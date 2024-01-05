U.S. Army

Clark Construction Group LLC, Bethesda, Md., was awarded a $599,115,000 firm-fixed-price contract to design and construct a new health care center. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed at Fort Bliss, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 28, 2027. Fiscal 2024 Department of Veterans Affairs funds in the amount of $599,115,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-24-C-0004).

Enviro-Fix Solutions LLC,* Burlingame, California, was awarded a $13,444,593 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for environmental remediation services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work will be performed in Cleveland, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of May 29, 2025. Fiscal 2022 Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program funds in the amount of $13,444,593 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo, New York, is the contracting activity (W912P4-24-C-0002).

Manson Construction Co., Seattle, Wash., was awarded a $13,183,900 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed in Anchorage, Alaska, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2027. Fiscal 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,183,900 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Anchorage, Alaska, is the contracting activity (W911KB-24-C-0005).

Abbonizio Contractors Inc.,* Sewell, N.J., was awarded a $12,450,146 firm-fixed-price contract to raise a dike. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed in Pennsville, N.J., with an estimated completion date of June 6, 2025. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $12,450,146 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (W912BU-24-C-0049).

Healy Tibbitts Builders Inc., Aiea, Hawaii, was awarded an $8,122,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work will be performed in Honolulu, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2015, 2016 and 2023 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,122,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A-24-C-0005).

Acosta Inc., Jacksonville, Fla., is awarded $141,254,877 for a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract that includes provisions for economic-price-adjustment to acquire commercially available items for authorized resale to include food, beverages, and personal care items at various locations in support of the Navy Exchange Service Command Ships Store Program. The contract is a five-year base ordering period with no options. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., (33 percent); San Diego, Calif., (33 percent); Mayport, Fla., (13 percent); Pacific Northwest (13 percent); Diego Garcia (6 percent); and Hawaii (2 percent). The delivery period is expected to begin January 2024 and be completed by December 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award, and fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds for the initial task order will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Funds appropriate for the fiscal year in which each task order is awarded will be obligated as individual task orders are issued. The requirement was competitively procured with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N00189-24-D-0006).

BAE Systems, Nashua, N.H., is awarded a $77,302,342 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract to procure various special tooling and special test equipment in support of production and retrofit modifications for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Loveland, Colo., (42 percent); Amesbury, Mass., (13 percent); Billerica, Mass., (5 percent); Chelmsford, Mass., (3 percent); Irvine, Calif., (3 percent); Maple Grove, Minn., (3 percent); San Jose, Calif., (3 percent); Fremont, N.H., (2 percent); Linthicum, Md., (1 percent); Andover, Mass., (1 percent); Hudson, N.H., (1 percent); Endicott, N.Y., (1 percent); Melville, N.Y., (1 percent); Wenatchee, Wash., (1 percent); Wallingford, Conn., (1 percent); Eden Prairie, Minn., (1 percent); Greeneville, Tenn., (1 percent); Santa Ana Calif., (1 percent); Londonderry, N.H., (1 percent); Boise, Idaho (1 percent); Amherst, N.H., (1 percent); Los Angeles, Calif., (1 percent); Westbrook, Maine (1 percent), and various locations within the continental U.S. (11 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2027. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,026,452; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $9,026,451; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,408,774; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,588,266; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $4,529,250; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,529,250; FMS customer funds in the amount of $1,342,115, and non-U.S. DOD participants funds in the amount of $5,814,104 will be obligated at time of award, $9,058,500 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(a)(1). Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001924C0010).

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Rochester, N.Y., is awarded a $49,000,000 hybrid, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the purchase of Multiband Radio II waveform porting services. This contract provides waveform porting of Mobile User Objective System 3.2 and Single Channel Ground Air Radio System Frequency Hop 3 to the Multiband Radio II Family of Systems. The contract also requires delivery of the following, as ordered: technical data, logistics data, training data, training, and sustainment services. Work will be performed in Rochester, N.Y., with an expected completion date of December 2028. The maximum dollar value, including all ordering periods, is $49,000,000. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $2,627,712; and fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $68,868, for a total of $2,696,580, were obligated at the time of award. Contract funds in the amount of $68,868 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Contract funds in the amount of $2,627,712 will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is a sole source acquisition pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a) and 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1). The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M67854-24-D-2072).

Greenlight Group, JV, LLC,* Destin, Fla., is awarded a $39,682,035 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide Contractor Logistical Support services for Marine Corps Underwater Egress Training. Support services will include Underwater Egress Training program operations, instruction, and maintenance at all Underwater Egress Training sites. Work will be performed at multiple Marine Corps Installations within the Continental United States and Outside the Continental United States. This contract has a maximum ordering period of five years from Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2028. No funding will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was a small business set-aside competitive acquisition in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 6.203, with five offers received. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M67854-24-D-8005).

Jacobs Technology Inc., Tullahoma, Tenn., is awarded a $31,242,913 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N69450-18-D-1800 for base operations support services. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $179,417,927. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Fla., at Naval Station Mayport (62 percent); Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island (37 percent); and outlying areas (1 percent). Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, (Navy) funds; fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds; fiscal 2024 Navy working capital funds; and fiscal 2024 family housing operations and maintenance, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $25,276,572, for recurring work, will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. No funds will be obligated at time of award. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., was awarded a $29,405,716 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00005) to an order (N0001922F1198) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This modification exercises an option to provide logistics support analysis, logistics products and product data, technical publications resulting from production engineering changes, diminishing manufacturing sources, material shortages in support of CH-53K King Stallion aircraft production, and fielding for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn., (84.23 percent); Bohemia, N.Y., (7.03 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (CONUS) (8.02 percent); and various locations outside the CONUS (0.72 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems, Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Greenlawn, N.Y., is awarded a $12,453,140 modification (P00009) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001921D0008). This modification exercises an option to procure up to 290 Mode 5 capable AN/APX-117A/118A/123A(V) Common Identification Friend or Foe Digital Transponder Systems and associated shop replaceable assemblies in support of fixed and rotary winged aircraft for the Navy, Army, and non-U.S. Department of Defense participants. Work will be performed in Greenlawn, N.Y., (85 percent); and Austin, Texas (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Collins Aerospace, Windsor Locks, Conn., is awarded an $11,915,362 modification (P00002) to a firm-fixed-price order (N0042123F0197) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0007). This modification exercises options to procure 40 Modern Pump Housing (MPH) hardware kits, 40 MPH installation kits, and one MPH component kit in support of E-2 and C-2 aircraft propellers for the Navy. Work will be performed in Windsor Locks, Conn., and is expected to be completed in October 2028. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,833,046; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $82,316, will be obligated at the time of award, $82,316 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Oceaneering International Inc., Houston, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $11,731,666, cost-plus-fixed-fee, undefinitized contract action to provide for the support of Transfer Under Pressure capability and modernization, including Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System support. Work will be performed in Hanover, Md., (70 percent); San Diego, Calif., (15 percent); and Norfolk, Va., (15 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2024. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $587,875 (62 percent); fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $200,000 (21 percent); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $127,124 (13 percent); and fiscal 2024 research development test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $40,000 (4 percent), will be obligated at time of award, of which funding in the amount of $714,999 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies and services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-4301).

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded an $8,552,070 modification (P00162) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001914C0050). This modification adds scope to procure spares and material management in support of sustaining the VH-92A Helicopters for the Navy. Work will be performed in Woodland, Wash., (24 percent); Stratford, Conn., (21 percent); Milford, Conn., (15 percent); Irvine, Calif., (5 percent); Harrisburg, Penn., (5 percent); Berlin, Conn., (2 percent); Enfield, Conn., (2 percent); Ronkonkoma, N.Y., (2 percent); Bellport, N.Y., (2 percent); Erie, Penn., (2 percent); Blacksburg, Va., (2 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (CONUS) (5 percent); and various locations outside the CONUS (13 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2026. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,259,701; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,977,368; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $315,001, will be obligated at the time of award, $315,001 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Valiant/ALCA JV LLC, Clarksville, Tenn., is awarded an $8,510,770 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract (N62470-18-D-3010) for base operation support services at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Sicily, Italy. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $42,990,953. Work will be performed in Sicily, Italy, and is expected to be completed by December 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, (Navy) funds; fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, (Army) funds; and fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, (Air Force) funds, will be obligated on individual task orders, subject to the availability of funds. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central; NAS Sigonella, Sicily, Italy, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Corp. Marine System, Sunnyvale, California, was awarded an $8,118,948 firm-fixed-price contract action for maintenance repair and overhaul for the Ship’s Service Turbine Generator No. 1 and No. 2 onboard a Virginia-Class submarine. Work will be performed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by July 2025. Fiscal 2024 Operations and Maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,118,948 will be obligated at the time of award of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Naval Sea Systems Command, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N32253-24-C-0002).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Woodland Hills, Calif., is awarded a $7,781,824 modification (P00007) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001919D0025). This modification increases the ceiling for the production and delivery of an additional 32 H-1 tech refresh mission computers in support of the AH-1Z aircraft for the government of Nigeria. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah (55 percent); Baltimore, Md., (25 percent); and Woodland Hills, Calif., (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Didlake Inc., Manassas, Va., is awarded an $11,644,720 modification on a firm-fixed-price contract (HQ003422C0059) to exercise Option Period Two. Fiscal 2024 Pentagon Reservation Maintenance Revolving Funds in the amount of $11,644,720 will be obligated at the time of award. The cumulative total of the contract is $18,026,834. The total amount of this action if all options are exercised is $129,819,107. The contractor will provide custodial services to the Pentagonís basement, mezzanine, fist and fifth floors, the Pentagon Library Conference Center, North Village Compound, and the Pentagon Athletic Center. The work will be performed at the Pentagon Reservation in Arlington, Va. The estimated completion date is Dec. 31, 2031. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

Next Evolution Water Solutions Inc., doing business as Next Evolution Logistic Solutions, Durham, N.H., has been awarded a maximum $11,625,120 firm?fixed?price contract for government-owned, contractor-operated alongside aircraft refueling services for Naval Support Activity, Patuxent River, Maryland. This is a four?year base contract with one five?year option period and one six-month option to extend. Location of performance is Maryland, with a June 30, 2028, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va., (SPE603-24-C-5000).

*Small business