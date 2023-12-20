U.S. Navy

Dawson Enterprises LLC, McClellan, Calif., (N62473-24-D-5211); Heffler Contracting Group,* El Cajon, Calif., (N62473-24-D-5212); Herman Construction Group Inc., Escondido, Calif., (N62473-24-D-5213); HHI Corp., Ogden, Utah (N62473-24-D-5214); and R.A. Burch Construction Co. Inc., Ramona, Calif., (N62473-24-D-5215), are awarded a combined $249,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for new construction, renovation, and repair of general building construction with secure spaces at various government installations. This contract provides for design-build or design-bid build for new construction, repair, and/or renovation of commercial and institutional buildings with secure spaces. Work will be performed in the states of California (87 percent), Arizona (6 percent), Nevada (4 percent), Utah (1 percent), Colorado (1 percent), and New Mexico (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2031. Each awardee will be awarded $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $25,000 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov contract opportunities website, with 15 offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Speedway Orion JV,* San Diego, Calif., (N62473-24-D-5216); Bhate Environmental Associates Inc., Birmingham, Ala., (N62473-24-D-5217); BTS Equipment Unlimited Inc.*; El Cajon, Calif., (N62473-24-D-5218); JKS Industries LLC*, Greenwood Village, Colo., (N62473-24-D-5219); Resource Environmental Inc., Cerritos, Calif., (N62473-24-D-5220);

Sea Pac Engineering Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., (N62473-24-D-5221); Stampede Ventures Inc.; Nome, Alaska (N62473-24-D-5222); and Target Contractors LLC,* Ladson, S.C., (N62473-24-D-5223), are awarded a combined $249,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for demolition projects. This contract predominantly involves building and structure demolition and site preparation to match the surrounding area including, but not limited, to paving and landscaping. Work will be performed at various government installations located in California (88 percent), Arizona (5 percent), Nevada (4 percent), Utah (1 percent), Colorado (1 percent), and New Mexico (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2031. Each awardee will be awarded $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $40,000 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was competitively procured via the Sam.gov contract opportunities website, with sixteen offers received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif. is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Owego, N.Y., is awarded a not-to-exceed $132,834,000 undefinitized modification (P00001) to a firm-fixed-price order (N0001924F2566) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0017). This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering and add/delete efforts in support of bringing eight MH-60R aircraft from a standard Foreign Military Sales (FMS) configuration to a unique configuration for the government of Spain. Additionally, this modification procures eight embedded global positioning system inertial navigation systems spares, four airborne low frequency sonars, production spares, and associated field service representative support. Work will be performed in Owego, N.Y., (39 percent); Stratford, Conn., (30 percent); Brest, France (21 percent); Portsmouth, R.I., (8 percent); and Troy, Ala., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2029. FMS customer funds in the amount of $46,491,900 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Va., is awarded a $100,000,000 cost reimbursable modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-2116 to establish a Nuclear Enterprise Workforce Special Incentive. This special incentive will support the governmentís portion of strategic co-investments in recruitment, training, and retention of a critical, skilled nuclear ship construction and ship repair workforce. Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., and is expected to be completed by December 2037. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Huntington-Ingalls Industries – Newport News Shipbuilding (HII-NNS), Newport News, Va., is awarded a $9,337,704 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-15-C-2114 for the procurement of material and labor associated with contractor furnished on-board repair parts for the outfitting of CVN 79. Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., and is expected to be completed by July 2025. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion navy outfitting funding in the amount of $9,337,704 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News, Va., is the contracting activity.

Detyens Shipyards Inc., Charleston, S.C., is awarded at $8,220,997 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220524C4091) for an 82 calendar day shipyard availability for a mid-term availability of Military Sealift Commandís fleet ordnance and dry cargo USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8). This contract includes a base period and two unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase cumulative value of this contract to $8,342,391. Work will be performed in Charleston, S.C., beginning Jan. 15, 2024, and is expected to be completed by Apr. 5, 2024. Fiscal 2024 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,220,997 are obligated, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and five proposals received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220524C4091).

U.S. Army

Palantir USG Inc., Palo Alto, Calif., was awarded an Other Transaction Authority modification (P00021) to contract W15QKN-20-9-P001 with a ceiling of $115,046,590 to extend the Army Vantage period of performance by 12 months. Work will be performed in Palo Alto, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 15, 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $35,640,785 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., York, Penn., was awarded a $78,392,392 modification (P00009) to contract W56HZV-23-F-0395 to produce M2A4 and M7A4 vehicles from various inducted legacy source variants. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2026. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.



Enviremedial Services Inc.,* Oceanside, Calif., was awarded an $18,653,065 firm-fixed-price contract for facilities investment services. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 13, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston, S.C., is the contracting activity (W912HP-24-D-1000).

Tetra Tech Inc., San Diego, California, was awarded a $14,804,603 modification (P00009) to contract W912DY-22-F-0059 for recurring maintenance and minor repair of petroleum systems. Work will be performed in Windsor Locks, Conn., Washington D.C., Dover, Del., Wilmington, Del., Cape Cod, Mass., Chicopee, Mass., Hanscom, Mass., Westfield, Mass., Joint Base Andrews, Md., Middle River, Md., Bangor, Maine, Pease Air National Guard Base, N.H., Atlantic City, N.J., Barnegat, N.J., Lakehurst, N.J., McGuire Air Force Base, N.J., Fort Dix, N.J., Mattydale, N.Y., Niagara Falls, N.Y., Scotia, N.Y., Westhampton Beach, N.Y., New Windsor, N.Y., Annville, Penn., Coraopolis, Penn., Horsham, Penn., Middletown, Penn., Pittsburgh, Penn., North Kingstown, R.I., Hampton, Va., Burlington, Vt., Charleston, W.Va., and Martinsburg, W.Va., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 29, 2024. Fiscal 2010 revolving funds in the amount of $14,804,603 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Aptim Federal Services LLC, Baton Rouge, La., was awarded an $11,277,910 firm-fixed-price contract for recurring maintenance and minor repair of petroleum systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Honolulu, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2028. Fiscal 2024 revolving funds in the amount of $11,277,910 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (W912DY-24-F-0002).

Defense Logistics Agency

SupplyCore Inc.,* Rockford, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $80,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 355-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Michigan, North Dakota, and South Dakota, with a Dec. 5, 2024, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E3-24-D-0005).

Crown Clothing Co., Vineland, N.J., has been awarded a maximum $8,731,325 modification (P00007) exercising the third one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-1432) with four one-year option periods for menís green dress coats, belts and keepers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is Dec. 18, 2024. Using military service is Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

Defense Financing Accounting Services

Kearney and Co. P.C., Alexandria, Va., is being awarded a maximum $11,893,927 labor-hour contract modification (P00010) for financial statement audit services for the Defense Health Program (DHP), Medicare Eligible Retiree Care Fund, and Defense Health Agency Contract Resource Management. This brings the total cumulative value of the existing contract, HQ042322F9000, to $34,554,750 from $22,660,822. Work will be performed in various locations including DHP headquarters in Falls Church, Va., as well as other federal locations in Texas, Ohio, Indiana, Maryland, Colorado, New York, and Maine, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. This contract was the result of a competitive acquisition for which one quote was received. Fiscal 2024 defense-wide operating and maintenance funds in the amount of $11,893,927 are being obligated at time of option exercise. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

*Small business