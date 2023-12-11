Headlines — December 11

News

Divers recover seventh crew member killed in Osprey crash in Japan

Navy divers recovered the remains of the seventh of the eight crew members from a U.S. military Osprey aircraft that crashed off southern Japan.

US forces have killed or captured dozens of ISIS fighters in Mideast in recent weeks, military says

American forces have killed or captured dozens of Islamic State fighters in Iraq and Syria in the past month, amid an uptick in attacks against U.S. bases in those countries, military officials said Dec. 7.

Business

Poland’s howitzer spree concludes with $2.5 billion Krab buy at home

Days after signing a major deal to purchase South Korean howitzers, Poland’s outgoing defense minister, Mariusz Baszczak, has inked a contract to buy 152 Krab self-propelled howitzers from the country’s state-owned defense group PGZ in a deal worth about 10 billion zloty ($2.49 billion).

US green-lights potential $300M torpedo sale for German P-8 Poseidons

“The sale will improve Germany’s capability to meet current and future threats by upgrading Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities on its P-8A aircraft,” the State Department said in a release.

Defense

Air Force again dangles $600,000 in bonuses to keep pilots in uniform

U.S. Air Force pilots and others in rated fields who opt to stay in uniform can earn up to $600,000 over 12 years under the latest round of retention bonuses announced Nov. 30.

How the Navy is dealing with a military-wide grounding of Ospreys

While the military-wide grounding of the V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft fleet this week is impacting operations across the services and raising fresh questions about the platform’s safety, Navy officials say they are mitigating the loss.

A new ICBM will take US nuclear missiles out of the Cold War-era

A new nuclear missile is coming, a gigantic ICBM called the Sentinel.

Veterans

Last surviving Alaskan taken by Japan during WWII dies

Japan invaded Attu in June 1942 and held the Attuans captive in Japan. The invasion prompted the only World War II battle on North American soil.