial national security capability improvements to the Air Force. This is an important step in getting the aircraft into service.”

Boeing expects to provide the first low rate production aircraft to the customer in 2024. To date, the Air Force has awarded Boeing a contract to build the first 13, with the first aircraft already in final assembly. Ultimately, Boeing will provide up to 80 MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters to the Air Force.

“With the final test aircraft delivered, we’re headed into an exciting production phase. With the MH-139, the United States Air Force is getting a faster and more capable aircraft to bring them into a new era of service for this mission,” said Robert Beyer, MH-139 Senior Program Manager, Leonardo Helicopters US. “Leonardo is incredibly proud of this aircraft, and we look forward to the continued partnership with Boeing and the USAF as we deliver additional Grey Wolf helicopters.”

MH-139A aircraft will replace the UH-1N Huey and are tasked with protecting intercontinental ballistic missiles across the U.S. and transporting VIP and security personnel.